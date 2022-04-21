The South Kortright baseball team rolled to a 14-0 victory over Downsville on Thursday thanks to a five-inning combined no-hitter.
Adam Champlin pitched the first four innings with Logan Firment wrapping things up in the fifth for the Rams. The duo combined for 12 strikeouts and seven walks.
At the plate, Champlin recorded two doubles while both Firment and Lee Marigliano had two base hits.
South Kortright (4-0) will host Jefferson/Stamford on Friday.
Roxbury 7, Schenevus 4
A six-run sixth-inning rally helped the Rockets secure their first win of the season on Thursday against the Dragons.
Peyton Proctor had a fantastic two-way game for Roxbury in the victory. He earned the win on the mound by pitching all seven innings, striking out seven while allowing no earned runs. At the plate, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs including a bases-clearing two-bagger in the pivotal sixth inning.
Ryan Spranger took a no-decision for Schenevus after pitching five strong innings, striking out seven and allowing just four hits. He also went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate. Tim Green added a double.
Roxbury (1-1) will be off until Wednesday when it visits Margaretville.
South Kortright 14, Downsville 0
D … 000 00X X — 0 0 3
SK … 431 42X X — 14 6 2
D: Brown (L), Houck (4), and Cicio
SK: Adam Champlin (W), Logan Firment (5), and Darren Dengler
2B: Adam Champlin 2 (SK)
Roxbury 7, Schenevus 4
S … 100 210 0 — 4 5 2
R … 100 006 X — 7 5 5
S: Ryan Spranger, Cody Keator (6, L), Tim Green (6), and Tim Green, Mehki Regg (6)
R: Peyton Proctor (W), and Isaiah Figueroa
2B: Peyton Proctor 2 (R), Tim Green (S)
S: Tim Green 2B
R: Proctor 2 2B
SOFTBALL
Greene 6, Deposit-Hancock 0
Deposit-Hancock fell to Greene 6-0 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference softball game.
Greene’s Olivia Kennedy allowed just two hits in the win while recording 11 strikeouts and three walks.
Deposit-Hancock’s duo of Addison Makowski and Kaitlyn Macumber combined for 10 strikeouts, eight walks, and six hits allowed. Abby Russell and Rylee Smith had the Eagles’ only two hits of the ballgame.
Deposit-Hancock (2-1) will be at home on Saturday against Tioga.
Greene 6, Deposit-Hancock 0
G … 201 201 0 — 6 4 0
DH … 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
G: Olivia Kennedy (W), and Scott
DH: Addison Makowski (L), Kaitlyn Macumber (5), and Amanda Ray
2B: Scott (G), Yahner (G)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.