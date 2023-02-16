For one quarter on Thursday, it looked like the Margaretville boys basketball team might pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory. In the end, however, South Kortright did what it’s done the last two seasons: come up big when it matters most.
The Rams rebounded from a slow start to defeat the Blue Devils 60-31 at SUNY Delhi and claim their eighth consecutive Delaware League Championship.
Margaretville led 17-6 after the first quarter, but South Kortright found its footing at both ends of the floor, outscoring the Blue Devils 54-14 the rest of the way.
“They came out a little sluggish at the beginning of the game,” SK coach Aaron Kaufman said of his team. “I don’t think it was nerves, I think it was just a slow start. We made some adjustments at halftime that worked in our favor.”
Connor Quarino finished with a game-high 20 points to lead the Rams while Trenton Cole also had a big game with 18 points. Josh Anderson chipped in eight points.
Connor Wayman was Margaretville’s top scorer with 11 points, and Hunter Balcom added eight in the losing effort.
South Kortright’s offense was out of sorts to begin the game, missing shots and committing uncharacteristic turnovers. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, hit several three-pointers in the early going, including one by Wayman with 24 seconds left that made the score 15-6 and sent Margaretville’s fan section into raucous cheering.
“Give Margaretville their props; they did their homework, they scouted us,” Kaufman said. “[They] did a good job adjusting from the first game for sure in the first half.”
The Rams adjusted quickly themselves, coming out and hitting a slew of three-pointers of their own in the second quarter. Back-to-back threes by Cole and Quarino made the score 18-15 South Kortright. Kaufman’s squad would never trail again.
“We just take whatever’s available,” he said about the offensive approach. “We don’t focus on whether it’s going to be a three-pointer, if it’s going to be a layup. We just look to play hard defense and we look to attack and that’s what our game is.”
The other part of that game was a defensive press that caused fits for Margaretville’s offense. Constant double-teams and quick movement by SK resulted in numerous turnovers that in turn led to fast-break opportunities and easy layups.
“After that first quarter we went straight up man-to-man,” Kaufman explained. “We changed our press in the second half. I thought that made a big difference. We just put constant ball pressure on them, and I know that Margaretville’s got three or four shooters. If they get hot, it can be a long night, so we made sure that was definitely a point of emphasis on our part, and we made sure we got out on their shooters. We didn’t want to let ‘em breathe.”
What was a seven-point game at halftime quickly got out of hand as South Kortright continued to put on the pressure. At the other end, Quarino and Adam Champlin each made a number of terrific passes to set up easy layups, the last of which made the score 45-23 with 1:27 left in the third quarter.
From there, whatever drama might have existed quickly evaporated. Margaretville simply didn’t have an answer on offense, as the Blue Devils had hardly any easy looks in the final three quarters.
Each team will now prepare for their opening matchup in the Class D sectional playoffs. Margaretville will host Downsville as the number five seed on Tuesday at 6 p.m. South Kortright earns a bye as the number two seed and awaits the winner of Marathon and Sharon Springs next Friday.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” Kaufman said. “That first game can be a tough matchup. We’ll see what happens.”
South Kortright 60, Margaretville 31
SK … 6 22 17 15 — 60
M … 17 4 2 8 — 31
SK: Logan Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, Troy Dianich 3 0-0 6, Jack Byrne 1 0-0 2, Darren Dengler 2 0-0 4, Trenton Cole 8 0-0 18, Connor Quarino 6 5-7 20, Josh Anderson 4 0-1 8, Adam Champlin 1 0-0 2, Adin Haynes 0 0-0 0, Josh Palmatier, J. Regazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-8 60
M: Hunter Balcom 2 4-6 8, Cody Wayman 0 0-0 0, Tristan McVitty 3 0-2 6, Ryan McVitty 2 0-0 6, Eli Bullock 0 0-1 0, Ryan Sanford 0 0-0 0, Connor Wayman 3 2-5 11. Totals: 10 6-14 31
Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Cole 2, Quarino 3); M 3 (R. McVitty 2, Con. Wayman 3)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.