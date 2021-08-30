The South Kortright/Andes golf team notched a 202-208 victory against Hunter-Tannersville at the Colonial Country Club on Monday.
Charlotte Valley (0-3) is off until next Wednesday when it visits Windham Country Club.
South Kortright/Andes 202, Hunter-Tannersville 208
At the Colonial Country Club
Par 35, Front 9
South Kortright/Andes: Lee Marigliano 48, Jack Byrne 49, Lance McClure 50, Emerson Comer 55.
Hunter-Tannersville: Grady Glennon 38, Gwendolyn Glennon 47, Lyden Smith 54, Thomas Houlihan 69.
Gilboa 208, Charlotte Valley 241
At Ouleout Creek Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
CV: Jamison Quigley 51, Nathan Amadon 53, Cooper Wright 56, Dakota Seeley 81
Gilboa: Kara Dumas 48, Ethan Halat 51, Mike O’Hara 54, Keith Smith 55
Jefferson 220 Windham-Ashland-Jewett 223
At Christman’s Windham House
Par 34, Front 9
Jefferson: Nick Mann 47, Lucas Pochily 52, Jacob Staroba 54, Seneca Schafer 67
WAJ: Charlie Mulholland 47, Jason Hammel 52, Shane Bigley 60, Abigail Hammel 64
