The South Kortright girls soccer team downed Hunter-Tannersville 3-1 in Thursday’s Delaware League matchup.
Madysen Reeves scored twice for the Rams while Lauren Dengler also scored a goal. Madison Coberly and Paige Anderson each added an assist.
Scoring for Hunter-Tannersville was Marissa Legg.
In goal, Addy Eckert stopped two shots for SK while Melody Burke had 12 saves for H-T.
Cooperstown 0, Sauquoit Valley 0
The Cooperstown girls played Sauquoit Valley to a scoreless draw at home on Thursday.
Neither team was able to break through despite an abundance of chances. Both goalies were stellar — the Hawkeyes’ Brenna Seamon finished with 14 saves while Jadyn Land stopped 17 shots for SV.
Cooperstown will be at Mount Markham on Saturday.
Greene 5, Delhi 0
The Delhi girls fell to Greene 5-0 on Thursday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Leading the way for the Trojans was Sarah Markham with two goals. Also scoring for Greene were Cali Knapp, Cassie Butler, and Andrea Trifunovic each with one goal and Billie Kinney with one assist.
SK … 2-1-3
H-T … 1-0-1
SK: Lauren Dengler 1-0, Madysen Reeves 2-0, Madison Coberly 0-1, Paige Anderson 0-1
H-T: Marissa Legg 1-0, Lizet Maina 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 17-4, H-T 3-3
Goalies: Addy Eckert (SK) 2, Melody Burke (H-T) 12
Coop … 0-0-0
SV … 0-0-0
Coop: none
SV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 17-5, SV 14-8
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 14, Jadyn Land (SV) 17
Greene … 2-3-5
Delhi … 0-0-0
Greene: Sarah Markham 2-0, Cali Knapp 1-0, Cassie Butler 1-0, Andrea Trifunovic 1-0, Billie Kinney 0-1
Delhi: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: 21-5 G; 3-0 DA
Goalies: n/a
BOYS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford 4, Greene 0 (Wednesday)
Bainbrige-Guilford defeated Greene in shutout fashion 4-0 on Wednesday.
Garrett O’Hara led the scoring for the Bobcats with two goals, followed by Julian Pruskowski and Brock Porter with one goal each. Trent Sullivan had two assists and Easton Porter had one. B-G will host Charlotte Valley on Friday.
B-G: Garrett O’Hara 2-0, Julian Pruskowski 1-0, Brock Porter 1-0, Trent Sullivan 0-2, Easton Porter 0-1
Greene: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: B-G 14-1, G 8-3
Goalies: Collin Dicks (B-G) 4, Anthony Sergi (G) 8
