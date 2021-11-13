South Kortright falls to Mount Academy 5-0 in state semifinals

All season long the South Kortright boys soccer team was able to rack up wins by using a simple formula: take advantage of offensive opportunities and dominate possession.
On Saturday, the Rams went up against a Mount Academy team that was able to do both of those things at a higher level.
South Kortright saw its tremendous season come to an end in the State Class D Semifinals with a 5-0 loss to the Section IX Champion Eagles in Middletown.
While obviously disappointed with the final result, SK coach Bob VanValkenburgh felt nothing but pride in how much his team accomplished this year.
“Anytime you get this far it’s all gravy as they say. These kids worked so hard to get here. I don’t think the score was an indicator [of the play],” he said.
“I’m just proud of the kids for getting this far and accomplishing all that they did this year. It was a tremendous season.”
From the start of the game, the muddy field at Twin Towers Middle School played a major factor. Bouncing balls died quickly in the mud, multiple players lost their footing, and the overall pace of the game was much slower than you would expect for a state semifinal.
But the biggest obstacle South Kortright faced was Mount’s defensive discipline, as the Eagles employed a trap defense that caught the Rams offsides on several occasions.
“You’ve got to give Mount credit; they sort of wore us down,” VanValkenburgh said. “We’ve seen traps but their offsides trap was a little better than what we’re accustomed to seeing and that gave us some trouble with some offsides in the first half. We had some opportunities to make it a good game and actually get a lead in the early going. They’re a good team and they had the better of the play today.”
Jacob Morton had SK’s best chance midway through the first half on a breakaway with a low shot that was swallowed up by Mount keeper Leon Maendel.
The Eagles were able to get on the board with just over three minutes left in the half when Jordan Scott made a cut to his left foot and drilled a perfect shot into the bottom right corner of the net.
It took just six minutes for Mount Academy to double its lead in the second half when Ian Fisher capitalized on a loose ball in front of Rams keeper Adam Champlin following a corner kick. His shot skirted through Champlin’s legs and made the score 2-0.
Less than six minutes later, Andrew Rimes made it 3-0 when he took advantage of a breakdown in the South Kortright defense with a low, well-placed shot.
As VanValkenburgh noted, the Eagles were not necessarily dominating possession even as the lead increased. Instead, he said it was their team speed that allowed them to win many of the 50-50 balls and perform narrow escapes from the Rams’ attempts to pressure.
“They started settling it a little bit better,” he said. “They started passing a little bit more and we started to get in that panic mode and got away from how we wanted to play.”
Especially impressive was the performance of Mount’s back line. Every time it seemed like the Rams might have an opportunity in transition, a defender would arrive and clear the ball well out of the zone.
Franklin Arnold sealed the victory for the Eagles with two goals in the final five-plus minutes.
Both goaltenders performed well; Maendel finished with nine stops in the shutout for the Eagles, while SK’s Champlin made 12 saves. A visual testament to the play of both goalies was the fact that they were both covered in mud from head to toe by the end of the game.
Saturday’s loss marks the third time in the last six years that South Kortright’s season has come to an end in the final four of the state tournament (the two previous trips coming in 2016 and 2017). This year’s ending and the one from 2017 were eerily similar, as that team also fell to Mount Academy by a score of 6-0.
With the clock winding down, VanValkenburgh made a final mass substitution to honor one last time the seniors who have done so much in helping the Rams reach such lofty heights.
“The seniors, the biggest thing I saw from them was the improvement,” he said. “If three years ago you asked me if these kids would be starting as a state tournament team I would’ve said, ‘No way.’ That’s the improvement that they’ve made, not just as soccer players, but they came along a long way with their character too.”
Mount Academy 5, South Kortright 0
Mount Academy: Franklin Arnold 2-0, Jordan Scott 1-0, Ian Fisher 1-0, Andrew Rimes 1-0
South Kortright: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: MA 17-3, SK 15-4
Goalies: Leon Maendel (MA) 9, Adam Champlin (SK) 12
