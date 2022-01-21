The South Kortright boys rolled to a 91-42 victory over Richfield Springs on Friday.
Four different Rams finished with at least 13 points, with Connor Quarino leading the way with a team-best 20 points. Also scoring in double figures were Josh Anderson (19 points), Troy Dianich (16), and Darren Dengler (13).
Richfield Springs was led by Dylan Hosford with a game-high 30 points.
Charlotte Valley 74, Roxbury 36
Charlotte Valley rolled to victory over Roxbury 74-36 in Friday’s Delaware League game.
The Wildcats were led by Dylan Waid with 24 points, followed by Trevor Waid with 19 points, and Jamison Quigley with 16 points.
The Rockets’ top scorers were Peyton Proctor with 12 points, followed by George Proctor with 10 points.
Charlotte Valley will travel to play Margaretville on Monday.
Walton 47, Unadilla Valley 33
Walton defeated Unadilla Valley 47-33 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference league game.
Zach Gardner was the top scorer for the Warriors with 16 points, while Robert Conlin added nine points.
Unadilla Valley was led by Trason Murray with 14 points.
Walton will travel to play Oxford on Thursday.
Jefferson/Stamford 49,
Hunter-Tannersville 33
The Jefferson/Stamford boys defeated Hunter-Tannersville 49-33 in Friday’s Delaware League contest.
J/S held H-T scoreless in the first quarter, eventually taking a 24-6 lead into the half.
Damien Merwin had a big game in the victory, scoring a game-high 26 points. Kurt McMahon added nine points for Jefferson/Stamford.
Leading Hunter-Tannersville was Nathan Kauffman with eight points.
H-T will host Downsville on Monday.
Edmeston 58, Sharon Springs 29
Edmeston defeated Sharon Springs 58-29 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Leading the way for Edmeston was Gunner Schoellig with a game-high 20 points, followed by Colin McEnroe with 11 points, and Preston Graham with 10 points.
Sharon Springs was led by Luke Enyart with 17 points.
Edmeston will next visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday.
Richfield Springs 69, Schenevus 46 (Thursday)
The Indians got off to a hot start against the Dragons and never looked back en route to a 69-46 victory on Thursday.
Richfield Springs outscored Schenevus 24-5 in the first quarter to eventually take a 37-19 lead into halftime.
Dylan Hosford had a huge game for the victors, hitting five three-pointers as part of a 36-point performance. Landon Schultz also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Jackson Reed led Schenevus in scoring with 15 points.
South Kortright 91, Richfield Springs 42
SK … 20 20 23 28 — 91
RS … 15 9 5 13 — 42
SK: Bryce 1 0-0 3, Dianich 8 0-4 16, Dengler 5 3-6 13, Quarino 8 0-1 20, Andersen 2 0-2 4, Anderson 8 0-0 19, Haynes 0 1-2 1, Firment 4 1-7 9. Totals: 36 5-22 91
RS: Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Graves 1 0-0 2, Hosford 8 12-13 30, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Steenberg 1 0-0 2, Boss 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 12-13 42
Three-point baskets: SK 8 (Bryce, Anderson 3, Quarino 4); RS 4 (Hosford, Schultz, Steenberg)
Charlotte Valley 74, Roxbury 36
CV … 31 11 12 20 — 74
R … 8 7 9 10 — 36
Charlotte Valley: Trevor Waid 8 1-2 19, Micheal Calder 1 0-0 3, Ezra Ontl 4 1-1 11, Dylan Waid 11 2-4 24, Jamison Quigley 6 4-10 16. Totals 30 8-17 74
Roxbury: Peyton Proctor 4 0-0 12, Isiah Figueroa 2 0-0 4, Bryton Bower 1 0-0 2, George Proctor 4 2-2 10, Taran Davis 1 0-2 2, Brett Morrison 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 2-4 36
Three-point baskets: CV 5 (T. Waid 2, Ontl 2, Calder); R 4 (P. Proctor 4)
Walton 47, Unadilla Valley 33
W … 10 16 13 8 — 47
UV … 2 10 13 8 — 33
Walton: Zach Gardner 6 0-0 16, Jorge DelPino 1 0-0 2, Ransom Dutcher 2 0-0 4, Parker MacDonald 2 0-0 5, Meyer Little 3 0-0 8, Decon Phoenix 1 0-4 3, Robert Conlin 2 5-5 9. Totals 15 5-9 47
Unadilla Valley: Dakota Johnson 1 0-0 3, Mitchell Thompson 1 0-1 2, Zach Smith 4 1-1 9, Trason Murray 5 2-4 14, Trent Marielli 1 0-0 2, Kayden Butts 1 1-4 3. Totals 13 4-10 33
