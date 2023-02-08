Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.