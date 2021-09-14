The South Kortright boys soccer team improved its perfect record to 6-0 with a 4-0 victory over Downsville in Tuesday’s Delaware League contest.
Josh Anderson led the South Kortright attack with two goals, while Jacob Morton and Jayden Sturniolo also found the back of the net. Morton, Logan Firment, and Conner Quarino each recorded an assist.
South Kortright’s Adam Champlin made four saves to record the shutout. Downsville keeper Nate Burnham came up with 14 stops.
South Kortright will face Worcester on Saturday in the Davenport Tournament.
Worcester 2, Sidney 0
The Wolverines blanked Sidney 2-0 in Tuesday’s non-league game.
Connor Fancher and Ben Ballard were the goal scorers for Worcester.
Fancher converted on a penalty kick with less than seven minutes left in the first half. Ballard sealed the win with a goal at the 1:54 mark.
The Wolverines outshot the Warriors 9-5 in the victory.
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 0
The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 on the season with a 4-0 shutout victory over Waterville on Tuesday.
Luca Gardner-Olsen netted two goals for Cooperstown while Ollie Wasson and Gavin Lesko also found the back of the net.
Cooperstown goalie Finn Holohan only needed to make one save to earn the shutout. Waterville’s Tyler Barth finished with 13 stops.
Cooperstown will visit Sauquoit Valley on Wednesday.
Milford/Laurens 2,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 0
Milford/Laurens blanked the Patriots in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
For Milford/Laurens, Riley Stevens scored a goal off a header, with Donta Sherwood adding another goal with assistance from Martin Thorsland.
In the net, Gavin Valent saved nine shots for CVS, and Chase Long blocked two shots for Milford/Laurens, recording his fifth shutout in a row.
Milford/Laurens is now 3-0 in league play and 5-2 overall, and will travel to play Morris on Thursday.
Margaretville 6, Hunter-Tannersville 1
The Blue Devils topped the Wildcats 6-1 in Tuesday’s Delaware League matchup.
Leonardo Cordero scored twice and added an assist to lead Margaretville. Darwin Espino, Michael Gavette, and Damien Brewer all had goals as well. The Blue Devils also benefited from a Hunter-Tannersville own goal.
Kristian Aizstrauts scored the Wildcats’ only goal.
Margaretville keeper Cody Wayman finished with seven saves. Hunter-Tannersville’s Thomas Houlihan performed well in the losing effort, registering 22 saves.
Sharon Springs 5, Richfield Springs 1
Sharon Springs cruised to a 5-1 victory over Richfield Springs on Tuesday.
Luke Enyart and Brady Law both scored two goals for Sharon, with Carson Law adding another.
For Richfield Springs, Brogan Gaves scored the lone goal. Both teams had five saves in the net.
Sharon Springs will travel to face Worcester on Thursday.
South Kortright 4, Downsville 0
South Kortright: Josh Anderson 2-0, Jacob Morton 1-1, Jayden Sturniolo 1-0, Logan Firment 0-1, Conner Quarino 0-1
Downsville: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 16-13, D 4-2
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 4, Nate Burnham (D) 14
Worcester 2, Sidney 0
Worcester: Connor Fancher 1-0, Ben Ballard 1-0
Sidney: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 9-5, S 6-1
Goalies: not provided
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 0
Cooperstown: Ollie Wasson 1-0, Luca Gardner-Olsen 2-0, Gavin Lesko 1-0
Waterville: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 16-8, W 3-3
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 1, Tyler Barth (W) 13
Milford/Laurens 2, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0
ML: Riley Stevens 1-0, Donta Sherwood 1-0, Martin Thorsland 0-1
CVS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: ML 13-4, CVS 9-0
Goalies: Chase Long (ML) 2, Gavin Valent (CVS) 9
Margaretville 6, Hunter-Tannersville 1
Margaretville: Darwin Espino 1-0, Leonardo Cordero 2-1, Michael Gavette 1-1, Damien Brewer 1-0, Cody Balcom 0-1
HT: Kristian Aizstrauts 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 31-9, HT 7-4
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 7, Thomas Houlihan (HT) 22
Sharon Springs 5, Richfield Springs 1
SS: Luke Enyart 2-0, Brady Law 2-0, Carson Law 1-0
RS: Brogan Gaves 1-0
Corners Kicks: SS 3, RS 5
Saves SS 5, RS 5
