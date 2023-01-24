The South Kortright boys basketball team fell to Class A Maine-Endwell 72-62 at home on Tuesday.
South Kortright kept pace in a high-scoring first half trailing 40-36 at the break but couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch to pull out the victory.
Connor Quarino led the scoring for the Rams with 21 points while Darren Dengler and Josh Anderson each scored 10 and Troy Dianich and Trenton Cole netted eight apiece.
SK will visit Downsville on Thursday.
Sauquoit Valley 55, Cooperstown 42
The Cooperstown boys fell at home to Sauquoit Valley 55-42 on Tuesday.
Charlie Lambert had a big game for the Hawkeyes, pouring in 28 points while also pulling down seven rebounds. Cooper Bradley added seven rebounds while Colby Diamond had three steals.
Cooperstown will host Waterville on Friday for Coaches vs. Cancer night.
Laurens/Milford 69, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 31
Laurens/Milford defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett 69-31 on Tuesday in a non-league game.
Carter Stevens led L/M with a double-double of 17 points and 10 steals, while Braden Murphy added 16 points. Eli Cercone led Windham with 12 points.
Laurens/Milford will visit Worcester on Friday.
Charlotte Valley 68, Hunter-Tannersville 41
Charlotte Valley defeated Hunter-Tannersville 68-41 on Tuesday, jumping out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter that it never relinquished.
Jamison Quigley led Charlotte Valley with 21 points, while Trevor Waid and Ezra Ontl each added 15 points. Jevail McKinney led H-T with 18 points.
Charlotte Valley will host Windham-Ashland-Jewitt on Friday, while Hunter-Tannersville will play Margaretville on Thursday.
Sharon Springs 49, Gilberstville-Mount Upton 45
Sharon Springs used a big fourth quarter to defeat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49-45 on Tuesday.
Brady Law led the Spartans with 21 points, while Luke Enyart added 17 points.
Devon Hartwell led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points, with Noah Pain’s 13 points coming close behind. G-MU fell despite making eight three-pointers as a team.
Sharon Springs will host Milford next Thursday while G-MU will host Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday.
Maine-Endwell 72, South Kortright 62
M-E … 26 14 17 15 — 72
SK … 16 20 12 14 — 62
M-E: P. Ocker 9 2-5 22, A. Nyschot 1 0-1 2, C. Green 9 3-5 23, J. Coleman 0 0-0 0, L. Ioannisci 3 1-2 8, A. Fenkl 1 4-4 6, G. Thompson 4 1-2 9, A. DeSantas 1 0-0 2, J. Janik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 11-19 72
SK: T. Dianich 4 0-0 8, D. Dengler 5 0-0 10, T. Cole 2 3-4 8, C. Quarino 7 5-5 21, J. Anderson 3 3-4 10, A. Champlin 2 1-3 5. Totals: 23 12-17 62
Three-point baskets: M-E 5 (Ocker 2, Green 2, Ionnisci); SK 4 (Cole, Quarino 2, Anderson)
Sauquoit Valley 55, Cooperstown 42
SV … 13 11 12 19 — 55
C … 14 7 7 14 — 42
SV: D. Nelson 6 8-12 23, J. Hensk 4 2-6 10, Frank A. 0 2-2 2, A. Price 1 0-0 2, J. Jouben 1 0-0 2, A. McKenney 3 1-2 7, Z. Letino 3 0-1 8. Totals: 18 13-23 55
C: Colby Diamond 0 1-2 1, Ethan Kukenberger 1 0-0 3, PJ Kiuber 0 1-4 1, Cooper Coleman 1 0-1 2, Troy Davis 1 0-0 2, Cooper Bradley 0 2-4 2, Brody Murdock 1 1-2 3, Charlie Lambert 9 5-5 28. Totals: 13 10-18 42
Three-point baskets: SV 5 (Nelson 2, Price, Letino 2); C 6 (Kukenberger, Lambert 5)
Laurens/Milford 69, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 31
L/M … 19 16 21 13 — 69
WAJ … 9 14 11 6 — 31
L/M: Carter Stevens 8 0-0 17; Christian Lawson 4 4-5 13; Cyller Cimko 4 0-2 9; Wendell Agustin 3 1-2 9; Jacob Burkhart 3 0-0 6; Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0; Mike Virtell 0 0-0 0; Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0; Braden Murphy 6 0-0 16; Logan Conklin 2 0-0 4; Evan Clark 1 0-0 3; Luke Edmonds 0 1-2 1. Totals: 31 6-11 69
WAJ: Christian Green 0 0-0 0, Alex Li 0 0-0 0, Chris Viola 0 0-0 0, Tyler Lashau 1 2-4 4, Connor Aplin 2 0-1 4, Eli Cercone 5 0-0 12, Judah Allsop 2 1-5 5, Aaron Cohen 0 0-0 0, Jacob Schwartz 3 0-2 6. Totals: 13 3-12 31
Three-point baskets: L/M 9 (Cimco, Murphy 4, Stevens, Lawson, Clark, Cercone); WAJ 2(Cercone 2)
Charlotte Valley 68, Hunter-Tannersville 41
CV … 20 13 17 18 — 68
H-T … 2 11 14 14 — 41
