The Oneonta girls soccer team rolled past Norwich 7-2 at home on Tuesday.
Grace Slesinsky and Julia Joyner led the Yellowjackets’ offense with three goals each, with Joyner adding two assists in the wind. Veronika Madej scored a goal with two assists, and Josie Scanlon also notched an assist. Lilli Rowe made six saves in net
Sarah Davis scored two goals for Norwich unassisted. Keeper Brianne Miner finished with 11 saves.
OHS will be on the road Saturday against Cicero-North Syracuse.
Unatego 4, Delhi 0
The Spartans beat the Bulldogs 4-0 in a Midstate Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.
Scoring for Unatego were Kylie Mussaw with two goals, Avery James with one goal and one assist, Elizabeth Craft with one goal and Bailey McCoy who had one assist.
Chelsi VanDeusen had five saves for Unatego in the shutout. Hannah Ransford was the goalie for Delhi and managed 23 saves.
Unatego will visit Oxford on Thursday while Delhi will be at home against Greene on Thursday.
Oxford 4, Sidney 1
Oxford defeated Sidney 4-1 Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Jocie Finch, Taegan Manwarren, and Jill Finch each scored a goal for Oxford, with Hailey Fleury scoring a goal with two assists and Taylor Smith providing one assist.
Bella West scored Sidney’s only goal. Sidney will host Unatego on Friday.
Roxbury 5, Hunter-Tannersville 2
The Lady Rockets defeated Hunter-Tannersville 5-2 in Tuesday’s Delaware League contest.
Kylie DeMaio netted a hat trick for Roxbury while Brooke DeMaio and Angie D’Antoni each scored a goal of their own. Tea Mattice added an assist.
Marissa Legg and Hedda Flynn were the goalscorers for Hunter-Tannersville.
No box score was provided for this game.
OHS … 4-3-7
Nor … 0-2-2
OHS: Grace Slesinsky 3-0, Julia Joyner 3-2, Veronika Madej 1-2, Josie Scanlon 0-1
Norwich: Sarah Davis 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 20-4, N 9-3
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 6, Brianne Miner (N) 11
Unatego … 1-3-4
Delhi … 0-0-0
Unatego: Kylie Mussaw 2-0, Avery James 1-1, Elizabeth Craft 1-0, Bailey McCoy 0-1
Delhi: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: 29-3 U; 6-3 DA
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen 5 (U); Hannah Ransford 23 (DA)
Oxford: Hailey Fleury 1-2, Jocie Finch 1-0, Taegan Manwarren 1-0, Jill Finch 1-0, Taylor Smith 0-1
Sidney: Bella West 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: O 16-5, S 10-9
Goalies: Paige Duchnowski (S) 9, Madison Long (O) 5
BOYS SOCCER
Walton/Downsville 7, Charlotte Valley 3
The Walton/Downsville boys defeated Charlotte Valley 7-3 on Tuesday in a high-scoring affair.
Leading the scoring for Walton/Downsville was Kaden Ciccio who had a hat trick. Phil Eggers and Gavin Harrington each had a goal and an assist, Gavin Brunner and Caden LeBarge each scored one goal and Holden Church, JR Allen and Billy Gilmore each provided one assist.
Walton/Downsville took a 5-0 lead at halftime before the Wildcats were able to get on the board.
Scoring for Charlotte Valley was Ezra Ontl, who had two goals, and Luke Montgomery.
In the net for Walton/Downsville, Peyton Tweedie and Nate Harrington each had one save. Travis Blumberg made five saves for Charlotte Valley.
South Kortright 2, Gilboa 0
A pair of first-half goals helped South Kortright defeat Gilboa 2-0 on Tuesday in Delaware League play.
Declan McCracken and Jack Byrne each found the back of the net for the Rams. In net, Adam Champlin made three stops in the win. Joe Willie finished with 19 saves for Gilboa.
South Kortright will visit Hunter-Tannersville on Thursday.
W/D … 5-2-7
CV … 0-3-3
Walton/Downsville: Kaden Ciccio 3-0, Phil Eggers 1-1, Gavin Harrington 1-1, Gavin Brunner 1-0, Caden LeBarge 1-0, Holden Church 0-1, JR Allen 0-1, Billy Gilmore 0-1
Charlotte Valley: Ezra Ontl 2-0, Luke Montgomery 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: W/D 15-9; CV 5-5
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie 1 (W/D); Nate Harrington 1 (W/D); Travis Blumberg 5 (CV)
SK … 2-0-2
Gilb … 0-0-0
SK: Declan McCracken 1-0, Jack Byrne 1-0
Gilboa: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 21-9, Gilboa 1-0
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 3, Joe Willie (G) 19
