A strong defensive showing led the South Kortright girls basketball team to a 54-39 victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Thursday at SUNY Delhi in the Delaware League Championship.
Caitlyn Deysenroth led the Rams with a game-high 27 points, while Addy Eckert added 12 points in the win. For Windham, Amanda Nilsen led the Warriors with 22 points, while Emma Drum added nine.
The win gives the Rams their 13th consecutive league title.
South Kortright was able to get off to a 5-0 start in the opening minutes of the game, and pushed the lead to 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Rams then used a 6-2 run behind back-to-back layups from Deysenroth to push the lead to 23-12, and went into the locker room up 25-16 at the half.
Coach Josh Burroughs discussed how important it was to get off to such a strong defensive start in limiting Windham to 16 points.
“It’s extremely important,” he said. “We wanted to come out and establish our defensive identity, limiting their top shooters, make them work to get their shots. I feel like Katherine Reinshagen did a great job on Emma Drum for us, and Madison Coberly did an exceptional job on Amanda Nilsen”.
Burroughs also emphasized how important Deysenroth was with 16 first-half points of her own.
“Early on, [she was] establishing a position for us,” he said. “She’s a presence down on the block. She was pulling one or two of their defenders every time she was down there, so for her to get inside and dominate like that was huge for us. Once they started to get that double it opened up Addy Eckert in the high post and Carlee Dropp out on the corner for us”.
In the third quarter, the Rams were able to open up a 46-21 lead, but the Warriors responded with a 9-0 run of their own into the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 46-30 with 6:35 left in the game.
Burroughs felt a timeout was able to help slow his team down following this sequence.
“We got a little sloppy with the ball and they were able to get out in transition,” he said. “We called a timeout just to settle down a little bit. On the sidelines, we were trying to tell them time is our friend right now, not to be in a hurry. After that timeout I feel like we took care of the ball a little bit better, extended out possessions a little bit longer”.
Following that break, the Rams were able to close out a double-digit victory. Burroughs was proud of the effort his team put forth on such a big stage.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls,” he said. “They’re a young group; we have a couple seniors but our core is pretty young, so for them to come out on this stage just shows how hard they’ve been working and how much they trust each other”.
The Delaware League champs will continue their season in a Class D sectional matchup against Stamford/Jefferson on Wednesday, while Windham will host Richfield Springs in their sectional matchup on the same day.
South Kortright 54, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 39
SK … 12 13 21 8 — 54
W-A-J … 6 10 12 11 — 39
SK: Lauren Dengler 1 1-1 3, Christina Chakar 0 0-0 0, Madison Coberly 1 0-0 2, Katherine Reinshagen 0 1-2 1, Akasha Finkle 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Deysenroth 13 1-1 27, Addy Eckert 5 0-2 12, Annlyse Haynes 0 0-0 0, Carlee Dropp 4 0-0 7, Madison Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 3-6 54
W-A-J: Amanda Nilsen 9 3-8 22, Caeley Coe 1 0-0 2, Selina Li 0 1-4 1, Ashtyn Hansen 1 1-4 3, Breanna Hoyt 1 0-0 2, Megan Carroll 0 0-0 0, Emma Drum 4 0-1 9, Hannah Tuttle 0 0-2 0, Rhianna Douglas 0 0-0 0, Catherine Coe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-19 39
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Dropp); W-A-J 2 (Nilsen, Drum)
