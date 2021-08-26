South Kortright/Andes defeated Roxbury 222-231 in Thursday’s golf match at the College Golf Course at Delhi.
Conner Quarino led South Kortright/Andes with a low round of 49. Joining him as scorers on the day were Lee Marigliano (55), Lance McClure (58), and Jack Byrne (60).
Roxbury’s Ian Walker had the low round of the day with a 47. Also scoring for the Rockets were Peyton Proctor (52), Ryder Albano (63), and Dennis Slawson (69).
South Kortright/Andes will be back in action on Monday when it faces Hunter on the road.
Hunter 182, Gilboa 185, Jefferson 222
Hunter defeated Gilboa and Jefferson in a three-way match at Christman’s Windham House on Thursday. Hunter tallied 182 points while Gilboa finished with 185 and Jefferson scored a 222.
Hunter’s Grady Glennon shot an even-par 34 as the day’s low scorer. Joining him on the scoreboard were teammates Gwendolyn Glennon (46), Lyden Smith (47), and Thomas Houlihan (55).
Kara Dumas led Gilboa with a 41. The Wildcats’ other scorers were Ethan Halat (45), Keith Smith (49), and Michael O’Hara (50).
Jefferson’s low round belonged to Seneca Shafer with a 49. The J-Hawks’ other scorers were Lucas Pochily (56), Kurt McMahon (56), and Jacob Staroba (61).
Gilboa will face Charlotte Valley at Ouleout Creek on Monday.
South Kortright/Andes 222, Roxbury 231
At The College Golf Course at Delhi
South Kortright/Andes: Conner Quarino 49, Lee Marigliano 55, Lance McClure 58, Jack Byrne 60
Roxbury: Ian Walker 47, Peyton Proctor 52, Ryder Albano 63, Dennis Slawson 69
Hunter 182, Gilboa 185, Jefferson 222
At Christman’s Windham House
Par 34, Front 9
Hunter: Grady Glennon 34, Gwendolyn Glennon 46, Lyden Smith 47, Thomas Houlihan 56
Gilboa: Kara Dumas 41, Ethan Halat 45, Keith Smith 49, Michael O’Hara 50
Jefferson: Seneca Shafer 49, Lucas Pochily 56, Kurt McMahon 56, Jacob Staroba 61
