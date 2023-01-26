A trio of strong offensive performances helped the South Kortright boys basketball team defeat Downsville 69-42 on Thursday.
Connor Quarino led the way with a game-high 28 points while Troy Dianich added 18 for the Rams and Josh Anderson netted 17 in the win.
Gavin Brunner was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 16 points.
South Kortright will visit Cobleskill on Saturday.
Margaretville 53, Hunter-Tannersville 36
Margaretville went on the road Thursday and defeated Hunter-Tannersville 53-36 in Delaware League play.
Ryan McVitty hit four of the Blue Devils’ eight three-pointers to finish with 18 points. Tristan McVitty added 10 points of his own in the win.
Jevail McKinney notched a double-double for Hunter-Tannersville with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Margaretville will host Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Monday while the Wildcats will visit Jefferson/Stamford on Tuesday.
Schenevus 54, Gilboa 52
Schenevus edged Gilboa 54-52 in a back-and-forth non-league game on Thursday.
Lucien Kortekaas was the leading scorer for the Dragons with 15 points while Cody Keator and Jackson Reed each netted 13 points in the win.
Gilboa’s William Cipolla finished with a game-high 21 points and Joe Willie also scored in double-figures with 12 points.
Schenevus travels to face Roxbury on Monday.
Jefferson/Stamford 41, Roxbury 38
Jefferson/Stamford held off Roxbury 41-38 in Thursday’s Delaware League matchup.
Patrick Terk and Jacob Staroba led J/S with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Leading the scoring for Roxbury were Jordan Johnston and George Proctor with nine points apiece.
SK … 17 15 27 10 — 69
D … 12 8 13 9 — 42
SK: Logan Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, Troy Dianich 7 3-6 18, Jack Byrne 1 0-0 2, Darren Dengler 0 0-2 0, Trenton Cole 0 0-2 0, Connor Quarino 12 0-0 28, Josh Anderson 9 0-0 19, Adam Champlin 0 0-2 0, Adin Haynes 0 0-0 0, Josh Palmatier 0 0-0 0, J. Regazzi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 3-12 69
D: Tyler Reed 2 1-1 6, Gavin Brunner 6 0-0 16, Riley Brown 0 0-0 0, Kaden Cicio 1 0-0 3, Aden Galick 3 0-0 9, Skyler Odell 1 2-2 4, Nolan Barnhart 2 0-0 4, Everette West 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-2 42
Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Dianich 2, Quarino 2, Anderson); D 9 (Reed, Brunner 4, Cicio, Galick 3)
M … 10 14 14 15 — 53
H-T … 9 12 9 6 — 36
M: Hunter Balcom 0 1-2 1, Connor Wayman 2 0-0 6, Cody Wayman 3 0-0 7, Tristan McVitty 4 2-3 10, Ryan McVitty 7 0-1 18, Eli Bullock 2 0-0 5, Christian Bravo 3 0-0 6, Ryan Sanford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-6 53
H-T: Nick Uhrik 2 0-0 6, Jevail McKinney 8 1-5 17, Thomas Houlihan 0 0-0 0, Grady Glennon 2 0-3 5, Garrett Legg 1 0-0 2, Connor Schiefer 1 0-0 2, Jaden McKinney 1 0-0 2, Leo Cruz 0 0-0 0, Shane Agosto 0 0-0 0, Chase Zimmer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 1-4 36
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Con. Wayman 2, Cod. Wayman, R. McVitty 4, Bullock); H-T 3 (Uhrik 2, Glennon)
S … 16 13 10 15 – 54
G … 12 20 8 12 – 52
S: Ethan Reed 0 2-4 2, Tim Green 1 1-2 3, Allen Osborne 2 0-0 5, Cody Keator 4 4-9 13, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-0 0, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0, Mehki Regg 0 0-2 0, Jackson Reed 4 5-10 13, Owen Bryant 0 3-6 3, Lucien Kortekaas 6 3-5 15, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 18-38 54.
G: Anthony Marsh 2 0-0 6, Dakota Oliver 0 1-3 1, Michael Yepez 2 1-2 5, David McCann 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 5 8-12 21, Brandon Cross 0 0-0 0, Myles Uhalde 0 0-0 0, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 2 0-0 4, Peter DeWitt 0 3-4 3, Joe Willie 5 2-8 12. Totals 16 15-29 52.
Three-point baskets: S 2 (Osborne, Keator); G 5 (Cipolla 3, Marsh 2)
J/S … 6 11 13 11 — 41
R … 11 14 6 7 — 38
J/S: Patrick Terk 4 3-4 12, Mate Villanueva 2 0-1 5, Jordan Anderson 2 0-0 6, Chris Hardenbergh 2 0-0 4, Caleb Hardenbergh 2 0-0 4, Nathan Lake 0 0-0 0, Jacob Staroba 5 0-0 10, Brendan Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-5 41
R: Jordan Johnston 3 0-2 9, Mason Hamil 1 0-0 3, Christopher Garofolo 3 0-2 6, Taran Davis 2 2-4 7, Jack Leder 2 0-0 4, George Proctor 3 2-2 9, Blake Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-10 38
Three-point baskets: S/J 4 (Terk, Villanueva, Anderson 2); R 6 (Johnston 3, Hamil, Davis, Proctor)
Oneonta 51, Susquehanna Valley 15
The Oneonta wrestling team defeated Susquehanna Valley 51-15 in Thursday’s dual meet.
Winning by pin for Oneonta were Marshall Mahar (110 pounds), Reilly Waltz (138), and Jayden Zakala (215), while Darren Rose (172) won by decision.
Oneonta will host Unatego/Unadilla Valley on Friday for its Senior Night.
Canajoharie/Fort Plain 42, Cooperstown/Milford 27
Cooperstown/Milford fell to Canajoharie/Fort Plain 42-27 in Thursday’s dual meet.
Winning for C/M were Max Koffer at 110 pounds by decision and TJ O’Connor at 145 pounds by pin.
Cooperstown/Milford will be in Adirondack on Saturday for the Center State Conference Tournament.
Matches began at 110
102: Double forfeit
110: Marshall Mahar (OHS) pinned Aiden Sager, 1:55
118: Carl Harold (SV) pinned Tanner Tubia, 1:15
126: Colin Trotter (SV) decisioned Alan Little, 7-4
132: Mark Moelder (SV) pinned Beckett Holmes, 3:59
138: Reilly Waltz (OHS) pinned Chad Lainhart, 1:36
145: Wyatt Jones (OHS) won by forfeit
152: Gideon Hendricks (OHS) won by forfeit
160: AlanMichael Rubin (OHS) won by forfeit
172: Darren Rose (OHS) decisioned Trent Rose, 6-4
189: Mateo Goodhue (OHS) won by forfeit
215: Jayden Zakala (OHS) pinned Michael McCracken, 0:22
285: Nason Renne (OHS) won by forfeit
Matches began at 215
102: Chloe Haig (C/FP) won by forfeit
110: Max Koffer (C/M) decisioned Chris Szabo, 9-8
118: Austin Horender (C/FP) pinned David Pitt, 1:52
126: Alex Smith (C/FP) won by forfeit
132: Joseph Vertucci (C/FP) won by forfeit
138: Gary Vertucci (C/FP) won by forfeit
145: TJ O’Connor (C/M) pinned Aiden Bowerman, 3:40
152: Dawson Sweet (C/FP) won by forfeit
160: Christian Burke (C/FP) pinned Cameron Fritts, 1:07
172: Brent Chase (C/M) won by forfeit
189: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit
215: Matthew Perrino (C/M) won by forfeit
285: Double forfeit