H-T: Nick Uhrik 1 2-2 5, Jevail McKinney 7 4-4 18, Thomas Houlihan 1 0-0 2, Grady Glennon 2 0-0, Garrett Legg 0 1-2 1, Connor Shafer 3 2-4 8, Jaden McKinney 0 1-4 1, Leo Cruz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-16 41
CV: Travis Blumberg 0 0-0 0, Ethan Barrett 2 0-0 4 ,Trevor Waid 6 3-4 15, Travis Pierce 2 0-0 4, Ezra Ontl 6 1-1 15, Cooper Wright 0 0-2 0, Jamison Quigley 7 6-8 21, Luke Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Noah Johnson 3 0-0 6, John Gonzalves 0 1-2 1, John Butler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 11-17 68
Three-point baskets: CV 3 (Ontl 2, Quigley); H-T 3 (Uhrik, Glennon 2)
Sharon Springs 49, Gilberstville-Mount Upton 45
SS … 8 14 7 20 — 49
G-MU … 10 17 16 12 — 45
SS: John Mercado 0 0-0 0, Jake Perrotti 0 0-0 0, Ethan Mickel 0 0-0 0, Luke Enyart 6 5-6 17, Shepard Yager 0 0-0 0, Cameron Lynch 0 0-0 0, Mike Cashman 4 0-0 9, Brenden Parrotti 1 0-0 2, Brady Law 7 7-11 21, Brady Ostrander 0 0-0 0, Seth Mahoney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-17 49
G-MU: Brennan Finch 0 0-0 0, Noah Pain 5 0-2 13, Latham Retz 0 1-2 1, Devon Hartwell 5 0-0 14, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Barnes 1 0-0 3, Corbin Demmon 1 0-0 2, Brian Wilson 6 0-1 12. Totals: 18 1-5 45
Three-point baskets: SS 1 (Cashman); G-MU 8 (Hartwell 4, Pain 3, Barnes)
Milford 49, Charlotte Valley 40
The Milford girls defeated Charlotte Valley 49-40 on Tuesday behind 24 points from Delaney Maison.
Taylor Beckley added five points and 10 rebounds in the win. Liz Gerseter was the leading scorer for Charlotte Valley with 10 points.
Milford will host Worcester on Thursday while Charlotte Valley will host Hunter-Tannersville on Wednesday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51, Gilboa 20
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton shut down Gilboa 51-20 on Tuesday in a non-league matchup.
Hannah Bonczkowski had a game-high 32 points on seven three-pointers for the Raiders. Caitlyn Ciaravino led the Wildcats with eight points.
G-MU will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield on Thursday.
Morris 50, Roxbury 32
Morris defeated Roxbury 50-32 on Tuesday behind 27 points from Carissa Richards.
Hannah Wist added 17 in the win for the Mustangs. Roxbury’s leading scorer was Kimora Brown with 15 points.
After Roxbury closed the gap to 25-24 after trailing 17-4 in the first quarter, Morris pulled away with an 18-8 fourth quarter.
Morris will visit Laurens on Thursday.
Milford 49, Charlotte Valley 40
M … 10 13 14 12 — 49
CV … 12 4 16 8 — 40
M: Taylor Beckley 1 3-8 5, Bella Garlick 2 0-0 5, Kara Mertz 3 0-0 7, Julia Barown 2 0-0 4, Allison Munson 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 8 6-8 24, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 9-16 49
CV: Cadence Losie 3 1-2 5, Josephine Butler 2 0-0 4, Jessica Zuill 2 5-8 9, Maeve Carey 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amadon 3 0-0 8, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Gerster 5 0-2 10, Cadence Santiago
1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-12 40
Three-point baskets: CV 2 (Amadon 2); M 4 (Garlick, Mertz, Maison 2)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51, Gilboa 20
G-MU …18 9 6 18 — 51
Gil … 2 2 9 7 — 20
G-MU: Morgan Williams 1 0-0 2, Kyra Demmon 1 1-4 3, Hannah Bonczkowski 5 1-1 32, Avriel Correll 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 2 0-0 4, Kendra Hammond 1 2-2 4, Mackenzi Marron 1 0-0 2, Abigail Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-7 51
G: Sutton 0 0-0 6, Breigle 2 0-0 4, Ross 0 2-2 2, Cruz 0 0-0 0, Ciaravino 4 0-0 8. Totals 6 2-2 20
Three-point baskets: G-MU 7 (Bonczkowski 7); G 2 (Sutton 2)
Morris 50, Roxbury 32
M … 17 4 4 18 — 50
R … 4 13 7 8 — 32
M: Carissa Richards 12 0-0 27, Hannah Wist 6 2-4 17, Madison Moore 1 0-0 2, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 1 0-0 2, Delaney Coveny 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 2-4 50.
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 0 0-0 0, Kimora Brown 5 5-10 15, Livy Grieco 0 0-0 0, Kylie DeMaio 2 0-0 4, MacKenzie Hynes 0 0-0 0, Addy Hynes 0 1-2 1, Savannah Petterson 1 0-0 2, Aurora Stengel 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Wright 3 0-2 6, Lexi DeMaio 2 0-2 4, Elizabeth Losee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-16 32.
Three-point baskets: M 4 (Richards 3, Wist); R 0
