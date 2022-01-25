South Kortright falls just short against Class A Johnson City

The South Kortright boys basketball team nearly defeated an opponent three class sizes larger on Tuesday night, but the Rams ultimately fell short in an 81-76 loss to Class A power Johnson City.
South Kortright got off to a hot start, leading 22-12 after the first quarter. Even though the Wildcats began to chip away at the lead, the Rams still led 55-50 heading into the final quarter. But Johnson City’s depth proved to be too much, as the Binghamton-area squad scored 31 points in the final frame, taking its first lead of the game with less than four minutes left and never relinquishing it from there.
Connor Quarino and Josh Anderson each had big nights for South Kortright. Both players made five three-pointers, with Quarino scoring a game-high 28 points and Anderson finishing with 24. Troy Dianich and Logan Firment each finished with 11 points.
Joey Miller led Johnson City with 23 points while Qsan Tucker scored 20.
Franklin 69, Laurens 47
The Purple Devils beat the Leopards 69-47 in a Tri-Valley League action on Tuesday.
Matt Serrao led Franklin with a game-high 27 points while Brandon Gregory scored 23 points including four-three pointers.
Scoring in double-digits for the Leopards were Brock Mann with 24 points, including five three-pointers, and Logan Conklin, who scored 13 points.
Franklin will visit Sharon Springs on Wednesday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 74,
Schenevus 25
The Raiders soundly defeated the Dragons 74-25 in a boys Tri-Valley League game on Tuesday.
Scoring in double figures for the Raiders were Dalton Proskine with 14 points, Brian Wilson, who scored 12 points, and Noah Pain and Devon Hartwell, who each scored 11 points.
Owen Bryant led Schenevus with eight points. G-MU will be playing Richfield Springs on Wednesday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 57, Sidney 19
The Bobcats cruised to a 57-19 victory in their Midstate Athletic Conference matchup against the Warriors on Tuesday.
David Emerson led the scoring for B-G with 16 points while Isaac Seiler scored 11 points and James Hogorian finished with nine.
Alec Fogarty was Sidney’s top scorer with 10 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford will host Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.
Hunter-Tannersville 50,
Margaretville 30
Hunter-Tannersville earned a decisive 50-30 win over Margaretville in Tuesday’s Delaware League matchup.
Kristian Aizstrauts emerged as the top scorer for Hunter-Tannersville with 24 points while also adding 14 rebounds and five blocks. Teammate Jason Li followed with nine points from three three-point baskets.
Margaretville had Michael Gavette leading the way with 15 points scored.
Hunter-Tannersville will travel to play Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 50,
Roxbury 48 (overtime)
The Warriors defeated the Rockets 50-48 in Tuesday’s game that went into overtime.
Scoring in double-digits for WAJ was Keith Hewitt with 17 points and Connor Aplix with 10 points.
The Rockets were led by George Proctor who poured in an impressive 33 points, including 15 successful free throws.
Walton 35, Downsville 30
Walton claimed victory over Downsville 35-30 in a close non-league game on Tuesday.
Walton’s Robert Conklin led the way with 14 points, with teammates Ransom Dutcher and Parker McDonald following up with six points each.
Downsville was led by Gavin Brunner with eight points, with Kaden Cicio close behind with seven points scored.
Harpursville 50, Unadilla Valley 33
The Harpursville boys defeated Unadilla valley 50-33 in Tuesday’s contest.
Luke Merrill led the way for Harpursville with 20 points in the victory.
Leading the Storm in scoring was Mitchell Thompson with 10 points. Trason Murray added nine points.
Unadilla Valley will visit Sidney on Thursday.
