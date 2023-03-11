South Kortright’s dreams of making back-to-back trips to the state final four came to an end on Saturday, as the Rams fell to Chapel Field Christian 68-58 in the Boys Class D Regional Championship at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.
In a rematch of last year’s regional final that was won by South Kortright, Chapel Field established a first-quarter lead and was able to hold off the Rams’ best shots the rest of the way to earn the win.
Connor Quarino was the top scorer for SK with 22 points while Josh Anderson followed close behind with 19 points. Trenton Cole added nine in the loss.
For Chapel Field, Jonah McDuffie and Noah Swart each scored 23 points, Leam Powell netted nine, and Bryce Hollo scored eight.
South Kortright rolled to an 80-55 victory over Greenburgh-North Castle in the Subregional round, but came out of that game with several injuries. Coach Aaron Kaufman said those injuries caught up to the Rams on Saturday.
“We were really banged up from the last game,” he said. “We had three guys with some injuries so they were about half speed tonight; I thought that hurt us. I think that was the game right there. We came out a little flat. Between that and the injuries, we just didn’t get the job done.”
The two sides traded baskets in the early going with the score standing at 10-10 midway through the first quarter. There were sloppy turnovers at both ends of the court, with South Kortright in particular missing some of the outlet passes that usually make its transition game so lethal.
The Lions took a 17-12 advantage after one, and continued to find holes in the SK defense thanks in large part to the play of McDuffie. The Chapel Field junior was able to hit big shots both from the perimeter and the paint, and finished with 19 points in the first half alone.
A three-point play by McDuffie made the score 26-16 two minutes into the second quarter, and Chapel Field would hold serve the rest of the half to take a 37-28 lead into the locker room.
As the third quarter began, the Rams continued to be far too careless with the ball while also struggling to make many of the open looks they did get. One bright spot, though, was the interior play of Anderson, who came up with several key rebounds and layups to keep SK in the game.
The Rams also tightened up their defense in the second half, not allowing the Lions as many easy looks.
“We tried to come out in a 1-2-2 press in the second half,” Kaufman said. “That changed it a little bit. When we went full court man-to-man, I think that was the best thing that almost got us back in the game.”
A layup by Cole midway through the quarter cut the deficit to 39-36, and the Rams entered the fourth trailing 50-44. After Chapel Field scored two quick baskets to start the quarter and up its lead to 10, Quarino came back with a three-pointer and then a floater to cut it to 54-51 with 5:30 remaining. That would be as close as the Rams would get, however.
Swart made a layup with 3:06 left to make the score 58-51. With just under a minute to go, Hollo scored a bucket while being fouled to increase the lead to 60-52. That all but put the game out of reach, as South Kortright missed several late chances while the Lions made most of their free throws in the waning seconds.
In the end, the Rams simply didn’t make enough shots; South Kortright’s normally lights-out three-point shooting went cold on Saturday, with just two shots attempted from beyond the arc finding the basket.
“We just didn’t execute tonight,” Kaufman said. “Our offense wasn’t fluid like it usually is.”
It was a disappointing ending to a fantastic run for South Kortright’s senior group of Anderson, Cole, Troy Dianich, Adam Champlin, and Adin Haynes, who made the most of a high school career marred by COVID to finish with back-to-back sectional titles, a final four appearance, and nearly another trip to Glens Falls.
“They’re going to be greatly missed,” Kaufman said of his seniors.
Chapel Field Christian 68, South Kortright 58
CFC … 17 20 13 18 — 68
SK … 12 16 16 14 — 58
CFC: Jonah McDuffie 7 5-7 23, Mikey Bonagura 1 3-4 5, Bryce Hollo 4 0-1 8, Leam Powell 3 3-4 9, Noah Swart 11 0-1 23, Aaron Falkena 0 0-1 0. Totals: 26 11-18 68
SK: Troy Dianich 2 0-0 4, Jack Byrne 0 0-0 0, Darren Dengler 1 0-1 2, Trenton Cole 4 0-0 9, Connor Quarino 10 1-2 22, Josh Anderson 7 5-6 19, Adam Champlin 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 8-11 58
Three-point baskets: CFC 5 (McDuffie 4, Swart); SK 2 (Cole, Quarino)
