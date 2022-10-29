The record books will say that the South Kortright boys soccer team won back-to-back Section IV Championships in 2021 and 2022. But the feeling on the SK sideline couldn’t have been more different on Saturday than at this time last year.
The Rams played Southern Cayuga to a 2-2 draw in the Class D title game at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta, as both teams earned the label of co-champions. But it was the Chiefs who earned a spot in the state tournament by winning 6-5 on penalty kicks.
It was a heartbreaking loss in a back-and-forth affair for SK coach Bob VanValkenburgh and his team, who fought to the bitter end, and then fought some more.
“It was a great game,” he said. “For Cayuga to come back and score two with 16 (minutes) to go and then for us to tie it with under four to go… The kids showed heart and determination.”
Much of the first half saw the two teams trade possessions, with a few scoring chances here and there but nothing substantial.
South Kortright was the first to break through, as Troy Dianich punched in a deflection from a corner kick with six and a half minutes to play.
Southern Cayuga came very close to tying things up at the half when it earned a penalty shot less than a minute later. But the PK hit the outside of the post and was cleared away to give SK a 1-0 lead after forty minutes.
The Chiefs controlled more of the play to begin the second half, showing a sense of urgency that kept the Rams from making any progress offensively. South Kortright, however, came up with several great clearances while keeper Adam Champlin made a handful of fine saves (he would finish with seven in the game).
Cayuga finally got on the board with 15 minutes left in regulation when Ben Kermidas scored on a goal-mouth scramble to tie the game at 1-1. Less than a minute later, Wilson Mejia gave the Chiefs the lead when he found himself wide open in SK territory and slotted the ball into the net.
“Cayuga was tough,” VanValkenburgh said. “I thought their team speed was really what stood out to me.”
After Cayuga turned away several SK scoring chances, the Rams finally broke through with 4:42 left on the clock when Jadyn Sturniolo delivered a perfect cross to Josh Anderson, who sent a powerful header into the net to tie the game.
In overtime, the Rams had the better run of play in the first 15 minutes, while the Chiefs had more control in the second extra period. As the clock wound down, though, it became apparent that both teams were exhausted, and that penalty kicks were inevitable.
“Both teams had opportunities to win it,” VanValkenburgh said. “You get to penalty kicks and it’s anybody’s game.”
Each team converted on four of their first five penalty kicks: after Chiefs keeper Brandon VanaCore stopped SK’s first shot, Jack Byrne, Sturniolo, Connor Quarino, and Anderson scored in succession to extend the shootout. Both teams missed their sixth kicks and both made their seventh, with Dianich scoring for the Rams.
On the eighth round of kicks, VanaCore came up with another save for Southern Cayuga and Paul Hayden converted his chance to punch the Chiefs’ ticket to the state tournament and end South Kortright’s journey.
“They played just super all year,” VanValkenburgh said of his squad. “They let up four goals all year and two of them were today. The kids have nothing to be ashamed of. They’re disappointed, but that’s sports.”
VanValkenburgh was visibly emotional when talking about this year’s senior class, a group that came out of the pandemic, won back-to-back sectional titles, and earned a spot in the state final four in 2021.
“I’ve had a lot of good teams,” he said. “This group of seniors, though, they stayed every day after practice on their own. They love the game. They’re just classy kids. They’re going to be tough to replace. They’ve been a lot of fun and I’m proud of the whole group.”
Southern Cayuga 2, South Kortright 2
SC … 0-2-0-0-2
SK … 1-1-0-0-2
SC: Ben Kermidas 1-0, Wilson Mejia 1-0
SK: Troy Dianich 1-0, Josh Anderson 1-0, Connor Quarino 0-1, Jadyn Sturniolo 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SC 10-6, SK 12-9
Goalies: Brandon VanaCore (SC) 8, Adam Champlin (SK) 7
