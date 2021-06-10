South Kortright, Edmeston win in semis, will meet in Class D final

South Kortright 10, Afton 4
South Kortright raced out to an early 8-0 lead against Afton and never looked back, defeating the Crimson Knights 10-4 in Thursday’s Section IV Class D Semifinal baseball game.
The Rams scored three runs in both the first and second innings and two more in the third to build their early advantage, then added two more insurance runs in the fifth.
Tyler Hall paced the South Kortright offense, going 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs, while Patrick Dengler had a triple and Adam Champlin had a double. Logan Firment was the winning pitcher for the Rams.
Michael Roach had a home run in the game for Afton.
South Kortright will square off against Edmeston on Saturday in the Class D Championship.
Edmeston 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
Ronnie Hickling led Edmeston both at the plate and on the mound Thursday as the Panthers defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18-1 in five innings in the Section IV Class D Semifinals.
Hickling was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing just one run and four hits. He also helped his own cause by going 4-for-4 with two doubles and 6 RBIs.
The rest of Edmeston’s offense gave Hickling plenty of support. Josh Martin was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and four steals, Greg DeVries went 3-for-4 with two doubles and 3 RBIs, Kyle Ough had an RBI and three runs, Colin McEnroe went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, and Preston Graham had a double.
Edmeston will face South Kortright on Saturday for the Class D Championship.
South Kortright 10, Afton 4
A … 000 220 0 — 4 6 3
SK … 332 020 X — 10 8 2
A: Burns (L), Baciuska, and Roach
SK: Logan Firment (W), Patrick Dengler, and Darren Dengler
HR: Michael Roach (A)
3B: Patrick Dengler (SK)
2B: Adam Champlin (SK)
Edmeston 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
CVS/SS … 000 10X X — 1 4 1
EDM … 267 3XX X — 18 14 1
CVS/SS: not provided
E: Ronnie Hickling (W)
2B: Ronnie Hickling 2 (E), Greg DeVries 2 (E), Preston Graham (E)