Three-point baskets: W 8 (Gardner 4, Little 2, MacDonald, Phoenix); UV 3 (Murray 2, Johnson)
Jefferson/Stamford 49, Hunter-Tannersville 33
J/S … 10 14 18 7 — 49
H-T … 0 6 10 17 — 33
J/S: Damien Merwin 10 2-2 26, Jayden Rivera 0 0-0 0, Tyler Pitera 2 0-0 4, Kurt McMahon 4 1-3 9, Christopher Hardenbergh 1 1-2 4, Luis Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Jacob Staroba 2 1-2 6, Isaac German 0 0-0 0, Spencer Clareen 0 0-0 0, Colin Treco 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-9 49
H-T: Nicholas Uhrik 1 0-0 3, Leo Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jason Li 2 0-0 6, Thomas Houlihan 0 0-0 0, Grady Glennon 1 0-0 3, Garrett Legg 3 0-0 7, Nathan Kauffman 2 4-6 8, Kristian Aizstrauts 2 2-3 6, Hakim Vasquez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-9 33
Three-point baskets: J/S 6 (Merwin 4, Hardenbergh, Staroba); H-T 5 (Uhrik, Li 2, Glennon, Legg)
Edmeston 58, Sharon Springs 29
E … 17 10 23 8 — 58
SS … 8 8 5 8 — 29
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 1 0-0 2, Kyle Ough 2 0-0 6, Colin McEnroe 5 1-1 11 Gunner Schoellig 10 0-1 20, Austin Galley 2 0-0 5, Izek Richards 1 0-0 2, Max Bolton 1 0-0 2, Preston Graham 3 3-4 10. Totals 25 4-6 58
Sharon Springs: Mike Cashman 2 1-3 5, Jake Perrotti 2 0-0 4, Luke Enyart 7 3-4 17, Brady Law 1 1-3 3. Totals 12 5-10 29
Three-point baskets: E 4 (Ough 2, Galley, Graham); SS 0
Richfield Springs 69, Schenevus 46 (Thursday)
RS … 24 13 22 10 — 69
S … 5 14 17 10 — 46
RS: Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Oakley 1 4-6 6, Graves 3 0-0 7, Hosford 13 5-5 36, Dunckel 1 0-0 2, Schultz 4 0-0 10, Steenberg 1 0-0 2, Boss 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 9-11 69
Schenevus: Windham 2 0-0 5, Keator 3 2-2 8, Reed 7 1-8 15, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Regg 4 3-7 13, Haner 0 0-2 0, Spranger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 7-21 46
Three-point baskets: RS 8 (Graves, Hosford 5, Schultz 2); S 3 (Windham, Regg 2)
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi 48, Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville 18 (Thursday)
Walton/Delhi 40, Norwich 30
(Thursday)
The Walton/Delhi wrestling team earned a pair of victories on Thursday in a three-way dual meet, defeating Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville 48-18 and topping Norwich 40-30.
Against BGAH, Walton/Delhi’s victories came courtesy of Holden Church (126 pounds, decision), Noah Sovocool (132, decision), and Landon Taylor (285, pin).
Earning victories for BGAH were Joey Florence (118, pin) and Brady Buttice (172, pin).
Walton/Delhi’s wins against Norwich came from Garrett Copelan (118, pin), Sovocool (132, major decision), Peyton Tweedie (152, pin), Will Pettit (215, pin), and Kamrin Stanton (285, pin).
Walton/Delhi 48, Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville 18 (Thursday)
102: Darren Florence (BGAH) won by forfeit
110: Xander Davies (W/DA) won by forfeit
118: Joey Florence (BGAH) pinned Garrett Copeland, 0:47
126: Holden Church (W/DA) decisioned Ryan Blackman, 13-11
132: Noah Sovocool (W/DA) decisioned Jose Bivar, 4-0
145: Peyton Tweedie (W/DA) won by forfeit
152: Rowan McCarthy (W/DA) won by forfeit
160: No match
172: Brady Buttice (BGAH) pinned Nick Lane, 1:24
189: Hazzie Halstead (W/DA) won by forfeit
215: Will Pettit (W/DA) won by forfeit
285: Landon Taylor (W/DA) pinned Nate Howe, 1:41
Walton/Delhi 40, Norwich 30 (Thursday)
102: Maverick Beckwith (N) pinned Hayden Robinson, 3:40
110: Xander Davies (W/DA) won by forfeit
118: Garrett Copeland (W/DA) pinned Niko DeRentis, 4:52
126: Evan Meek (N) pinned Holden Church, 5:31
132: Noah Sovocool (W/DA) major decisioned Regan Roach, 8-0
138: Nate Merwin (W/DA) won by forfeit
145: Brady Smith (N) pinned Rowan McCarthy, 1:42
152: Peyton Tweedie (W/DA) pinned Nate Murphy, 2:49
160: No match
172: Ashton Jenkins (N) pinned Nick Lane, 0:55
189: Braden Reid (N) pinned Hazzie Halstead, 4:43
215: Will Pettit (W/DA) pinned Garrett Powers, 0:52
285: Kamrin Stanton (W/DA) pinned Robert McIntyre, 3:45
