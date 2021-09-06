The South Kortright boys soccer team raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead against Charlotte Valley on Saturday and never looked back in a 5-2 win to advance to the finals of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Eoin Byrne, Declan McCracken, Jacob Morton, Troy Dianich, and Conner Quarino provided the goals for South Kortright, while Byrne and McCracken also had assists.
Dylan Waid scored both of Charlotte Valley’s goals.
Adam Champlin made two saves for the Rams in the win. The Wildcats’ Matthew Driggs finished with 12 stops.
South Kortright will host Hunter on Thursday and will face Delhi in the Mayor’s Cup final on Saturday.
Milford/Laurens 3, Gilboa 0
(Saturday)
The Milford/Laurens boys defeated Gilboa 3-0 in Saturday’s contest at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Brock Mann found the back of the net twice for Milford/Laurens with Justin LaPilusa adding the third goal. Riley Stevens and Martin Thorsland each had an assist in the victory.
Chase Long made three saves in the shutout, while his opposite number Joe Willie made an impressive 16 stops for Gilboa in a losing effort.
Milford/Laurens will host Edmeston on Wednesday.
Roxbury 5, Jefferson 2 (Saturday)
Ian Walker scored four goals to lead the Rockets to a 5-2 victory over the J-Hawks on Saturday at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Paul Vamosy also scored a goal for Roxbury (1-1) while Peyton Proctor notched an assist.
South Kortright 5, Charlotte Valley 2 (Saturday)
SK: Eoin Byrne 1-1, Declan McCracken 1-1, Jacob Morton 1-0, Troy Dianich 1-0, Conner Quarino 1-0
CV: Dylan Waid 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 15-6, CV 3-3
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 2, Matthew Driggs (CV) 12
Milford/Laurens 3, Gilboa 0 (Saturday)
M/L: Brock Mann 2-0, Justin LaPilusa 1-0, Riley Stevens 0-1, Martin Thorsland 0-1
Gilboa: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/L 19-6, G 4-3
Goalies: Chase Long (M/L) 3, Joe Willie (G) 16
Roxbury 5, Jefferson 2 (Saturday)
Roxbury: Ian Walker 4-0, Paul Vamosy 1-0, Peyton Proctor 0-1
Jefferson: na
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 3, Spencer Van Etten/
Candor 2 (Saturday)
Deposit-Hancock 9, Walton 2
(Friday)
The Walton field hockey team split its first two games of the season at the Windsor Tournament this past weekend.
After falling to Deposit-Hancock 9-2 on Friday, the Warriors defeated Spencer Van Etten/Candor 3-2 in Saturday’s consolation game.
Jacqyln Gransbury scored twice for Walton while Rachel Trimbell had a goal as well. Gransbury’s second goal with 5:32 remaining in the game proved to be the winner. Kylie Wood and Hannah Funaro both tallied assists in the victory.
In goal, Emma Wood made seven stops in the contest.
In Friday’s loss to Deposit-Hancock, Gransbury and Chasidy Constable provided Walton’s two goals.
Darby DeGraw had four goals for the Eagles while Amanda Ray finished with three goals and three assists.
Walton will host Sidney on Tuesday.
Walton 3, Spencer Van Etten/Candor 2
(Saturday)
Walton: Jacqyln Gransbury 2-0, Rachel Trimbell 1-0, Kylie Wood 0-1, Hannah Funaro 0-1
SVE/C: Rhian Lawrence 1-1, Demi Mouillesaux 1-1
Shots-Corners: W 10-3, SVE/C 9-4
Goalies: Emma Wood (W) 7, Isabella Young (SVE/C) 7
Deposit/Hancock 9, Walton 2 (Friday)
DH: Darby DeGraw 4-0, Amanda Ray 3-3, Riley Martin 1-0, Aubry Smith 1-0, Karissa Decker 0-2, Addison Makowski 0-1, Rylee Smith 0-1
W: Jacqyln Gransbury 1-0, Chasidy Constable 1-0, Rachel Treimbell 0-1
Shots-Corners: DH 23-20, W 5-3
Goalies: Hannah Sanford (DH) 3, Emma Wood (W) na
