The South Kortright boys basketball team earned a spot in the Delaware League title game with a convincing 79-32 win over Gilboa on Tuesday. The Rams raced out to a 25-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Connor Quarino led the scoring for SK with 25 points and Troy Dianich followed close behind with 19. Elsewhere, Adam Champlin scored 10 points while Josh Anderson netted nine.
William Cipolla was Gilboa’s leading scorer with six points.
South Kortright will take on Margaretville in the Delaware League Championship next Thursday at SUNY Delhi.
Cooperstown 64, Westmoreland 60 OT
After surrendering a long three-pointer at the end of regulation, Cooperstown was able to regroup and secure a 64-60 overtime victory over Westmoreland on Tuesday.
Conrad Erway stole the ball with three seconds left to seal the game as the Hawkeyes never trailed in the extra period.
Miles Nelen led the way with 21 points thanks to five three-pointers. Charlie Lambert, meanwhile, scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists while Cooper Bradley pulled down eight boards and Ethan Kukenberger had seven.
Cooperstown will be at Mount Markham on Friday.
Unadilla Valley 62, Sidney 49
Unadilla Valley took down Sidney 62-49 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
Trason Murray led the Storm with 23 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Zack Smith added 10 points in the win.
Conner Van der Sommen paced Sidney with 20 points while Jalen Reardon followed up with 16 of his own.
UV will be at Otselic Valley on Thursday while Sidney hosts Delhi the same day.
Hunter-Tannersville 55, Roxbury 37
Hunter-Tannersville used a 22-point second quarter to defeat Roxbury 55-37 at home on Tuesday in the Delaware League playoffs.
Jevail McKinney recorded a double-double for Hunter, finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Grady Glennon, meanwhile, notched 14 points and seven assists and Nick Uhrik added nine points.
Roxbury’s George Proctor scored a game-high 18 points.
Hunter-Tannersville will be at Downsville on Thursday.
South Kortright 79, Gilboa 32
SK … 25 25 22 7 – 79
Gil … 6 8 7 11 – 32
SK: Logan Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, Troy Dianich 8 3-4 19, Jack Byrne 3 1-0 6, Darren Dengler 0 0-0 0, Trenton Cole 3 1-1 7, Connor Quarino 10 2-3 25, Josh Anderson 4 0-1 9, Adam Champlin 4 2-3 10, Adin Haynes 0 0-0 0, Josh Palmatier 0 1-2 1. Totals 33 9-15 79.
G: Anthony Marsh 1 0-0 3, Dakota Oliver 0 2-2 2, Michael Yepez 1 0-0 2, David McCann 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 2 0-0 6, Brendan Cross 0 0-0 0, Myles Uhalde 1 1-2 3, Jamie Perry 2 1-2 5, Jacob Strauch 2 0-0 4, Peter DeWitt 1 1-2 3, Joe Willie 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-8 32.
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (Quarino 3, Anderson); G 3 (Cipolla 2, Marsh)
Cooperstown 64, Westmoreland 60 OT
C … 12 11 16 13 12 — 64
W … 5 15 19 13 8 — 60
C: Colby Diamond 0 0-0 0, Miles Nelen 6 4-6 21, Ethan Kukenberger 0 2-3 2, PJ Kiuber 4 0-0 8, Cooper Bradley 2 2-4 6, Conrad Erway 2 2-5 6, Brody Murdock 2 0-1 4, Charlie Lambert 5 5-10 17. Totals: 21 15-29 64
W: B. Doyle 3 11-14 17, D. Livingston 7 6-8 25, M. Holmes 1 2-4 4, J. Williams 3 0-4 6, S. Hera 1 2-4 4, A. Swanee 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 21-34 60
Three-point baskets: C 7 (Nelen 5, Lambert 2); W 5 (Livingston 5)
Unadilla Valley 62, Sidney 49
UV … 14 15 19 14 — 62
S … 7 12 14 16 — 49
UV: Haywood Edwards 2 3-4 7, Mitchell Thompson 0 0-0 0, Tucker Cattanach 3 0-3 7, Trevor Smith 0 0-0 0, Dakota Johnson 1 1-3 3, Keegan Platt 0 0-0 0, Zack Smith 4 2-2 10, Trason Murray 9 1-2 23, Trent Marinelli 1 0-0 2, Kaden Butts 4 0-0 8, Dalton Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 7-14 62
S: Jalen Reardon 6 4-5 16, Justyn Lang 0 0-0 , Devin Baker 1 1-2 4, Chris Moreno 1 0-0 3, Ben Miller 0 0-0 0, Conner VanderSommen 6 5-7 20, Zane Lett 0 0-0 0, Danny Morris 2 2-3 6, Camren Russo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-17 49
Three-point baskets: UV 5 (Cattanach, Murray 4); S 5 (Baker, Moreno, VanderSommen 3)
Hunter-Tannersville 55, Roxbury 37
H-T … 9 22 14 10 — 55
R … 9 5 10 13 — 37
H-T: Nick Uhrik 3 0-0 9, Donovan Garcia 0 0-0 0, Jevail McKinney 8 1-1 17, Thomas Houlihan 1 0-0 2, Grady Glennon 5 1-2 14, Garrett Legg 3 0-0 6, Connor Shiefer 2 0-2 4, Jaden McKinney 1 0-0 2, Shane Agosto 0 1-2 1, Chase Zimmer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-7 55
R: Jordan Johnston 2 0-0 5, Julian Grieco 0 0-0 0, Collin Lyke 0 0-0 0, Mason Hamil 1 2-2 4, Christopher Garofolo 1 0-0 2, Anthony Accordino 0 0-0 0, Taran Davis 2 3-4 8, Jack Letter 0 0-0 0, George Proctor 5 8-12 18, Blake Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 13-18 37
Three-point baskets: H-T 6 (Uhrik 3, Glennon 3); R 2 (Johnston, Davis)
