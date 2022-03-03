The South Kortright boys punched their ticket to the Section IV Class D title game with a 53-34 victory over Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday at SUNY Delhi.
The Rams raced out to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter and maintained that advantage the rest of the way thanks to some stellar second-half defense, where they held the Eagles to just 11 points.
Connor Quarino was the leading scorer for SK with a game-high 20 points. Also finishing in double-digits for points on the night were Logan Firment with 12 and Josh Anderson with 10. Troy Dianich added nine points as well.
Nick Locke led Deposit-Hancock with 12 points.
South Kortright will look to capture its first Section IV crown since 2016 when it faces Richfield Springs on Saturday at 4 p.m. at SUNY Delhi.
South Kortright 53, Deposit-Hancock 34 (Wednesday)
SK … 22 15 10 6 — 53
D-H … 9 14 7 4 — 34
SK: E. Byrne 0 0-0 0, T. Dianich 3 2-2 9, D. Dengler 1 0-0 2, T. Cole 0 0-0 0, C. Quarino 7 3-5 20, A. Champlin 0 0-0 0, J. Anderson 5 0-0 10, A. Martinez 0 0-0 0, D. Glouster 0 0-0 0, A. Haynes 0 0-0 0, B. Andersen 0 0-0 0, L. Firment 6 0-2 12. Totals: 22 5-9 53
D-H: Chris Gross 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Christian Alderman 0 0-0 0, Blake Fortunato 1 0-0 2, Jacob Dobromirescu 2 0-0 6, Nick Locke 5 0-0 12. Totals: 15 0-0 34
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (Dianich, Quarino 3); D-H 4 (Dobromirescu 2, Locke 2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.