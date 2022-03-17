South Kortright aims for first state title in 13 years

The last time the South Kortright boys basketball team made an appearance in the state final four they brought home a state championship. The 2021-22 edition is looking to do the same.
Thirteen years after winning the Class D state crown in 2009, the Rams are heading back to Glens Falls for this year’s state semifinals. They will kick off Friday’s six-game slate at Cool Insuring Arena bright and early at 9:30 a.m., when they take on Section X Champion Heuvelton from the North Country.
SK coach Aaron Kaufman says his team is in a good place heading into the big game.
“The general feeling of the team has been upbeat this week. We came right back to the gym on Monday and it was business as usual. We got right back into the grind that has gotten us this far,” Kaufman said via email. “We’ve made some adjustments as coaches and have tried to gear this week's practices to what we feel will help us prepare for Heuvelton. We’ve taken this entire season one game at a time and then prepared for our next opponent and that's still what we’re doing.”
The Bulldogs boast a 23-4 overall record after defeating Section III’s Cincinnatus 56-43 in the Regional round. Kaufman and his team have had a chance to watch film and get a sense of what might be in store for them on Friday.
“They’re a good team, a lot like us,” Kaufman said. “They play really good half court man defense, and use a 1-2-2 full court press after made baskets. They’re aggressive and they hustle; it's kind of like looking in the mirror. You don't get this far unless you’re a good team. It should be a good game, a battle.”
Like every other team coming into this season after last year’s COVID-shortened campaign, South Kortright had questions about its roster. The Rams — who didn’t play at all in 2020-21 — came into this season with no varsity experience on their roster. But rather than use that inexperience as an excuse, Kaufman says his players have risen to the challenge time and time again.
“Even though we started this season with 16 players with no varsity experience coming into this year, I feel as a team we are more than prepared for the high-pressure games,” he said.
He said that SK intentionally went out and tried to play a demanding schedule that included matchups against Class C schools, a pair of games against Class A teams, and another game out of section against Hamilton.
“I would say yes, our inexperience was definitely a positive,” Kaufman concluded. “We knew we had to get better and stronger throughout the season and the boys worked very hard in regards to working on what we needed to accomplish.”
While his team may not have a ton of experience in high-pressure basketball situations, they have it in other areas. Several members of the SK hoops team were also on the soccer team that itself went to the state final four this past fall. Kaufman sees that kind of experience as an advantage in situations when emotions are running high.
“Friday will be a high-stress day with a lot of pressure put on both teams,” he explained. “It’s a time where nervousness can set in. Fear has two meanings: forget everything and run, or face everything and rise. Being on that stage before is definitely a plus and hopefully we use that to our advantage.”
Through it all, Kaufman said the thing that has impressed him the most about his team has been their chemistry and the way they play together.
“They’ve learned what it takes to be a team. They’ve all accepted their roles on the team and are unselfish and share the ball well,” he said.
“This is a great group of young men who have proven that both on and off the court. They came into the season with a list of goals. Win the league, win the league championship, win a sectional title, go on to states. We’ve accomplished these goals one at a time, one game at a time. They’ve worked hard for this moment and I couldn't be more proud of them.”
