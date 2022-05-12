South Kortright holds off Charlotte Valley for Delaware League title

The South Kortright baseball team avenged its only loss of the season on Thursday with a 5-2 victory over Charlotte Valley to win the Delaware League Championship at Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
The Rams scored twice in the first inning to take an early lead, and were able to hold after the Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the seventh to make things interesting.
Charlotte Valley handed South Kortright its first loss last Saturday in the Calhoun Classic in Davenport.
“We’ve had three good games with Davenport, all in the last week,” South Kortright coach Bob VanValkenburgh said. “These are two evenly-matched, competitive teams.”
Patrick Dengler was the winning pitcher for SK, striking out 11 and allowing just two walks and four hits in six innings. Dengler added a triple at the plate as part of a two-hit, three-RBI day.
Darren Dengler, meanwhile, had two hits including a double.
Michael Camarata struck out nine batters in five innings for Charlotte Valley. At the plate, Camarata and Jamison Quigley each had two hits.
South Kortright (12-1) will host Delhi on Friday in a non-league contest.
Chenango Forks 6, Oneonta 4
Playing for the third time in four days, the Yellowjackets fell on the road to Chenango Forks 6-4.
Liam Blair, Kaden Halstead, and Bruce Mistler each had a double for OHS, while Aidan Gelbsman and Carter Neer both had two hits.
A three-run double by Forks broke things open in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Blue Devils a 6-3 lead.
Oneonta will be at Maine-Endwell on Monday.
Laurens/Milford 10, Richfield Springs 0
Martin Thorsland and Nick DeBoer threw a combined no-hitter for Laurens/Milford on Thursday in its 10-0 victory over Richfield Springs.
Thorsland struck out 14 batters in just five innings while DeBoer had two strikeouts in two innings. Thorsland and Wyatt March each had a triple for Laurens/Milford. Seven different players had hits in the victory.
Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs 4, Worcester 3
The Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs baseball team defeated Worcester 4-3 on Thursday.
Kyle France got the win on the mound for CVS/SS with eight strikeouts in four innings.
Will Henrich had an RBI and hit a double for CVS/SS while Kris Cade had an RBI as well.
For Worcester, Connor Fancher hit a triple while Joseph Geiskopf went 2-for-4.
South Kortright 5, Charlotte Valley 2
CV … 000 000 2 — 2 5 0
SK … 200 201 X — 5 6 2
CV: Michael Camarata (L), Jamison Quigley (6), and Waid
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Logan Firment (7), and Darren Dengler
3B: Patrick Dengler (SK)
2B: Darren Dengler (SK)
Chenango Forks 6, Oneonta 4
OHS … 100 020 1 — 4 8 1
CF … 003 030 X — 6 6 2
OHS: Cameron Horth, Bruce Mistler (4, L), and Lou Bonnici
CF: Zach Young (W), Ethan Weyer (7), and Chris Boyle
2B: M. Thornton (CF), Liam Blair (OHS), Kaden Halstead (OHS), Bruce Mistler (OHS)
Laurens/Milford 10, Richfield Springs 0
L/M … 111 131 2 — 10 8 0
RS … 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
L/M: Thorsland (W), DeBoer (6)
RS: Dunkel (L), Rogers (4), Dibble (5)
3B: March (L/M), Thorsland (L/M)
Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs 4, Worcester 3
CVS/SS … 010 030 0 — 4 4 1
W … 110 001 0 — 3 5 1
CVS/SS: Oren Prime, Kyle France (4, W) and Tyler Head
W: Tyler Head (L), Joseph Geiskopf (5) and Tyler Banfill
3B: Fancher (W)
2B: Will Henrich (CVS/SS)
TENNIS
The Section IV Tennis Tournament began play at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Three of the four semifinalists in the boys doubles bracket come from the local ranks: Tabor and Risdon Reed of Delhi, Ryan and Tristan McVitty of Margaretville, and Bryce Burrows and Owen Haight of Delhi.
Burrows and Haight and the McVittys each won three matches on Thursday, while the Reeds won twice. The Reeds and McVittys will face each other in Friday’s semifinals, while Burrows and Haight will face off against Chenango Forks’ Joey Worden and Alex McMullen.
Oneonta’s Tyler and Jayden Zakala fell to Burrows and Haight in the quarterfinals
In the singles bracket, Sidney’s Danny Morris advanced to the semifinals after wins against Hunter-Tannersvile’s Williams Schneider and Greene’s Shane Rideout. He will face Michael Rullo of Chenango Forks on Friday.
Oneonta’s Dylan Shaughnessy and Ryan VanValkenburg each dropped their first-round singles matches.
GOLF
Waterville 154, Cooperstown 229
Cooperstown fell to Waterville 154-229 in a golf match Thursday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a 41, while Charlie Lambert (54), Ellie Dykstra (66), and Max Scharf (68) also found the scoresheet.
Gavin Poyer (37), Gabe Williams (38), and Logan Baker (39) each broke 40 for Waterville.
Cooperstown will face Sherburne-Earlville on Monday at Mountain Top Golf Course.
Waterville 154, Cooperstown 229
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Front 9, Par 35
Waterville: Gavin Poyer 37, Gabe Williams 38, Logan Baker 39, Connor Stanton 40
Cooperstown: Max Jones 41, Charlie Lambert 54, Ellie Dykstra 66, Max Scharf 68
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.