Johnson City 81, South Kortright 76
JC … 12 16 22 31 — 81
SK … 22 10 23 21 — 76
JC: Qsan Tucker 7 3-6 20, Avery Cunningham 4 2-2 10, Tashawn Folks 5 0-0 10, Joey Miller 7 7-8 23, Harrison Smith 1 2-2 4, Zubayr Griffen 5 2-2 13, Damari Johnson 0 1-2 1, Anthony Thompson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 29 17-22 81
SK: T. Dianich 5 1-3 11, D. Dengler 1 0-0 2, C. Quarino 10 3-4 28, A. Champlin 0 0-0 0, J. Anderson 9 1-1 24, L. Firment 4 3-8 11. Totals: 29 8-16 76
Three-point baskets: SK 10 (Quarino 5, Anderson 5); JC 6 (Tucker 3, Miller 2, Griffen)
Franklin 69, Laurens 47
F: Matt Serrao 11 3-8 27, Brandon Gregory 7 5-8 23, David Lamb 1 0-0 2, Alan Dumond 2 2-2 6, Victor Rodriguez 1 0-0 3, William Mettler 4 0-0 8. Total 26 10-18 69
L: Danta Sherwood 1 0-0 2, Brock Mann 8 3-4 24, Cyller Cimko 1 0-2 2, Logan Conklin 6 1-4 13, Anthony Provost 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 4-10 47
Three-point baskets: F 7 (Gregory 4, Serrao 2, Rodriguez); L 5 (Mann 5)
Gilberstville-Mount Upton 74, Schenevus 25
G-MU … 22 19 19 14 — 74
S … 5 6 7 7 — 25
G-MU: Dylan McVey 2 0-2 5, Noah Pain 4 3-3 11, Devon Hartwell 5 0-0 11, Kristian Stachura 2 0-0 5, Corbin Demmon 4 0-0 8, Dalton Proskine 7 0-0 14, Brian Wilson 6 0-0 12, Lane Dibble 4 0-0 8. Totals 34 3-5 74
Schenevus: Wyndham Spooner 1 4-4 6, Owen Bryant 4 0-0 8, Jordan Regg 3 0-2 6, Anthony Poliseno 0 2-4 2, Ryan Spranger 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 7-12 25
Three-point baskets: G-MU 3 (Hartwell, McVey, Stachura); S 0
Bainbridge-Guilford 57, Sidney 19
B-G … 21 12 14 10 — 57
S … 5 4 7 3 — 19
B-G: Isaac Seiler 4 2-2 11, David Emerson 4 5-6 16, James Hogorian 4 0-0 9, Ilias Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lucas Carlin 3 0-0 7, Garrett O’Hara 1 0-0 2, Owen Drown 2 0-2 4, Ethan Gregory 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 7-10 57
Sidney: Alec Fogarty 4 2-2 10, C. Frederick 1 0-0 3, Dan Morris 2 0-0 4, C. Russo 0 1-2 1, Casey Idingos 0 0-0 0, Ben Miller 0 0-0 0, Justin Lang 0 0-0 0, C. Bacon 0 0-0 0, Cam Sawday 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-7 19
Three-point baskets: B-G 6 (Seiler, Emerson 3, Hogorian, Carlin); S 1 (Frederick)
Hunter-Tannersville 50, Margaretville 30
H-T … 12 13 12 13 — 50
M … 5 8 5 12 — 30
H-T: Jason Li 3 0-0 9, Thomas Houlihan 1 1-2 3, Grady Glennon 2 0-0 6, Garrett Legg 1 0-0 3, Nathan Kauffman 2 1-2 5, Kristian Aizstrauts 11 1-3 24. Totals 20 3-7 50
Margaretville: Damian Brewer 1 0-0 2, Ryan McVitty 3 0-0 9, Elijah Bullock 1 0-1 2, Christian Bravo 1 0-0 2, Michael Gavette 7 1-3 15. Totals 13 1-4 30
Three-point baskets: H-T 7 (Li 3, Glennon 2, Legg, Aizstrauts); M 3 (McVitty 3)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 50, Roxbury 48 (overtime)
WAJ … 15 2 12 11 10 — 50
R … 5 14 11 10 8 — 48
WAJ: Keith Hewitt 5 6-11 17, Judah Allsop 1 1-2 3, Tyler Lashua 3 0-0 7, Connor Aplix 5 0-2 10, Eli Cencore 2 0-0 5, Aaron Cohen 4 0-2 8. Totals 19 7-17 50
Roxbury: Peyton Proctor 1 1-3 4, Isiah Figueroa 0 1-2 1, Bryton Bower 2 0-0 4, George Proctor
9 15-20 33, Taran Davis 2 2-5 6. Totals 14 19-30 48
Three-point baskets: Windham 3 (Hewitt, Allsop, Cencore) Roxbury 1 (Proctor)
Walton 35, Downsville 30
W … 12 10 2 11 — 35
D … 5 9 10 6 — 30
Walton: Zach Gardner 2 0-0 4, Jorge DelPino 1 0-0 2, Ransom Dutcher 3 0-2 6, Parker MacDonald 1 3-4 6, Aron Northrup 1 0-0 2, Meyer Little 0 1-2 1, Robert Conklin 6 1-2 14. Totals 14 5-10 35
Downsville: Tristan Reed 1 0-0 3, Gavin Brunner 4 0-1 8, Kaden Cicio 2 2-2 7, Ashton Townsend 2 1-2 6, Nate Burnham 2 2-5 6. Totals 11 5-10 30
Three-point baskets: W 2 (McDonald, Conklin); D 3 (Reed, Cicio, Townsend)
Harpursville 50, Unadilla Valley 33
H … 22 7 17 4 — 50
UV … 6 7 11 9 — 33
Harpursville: Ryan Akulis 3 0-0 7, Nolan C. 1 0-0 3, Brayden S. 2 1-2 3, Luke Merrill 8 2-2 20, Dominik Franklin 2 0-0 5, Jayden Yeats 1 0-0 3, Justin Fargo 1 0-0 2, Scott T. 0 1-2 1, Brayden J. 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 4-6 50
UV: Dakota Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Thompson 5 0-0 10, Zach Smith 2 0-0 6, Trason Murray 3 0-0 9, Trent Marinelli 0 1-2 1, Kaden Butts 3 1-2 7. Totals: 13 2-4 33
Three-point baskets: H 4 (Akulis, Merrill 2, Franklin); UV 5 (Smith 2, Murray 3)
