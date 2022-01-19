The South Kortright boys rushed out to a big lead on Wednesday and never looked back, defeating Downsville 70-19.
The Rams led 19-2 after the first quarter and 42-5 at halftime.
Josh Anderson was the Rams’ leading scorer with 18 points while Connor Quarino (11 points) and Logan Firment (10) also finished in double figures.
Gavin Brunner led Downsville with nine points.
South Kortright is off until next Thursday when it hosts Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
Deposit-Hancock 52, Unadilla Valley 41
The Eagles beat the Storm 52-41 in a boys basketball game on Wednesday despite Unadilla Valley making 11 three-pointers.
Scoring in double-digits for Deposit were Wyatt Jacobs with 18 points, Chris Gross with 13 points, and Jacob Dobromirescu who scored 10 points.
Unadilla Valley was led by Zach Smith, who scored 17 points including five three-pointers, and Trason Murray, who scored 15 points on five three-pointers.
Margaretville 55,
Hunter-Tannersville 39
Margaretville defeated Hunter-Tannersville 55-39 in Wednesday’s Delaware League game. Leading the way for Margaretville was Michael Gavette who had a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds, followed by teammate Christian Bravo with 12 points.
Hunter-Tannersville was led by Christian Aizstrauts who scored a game-high 19 points.
Schoharie 63, Sharon Springs 16
Schoharie beat Sharon Springs 63-16 in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Leading the scoring for Schoharie was Ja’reese Brookes who scored 10 points. Elsewhere, Dan Bernhardt and Matt Bernhardt each scored nine points, while Preston Digiovanni and Connor Diets each scored eight points.
Brady Law led Sharon Springs with nine points while Mike Cashman had seven points.
South Kortright 70, Downsville 19
SK … 19 23 20 8 — 70
D … 2 3 3 11 — 19
SK: E. Byrne 1 0-0 3, T. Dianich 4 0-0 8, D. Dengler 3 0-0 6, C. Quarino 5 0-0 11, A. Champlin 4 0-0 9, J. Anderson 7 1-2 18, D. Glouster 1 0-0 2, A. Haynes 1 1-2 3, L. Firment 4 2-3 10. Totals: 30 4-7 70
Downsville: Tristen Reed 0 0-0 0, Gavin Brunner 3 1-2 9, Cameron Schaffer 0 0-0 0, Kaden Cicio 1 0-0 2, Klay Hammond 2 0-0 5, Riley Brown 0 0-0 0, Ashton Townsend 1 0-0 3, Nate Burnham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-2 19
Three-point baskets: SK 6 (Byrne, Quarino, Champlin, Anderson 3); D 4 (Brunner 2, Hammond, Townsend)
Deposit-Hancock 52, Unadilla Valley 41
D-H … 6 11 20 15 — 52
UV … 16 8 9 8 — 41
D-Ht: Chris Gross 5 3-8 13, Wyatt Jacobs 8 2-4 18, Blake Fortunato 3 0-0 8, Jacob Dobromirescu 5 0-0 10, Nick Locke 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 5-12 52
UV: Dakota Johnson 1 0-0 3, Mitchell Thompson 0 1-3 1, Keegan Platt 0 1-2 1, Zach Smith 6 0-0 17, Trason Murray 5 0-0 15 Kaden Butts 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 2-5 41
Three-point baskets: D-H 2 (Fortunato 2); UV 11 (Murray 5, Smith 5, Johnson 1)
Margaretville 55, Hunter-Tannersville 39
M … 11 8 17 19 — 55
H-T … 11 10 10 8 — 39
Margaretville: Cody Wayman 4 0-1 9, Ryan McVitty 3 0-1 7, Christian Bravo 6 0-1 12, Michael Gavette 7 2-4 18, Connor Wayman 3 0-0 9. Totals 23 2-7 55
H-T: Nicholas Uhrik 2 0-0 5, Jason Li 1 0-0 3, Grady Glennon 2 0-0 6, Garrett Legg 1 0-0 2, Nathan Kauffman 2 0-0 4, Christian Aizstrauts 7 5-8 19. Totals 15 5-8 39
Three-point baskets: M 7 (Con. Wayman 3, Gavette 2, McVitty, Cod. Wayman),; H-T 4 (Glennon 2, Uhrik, Li)
Schoharie 63, Sharon Springs 16
S … 21 16 14 12 — 63
SS … 4 2 3 7 — 16
Schoharie: Dan Bernhardt 4 0-2 9, Jesse Gell 1 0-0 2, Ja’reese Brooks 4 2-3 10, Matt Bernhardt 3 0-0 9, Cody Hillstrom 1 0-0 2, Andrew Martin 2 0-0 4, Griffen Lansing 1 1-2 3, Preston Digiovanni 3 0-0 8, Nate Towle 1 0-0 3, Quin Barton 1 0-0 3, Connor Dietz 3 0-0 8, John Polley 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 3-7 63
Sharon Springs: Mike Cashman 3 1-2 7, Brady Law 3 3-4 9. Totals 6 4-6 16
Three-point baskets: Schoharie 10 (D. Bernhardt 1, M. Bernhardt 3, Digiovanni 2, Towle 1, Dietz 2); SS 0
BOWLING
The Cooperstown bowling teams each earned 5-0 sweeps over Clinton in Tuesday’s match.
Frank Wilsey led the Hawkeye boys with an overall series of 237-194-253-684. Also posting strong scores were Derek Hochbrueckner (643) and Liam Ford (568).
On the girls side, Leah McCreg led the way with a line of 108-129-127-364. Amelia Williams (274), Ava Caporali (268), Nina Vasquez (230), and Hope Davis (221) all pitched in as well.
Boys: Cooperstown 5, Clinton 0
Cooperstown (2881): Frank Wilsey 237-194-253-684, Derek Hochbrueckner 222-213-208-643, Liam Ford 179-210-179-568, Nathan Heavner 179-170-349, Devin Brengel 206-117-323
Clinton (1934): Grady Grimm 152-173-149-474, Owen Pominville 122-158-145-425, Josh Sipe 140-110-144-394, Henry Memmer 93-147-118-358, Gabriel Skinner 92-93-98-283
Girls: Cooperstown 5, Clinton 0
Cooperstown (1552): Lean McCreg 108-129-127-364, Amelia Williams 90-88-96-274, Ava Caporali 138-130-268, Nina Vasquez 85-70-75-230, Hope Davis 107-114-221
Clinton (1013): M. Doris 142-127-141-410, G. Lloyd 114-116-95-325, A. Febus 65-123-90-278
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.