South Kortright falls to Heuvelton 68-47 in state semifinals

For most of the 2021-22 season, South Kortright’s offense operated like a well-oiled machine. But two ice-cold quarters on Friday morning brought an end to a terrific season.
The Rams fell to Heuvelton of Section X by a score of 68-47 in the boys basketball Class D State Semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, ending SK’s bid for the program’s first state championship since 2009.
South Kortright was held to five points in the third quarter and just two points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs’ stifling defense presented problems for Aaron Kaufman’s players all game long.
“I thought our offense was a little sluggish tonight,” Kaufman said. “We struggled a little bit against their man-to-man. Their man-to-man was pretty aggressive, pretty physical. I think there were some fouls that we should’ve gotten. But that’s just the game of basketball.”
Connor Quarino led the Rams with 16 points while Troy Dianich followed close behind with 14 points and Josh Anderson pitched in eight.
Heuvelton’s Nathan Mashaw scored a game-high 27 points while teammate Tristan Lovely poured in 19 of his own. Heuvelton will face Avoca/Prattsburgh on Saturday at 5:15 p.m., in the state title game.
There were no problems to be found on either offense in the early going. The first quarter featured some blistering back-and-forth play with both teams getting and converting some easy scoring opportunities. SK held a slim advantage for the majority of the first quarter until Mashaw hit a three-pointer with a minute left to put Heuvelton up 19-17 for its first lead of the game.
Quarino followed up his own missed three-pointer to tie things at 19-19 after eight minutes.
The pace slowed down considerably to start the second quarter, something that Kaufman says worked against his team.
“We wanted to get out and run,” he explained. “I thought we were a little sluggish even running the floor today. We’re used to outletting the ball and pushing the ball up the floor. We just didn’t get that job done today either.”
A key sequence in the middle of the secondquarter came when Mashaw hit a three-pointer and was quickly followed up by Jededia Crayford converting an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 29-21.
As they’d done throughout their playoff run, the Rams were rebounding the ball well. The difference in the second quarter was that the shots simply weren’t falling. The misses led to some rushed, sloppy passing that resulted in numerous turnovers and easy baskets for the Bulldogs, who took a 36-24 lead into halftime.
South Kortright’s defense tightened up a bit in the third quarter while the shots finally started going in again. But while the Rams were able to make up some ground, Heuvelton never allowed them to go on the kind of run that would allow them back in the game.
South Kortright entered the fourth quarter trailing 52-45. It would manage just two points the rest of the game. The Rams were getting into good positions but they simply weren’t making makeable shots when they needed to.
A three-pointer by Mashaw with 2:55 left brought the score to 68-47 and served as the final nail in the South Kortright coffin.
Friday served as the final game for South Kortright’s senior class of Logan Firment, Eoin Byrne, Chase Serrapica, Damien Gloster, and Ben Andersen. The lone starter among the seniors, Firment finished with six points and 14 rebounds while also receiving the NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Award.
It was a fitting sendoff for the young man who has been the anchor inside for the Rams all season long.
“Logan Firment is a great kid,” Kaufman said. “I’ve coached him in baseball, basketball, travel ball. He’s a coach’s dream. He’s a great kid all the way around. He gave a hundred percent, he gave a hundred percent the entire season, he gave a hundred percent right to the last second here in the game. He’s going to be well-missed next year for sure.”
Despite the loss, the future looks bright for South Kortright basketball. Quarino — who was named to the Class D All-Tournament Team — Dianich, Anderson, and Adam Champlin figure to give the Rams four returning starters, not to mention sixth man Darren Dengler.
Friday’s defeat does nothing to diminish SK’s best boys basketball season in 13 years.
“They had a great season,” Kaufman said. “It just wasn’t our day today. The shots didn’t fall. Heuvelton’s a tough team. [Mashaw’s] a heck of a shooter, [Lovely’s] comfortable inside. Their penetration was tough to stop.
“We just couldn’t get the job done today. It wasn’t our day.”
Heuvelton 68, South Kortright 47
H … 19 17 16 16 — 68
SK … 19 5 21 2 — 47
Heuvelton: Camden Johnson 0 0-0 0, Alexander Lange 0 0-0 0, Jake Venette 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickett 0 2-2 2, Nathan Mashaw 10 1-1 27, Landyn Ashlaw 0 0-0 0, Jededia Crayford 2 2-3 6, Lucas Thornhill 3 0-0 8, Rhys Brossoit 0 0-0 0, Tristan Lovely 9 1-3 19, Connor Phillips 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 6-9 68
SK: Eoin Byrne 0 0-0 0, Troy Dianich 6 2-2 14, Darren Dengler 0 0-0 0, Connor Quarino 6 2-2 16, Adam Champlin 1 1-2 3, Josh Anderson 4 0-0 8, Adin Haynes 0 0-0 0, Ben Andersen 0 0-0 0, Logan Firment 2 2-5 6. Totals: 19 7-11 47
Three-point baskets: H 5 (Mashaw 3, Thornhill 2); SK 2 (Quarino 2)
