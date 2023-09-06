Connor Quarino’s big game led the South Kortright boys to a 6-1 win over Schenevus at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Wednesday.
Quarino scored three goals and added an assist in the win for the Rams. Also scoring for SK were JB Trimbell, Darren Dengler and Anthony Martinez while Jack Byrne notched two assists.
In goal, Brayden Sparkes made four saves while Parker Popp had five.
Mehki Regg scored Schenevus’ lone goal of the game. Ryan Spranger made five stops in net.
South Kortright will be back in action Saturday to face the winner of Thursday’s contest between Unatego/Franklin and Roxbury.
Gilboa 2, Laurens/Milford 1 (Tuesday)
Gilboa used a pair of second-half goals to defeat Laurens/Milford Tuesday.
Burton Strauch and Donovan Fermin each scored for Gilboa while Jacob Strauch tallied an assist in the win.
Rhys Calleja scored a goal assisted by Christian Lawson for Laurens/Milford.
David Cammer had three saves for Gilboa while Tyler March had two and Chase Long had one for L/M.
L/M will play in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Saturday.
Waverly 3, Oneonta 2 (Tuesday)
The Oneonta volleyball team dropped its season opener to Waverly Tuesday, falling in five sets by scores of 25-19, 16-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9.
Leading the way for the Yellowjackets were Aubry Microni (25 assists, three aces), Hayden LeFever (six blocks, three aces), Izzy Giacomelli (16 digs, three aces) and Grace Frabel (five kills).
Oneonta will be at Susquehanna Valley Thursday.
Oneonta 229, Windsor 238
Oneonta’s golf team earned a 229-238 victory over Windsor Wednesday at Oneonta Country Club.
Matt Rigas led the Yellowjackets with a round of 43 while teammates Landon Weaver, Dylan Brislin and Ben Casola all shot 45.
Windsor’s Andrew Munson had the low round of the day with a 42.
Oneonta is off until next Wednesday when it hosts Owego Free Academy.
