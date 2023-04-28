On a day when offense was hard to come by, South Kortright did just enough at the plate to defeat Charlotte Valley 3-0 on the road in Friday’s Delaware League baseball showdown.
With the win, the Rams improved their perfect record to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.
South Kortright’s Adam Champlin pitched six and a third shutout innings on the mound, striking out 10 batters while allowing just three hits and three walks. Champlin also provided the big blow of the game with a solo home run in the third inning.
Damon Pietrantoni and Chase Rockefeller each had doubles for the Rams.
Jamison Quigley pitched well for the Wildcats despite taking the loss, finishing with six strikeouts, four hits and one walk allowed in four innings. Michael Camarata notched three strikeouts in three innings of relief.
At the plate, Ezra Ontl had two of Charlotte Valley’s three hits.
South Kortright coach Bob VanValkenburgh said he knew that Friday’s game was going to be one of the toughest matchups on the Rams’ schedule.
“They’ve got good pitching, the top of their lineup had quality at-bats,” he said. “I think us getting a couple of runs early helped. I thought we hit some nice line drives today. Champlin had the home run and pitched great.
“I thought the whole group played solid defense and we just out-hit them today.”
South Kortright took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Champlin worked a leadoff walk and eventually came around to score on a Charlotte Valley error. Champlin then came out on the mound and was able to strand Ontl at third base after he led the Wildcats off with a single.
In the top of the third, it looked like the Wildcats were on their way to a clean inning after back-to-back strikeouts by Quigley. But Champlin stepped up and launched the ball deep to left field, clearing the fence for a solo home run that made the score 2-0.
The Rams weren’t done in the inning either. Rockefeller followed Champlin with a double and was driven in by Logan Reinshagen’s RBI single to up the deficit to 3-0.
That would be all of the offense for the rest of the game as both starters settled in. Each offense had chances to put more runs on the board, but none of the threats came to pass.
Champlin ended a Charlotte Valley threat in the bottom of the third by leaving runners on first and second. He proceeded to strike out the side in the fourth inning, a feat he pulled off in the second as well.
After the Rams lost their top two starters from last year’s squad, Champlin has had to step up as the team’s ace in 2023. It’s a challenge that VanValkenburgh said the senior righthander has fully embraced.
“Last year he was our third pitcher, now he’s our ace,” VanValkenburgh said. “Playing with Oneonta [Legion] helped him over the summer. He’s gained some confidence and he works at it everyday. He works on strengthening his arm and rehabbing his arm. He loves baseball so it’s nice to see him reap the rewards.”
Champlin also received plenty of help from his defense in the win.
Cole Thomas made a couple of nice plays at shortstop while Rockefeller ended the bottom of the fifth with a tremendous diving catch in centerfield. The Rams were able to keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth when catcher Darren Dengler came up with a perfect tag at home plate on a rundown play.
Charlotte Valley brought the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with runners on first and second. But Reinshagen, who relieved Champlin to get the final two outs, induced a routine fly ball to leftfield to end the game.
South Kortright is slated to host Gilboa Monday while Charlotte Valley (5-3 overall, 3-1 league) will visit Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville the same day.
After rolling through much of their early schedule without facing much opposition, VanValkenburgh said that Friday’s close contest will only serve to help his squad as they eye bigger prizes down the road.
“We needed this. Win or lose, we needed this,” he said. “It can only help you and I’m sure it’ll help Charlotte Valley. Charlotte Valley’s a good team, we just got the better of them today. Games like this make you better.”
South Kortright 3, Charlotte Valley 0
SK … 102 000 0 — 3 4 0
CV … 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
SK: Adam Champlin (W), Logan Reinshagen (7) and Darren Dengler
CV: Jamison Quigley (L), Michael Camarata (5) and Trevor Waid
HR: Adam Champlin (SK)
2B: Damon Pietrantoni (SK), Chase Rockefeller (SK)
