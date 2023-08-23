The South Kortright/Andes golf team won their first outing of the year when they defeated Charlotte Valley/Schenevus 173-216 Wednesday at Ouleout Creek.
Connor and Boston Quarino led SK/A, shooting 38 and 43, respectively, while Jack Byrne shot a 45 in the win.
Shawn Streeter led CV/S, shooting a 50 while Tucker Whipple and Cody Keator each shot a 51.
South Kortright/Andes will look to start the year 2-0 when they face Hunter-Tannersville Thursday while Charlotte Valley/Schenevus will face Margaretville on the same day.
Hunter-Tannersville 162, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 205
Hunter-Tannersville won their season-opener against Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Colonial Golf Course Wednesday.
Grady Glennon led H-T, shooting a 35 while Gideon Glennon shot a 38. Kate Smith shot a 39 in the win.
James Garrison shot a 45 to lead W-A-J.
H-T will face South Kortright/Andes Thursday at Colonial Country Club.
