South Kortright, Charlotte Valley win at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

South Kortright 6, Laurens/Milford 2
SK (1-0): Eoin Byrne 2-0, Jadyn Sturniolo 2-0, Jacob Morton 1-0, Emerson Comer 1-0, Logan Firment 0-1, Declan McCracken 0-1
L/M (0-1): Riley Stevens 1-1, Brock Mann 1-1
Shots-corner kicks: SK 12-5; L/M 7-2
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 2, Chase Rockefeller (SK) 2; Chase Long (L/M) 6
Charlotte Valley 3, Gilboa 2
CV (1-0): Dylan Waid 1-0, Darrion Matz 1-1, Ezra Ontl 1-0
Gilboa (0-1): William Cipolla 2-0, Gage Gockel 0-1, Peter Dewitt 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 8-6, G 11-6
Goalies: Joe Willie (G) 5, Matt Driggs (CV) 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Edmeston 7, Charlotte Valley 0
E: Emma White 1-0, Avery Bolton 2-1, Arissa Bolton 3-1, Molly Rifanburg 1-0, Maeve Robinson 0-1
CV: None
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 25-4, CV 3-1
Goalies: Abby White (E) 3, Cadence Santiago (CV) 18
