The South Kortright girls basketball team used an 18-5 first quarter to defeat Charlotte Valley 58-33 in the first round of the Delaware League Playoffs on Wednesday.
Caitlyn Deysenroth led the Rams with 27 points and six rebounds, while Addy Eckert added a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Kailey Whitbeck was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with eight points.
South Kortright will play in the Delaware League championship at SUNY Delhi next Thursday.
Windsor 27, Oneonta 25
The Oneonta girls couldn’t get their offense going in Wednesday’s 27-25 loss to Windsor.
Megan Cleveland led the Yellowjackets with 15 points while Abbie Platt finished with six points, seven rebounds, and six steals, and Natalie VanZandt pulled down 15 rebounds.
Autumn Helstein was the top scorer for Windsor with 18 points.
Oneonta will host Seton Catholic on Monday.
Roxbury 50, Margaretville 31
The Roxbury girls used a 28-18 first half to defeat Margaretville 50-31 on Wednesday in Delaware League playoff action.
Ryleigh Goodchild was the leading scorer for the Rockets with 11 points, while Kylie DeMaio added 10 points in the win. Kimora Brown and Lexi DeMaio each netted eight points.
Ava Fronckowiak led the Blue Devils with a game-high 15 points, and Ana Gavette netted 13.
South Kortright 58, Charlotte Valley 33
SK … 18 15 9 16 — 58
CV … 5 6 13 9 — 33
SK: Lauren Dengler 0 0-0 0, Christina Chakar 0 0-0 0, Madison Coberly 0 0-0 0, Katherine Reinshagen 5 3-5 14, Akasha Finkle 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Deysenroth 9 9-12 27, Addy Eckert 5 2-2 13, Annlyse Haynes 0 0-0 0, Carlee Dropp 1 2-2 4, Madison Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 16-21 58
CV: Cadence Losie 2 1-2 5, Kailey Whitbeck 2 4-6 8, Jessica Zuill 2 2-3 6, Natalie Amadon 2 0-0 5, Ella Gerster 2 2-4 6, Peyton Wikoff 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 0 3-4 3. Totals: 10 12-19 33
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Reinshagen, Eckert); CV 1 (Amadon)
Windsor 27, Oneonta 25
Win … 9 14 4 10 — 27
OHS … 3 9 6 7 — 25
W: Danika Smith 1 0-0 3, Claire Beattie 0 0-0 0, Cassie Bellmore 0 0-0 0, Sydney Angelo 0 0-0 0, Jaydaka Lehr 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Hagerman 0 0-0 0, Grace Deyo 2 1-2 6, Autumn Helstein 6 6-10 18. Totals: 9 7-12 27
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 1 1-2 4, Natalie VanZandt 0 0-2 0, Megan Cleveland 5 0-0 15, Selene Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 2 2-6 6, Isabella Giacomelli 2 2-6 6. Totals: 8 3-10 25
Three-point baskets: OHS 6 (Cleveland 5, Bellinger); W 2 (Smith, Deyo)
Roxbury 50, Margaretville 31
R …12 16 16 6 — 50
M …6 12 8 5 — 31
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 5 1-2 11, Kimora Brown 3 2-3 8, Livy Grieco 1 0-0 2, Kylie DeMaio 5 0-0 10, MacKenzie Hynes 1 0-0 2, Addy Hynes 1 0-0 2, Savannah Petterson 0 0-0 0, Aurora Stengel 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Wright 1 1-2 3, Lexi DeMaio 4 0-0 8, Elizabeth Losee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-7 50
M: Ashley Camano 0 0-0 0, Ava Fronckowiak 7 0-1 15, Livia Fronckowiak 1 0-0 2, Amelia Pascarella 0 1-2 1, Ana Gavette 5 2-6 13, Julia Finch 0 0-0 0, Arianna Bullock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-9 31
Three-point baskets: R 0; M 2 (A. Fronckowiak, Gavette)
Sharon Springs 61, Schenevus 47
The Sharon Springs boys defeated Schenevus 61-47 in a Tri-Valley League playoff matchup 61-47 on Wednesday.
Luke Enyart was the leading scorer for the Spartans with 25 points, while Brady Law added 20 points in the win.
Jackson Reed led the Dragons with 24 points while Allen Osborne also finished in double-figures with 10 points.
Sharon Springs 61, Schenevus 47
SS …13 16 17 15 — 61
S …7 16 13 11 — 47
SS: Ethan Mickel 1 1-4 3, Mike Cashman 5 1-2 13, Luke Enyart 10 5-5 25, Brady Law 7 5-8 20. Totals: 23 12-19 61
S: Allen Osborne 3 2-2 10, Cody Keator 2 0-0 5, Mehki Regg 1 2-2 5, Jackson Reed 8 6-9 24, Lucien Kortekaas 1 1-1 3. Totals: 15 11-14 47
SKIING
Plattekill Mountain was the site of an alpine skiing race on Monday, with local skiers competing in a giant slalom event.
Erin Klein of Windham-Ashland-Jewett had the fastest time for either boys or girls, completing her run in 28.64. The Windham girls swept the top four spots, as Klein was followed by Sophia Dyjak, Piper Cohane, and Gianna Garzone. Hunter-Tannersville’s Teagan Mahoney finished fifth.
On the boys side, Windham’s John Garzone finished first with a time of 29.06. Garrett Legg and William Schnider of Hunter-Tannersville placed second and third, respectively, while Roxbury’s Dennis Slauson was fourth and Windham’s Devin Schlosser finished fifth.
BOYS Team
1. Hunter-Tannersville 59.76, 2. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 60.00, 3. Roxbury 62.05
Individual
1. John Garzone (WAJ) 29.06, 2. Garrett Legg (H-T) 29.85, 3. William Schnider (H-T) 29.91, 4. Dennis Slauson (Rox) 30.69, 5. Devin Schlosser (WAJ) 30.94
GIRLS Team
1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 57.48, 2. Hunter-Tannersville 71.51
Individual
1. Erin Klein (WAJ) 28.64, 2. Sophia Dyjak (WAJ) 28.84, 3. Piper Cohane (WAJ) 28.92, 4. Gianna Garzone (WAJ) 29.09, 5. Teagan Mahoney (H-T) 33.53
