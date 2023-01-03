The South Kortright boys basketball team used a 32-point first quarter to roll past Windham-Ashland-Jewett 91-24 on Tuesday in Delaware League action.
Four SK players had at least 15 points in the win, with Troy Dianich’s 25 points leading the way. The Rams’ other top scorers were Connor Quarino with 20, Josh Anderson with 19, and Adam Champlin with 15.
South Kortright will host Hunter-Tannersville on Friday.
South Kortright 91, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 24
SK … 32 13 24 22 — 91
WAJ … 6 11 2 5 — 24
SK: L. Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, T. Dianich 12 1-2 25, J. Byrne 0 0-0 0, D. Dengler 1 0-0 2, T. Cole 1 0-0 2, C. Quarino 10 0-0 20, J. Anderson 9 0-0 19, A. Champlin 7 1-2 15, A. Haynes 3 0-0 6, J. Palmatier 0 0-0 0, J. Regazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 44 2-4 91
WAJ: C. Green 0 0-0 0, L. Maurer 0 1-2 1, A. Li 0 0-0 0, C. Viola 0 0-0 0, T. Lashua 2 0-0 5, C. Aplin 1 0-0 2, E. Cerone 0 0-0 0, J. Allsop 2 0-0 4, J. Younes 0 0-0 0, A. Cohen 1 0-0 2, J. Schwartz 5 0-0 10. Totals: 11 1-2 24
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Anderson); WAJ 1 (Lashua)
Morris 60, Roxbury 34
Carissa Richards’ big night helped the Morris girls defeat Roxbury 60-34 in Tuesday’s non-league game.
Richards scored 30 points for the Mustangs including four three-pointers. Hannah Wist added 14 points while Maddie Coleman added 10.
Kylie DeMaio was Roxbury’s leading scorer with 18 points.
Morris will be at Milford on Friday.
Morris 60, Roxbury 34
M … 14 23 13 10 — 60
R … 6 9 15 4 — 34
M: Carissa Richards 13 0-0 30, Hannah Wist 5 2-4 14, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 1 0-0 2, Amira Ross 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 2 0-0 4, Maddie Coleman 5 0-0 10. Totals: 26 2-4 60
R: Ryleigh Child 0 0-0 0, Kimora Brown 3 2-5 8, Livy Grieco 0 0-0 0, Kylie DeMaio 8 1-4 18, Mackenzie Hynes 1 0-0 2, Savannah Petterson 0 0-0 0, MiKayla Wright 1 0-0 2, Lexi DeMaio 1 2-3 4, Elizabeth Losee 0 0-0 0, Aurora Stengel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-12 34
Three-point baskets: M 6 (Richards 4, Wist 2); R 1 (K. DeMaio)
Unatego/Unadilla Valley 48, Deposit-Hancock 24
The Unatego/Unadilla Valley wrestling team defeated Deposit-Hancock 48-24 in Tuesday’s dual meet.
Winning by pin for U/UV were Gavin Nordberg at 110 pounds, Caleb Cole at 118, Abdul Zaggout at 126, Wyatt Meade at 138, Zach Sousa at 189, Nate Ackerley at 215, and Deven Stilson at 285.
U/UV will be at the Oneonta Rotary Tournament on Friday.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley 48, Deposit-Hancock 24
Matches began at 285
102: Evan Johnson (D-H) won by forfeit
110: Gavin Nordberg (U/UV) pinned Jason Candeo, 1:11
118: Caleb Cole (U/UV) pinned Kevin Conklin, 0:34
126: Abdul Zaggout (U/UV) pinned Landyn Schaffer, 0:55
132: Landen Estus (D-H) pinned Henry Barnes, 1:04
138: Wyatt Meade (U/UV) pinned Asaac Mead, 2:45
145: Abdeen Zaggout (U/UV) won by forfeit
152: Double forfeit
160: Nick Porosky (D-H) won by forfeit
172: Sam Parkison (D-H) won by forfeit
189: Zach Sousa (U/UV) pinned Cam Caskey, 2:28
215: Nate Ackerley (U/UV) pinned Ethan Schror, 0:11
285: Deven Stilson (U/UV) pinned Hakim Dade, 4:57
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.