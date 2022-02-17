South Kortright sweeps Delaware League titles

The Delaware League Girls Basketball Championship had a familiar ending on Thursday night at SUNY Delhi as the South Kortright girls defeated Stamford/Jefferson 38-26.
The victory gives the Lady Rams their 12th consecutive Delaware League crown and the 13th in the last 14 years.
Emily Andersen led the way for SK with 20 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals.
Lacey Eckert, meanwhile, came just short of a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
South Kortright was stout on defense throughout the game, holding Stamford/Jefferson to single-digit points in all four quarters.
S/J’s leading scorer on the night was McKenna Hoyt who scored 12 points.
The South Kortright boys also won a league title on Thursday, defeating Jefferson/Stamford by a score of 74-38. Full details of the game were not provided as of press time.
The SK girls will begin Sectional play in the Class D tournament on Tuesday at home against Windham-Ashland-Jewett. The boys earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Edmeston and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Saturday, Feb. 26.
South Kortright 38, Stamford/Jefferson 26
SK … 10 9 11 8 — 38
S/J … 5 7 5 9 — 26
SK: C. Thomas 1 0-0 3, E. Andersen 4 10-14 20, M. Coberly 1 0-0 2, K. Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, A. Finkle 0 0-0 0, H. Collins 0 0-0 0, L. Eckert 3 2-3 8, A. Eckert 1 1-2 3, P. Pietratoni 0 0-0 0, M. Stiber 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 15-21 38
S/J: S. Shafer 1 2-4 4, T. Donato 1 0-0 3, G. Lynch 0 0-0 0, C. Mead 1 0-0 2, E. Clark 2 0-0 5, M. Hoyt 6 0-4 12, A. Shultz 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 2-10 26
Three-point baskets: SK 3 (Thomas, Andersen 2); S/J 2 (Donato, Clark)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sauquoit Valley 55, Cooperstown 26
Cooperstown was defeated by Sauquoit 55-26 on Thursday in the first round of the Section III Class C Tournament.
Cooperstown had Ethan Kukenburger and Charlie Lambert lead the way with eight points each. Kukenberger pulled down eight rebounds while Lambert added 10 rebounds, three steals, and two assists.
Garrett Stalker led Sauquoit with a game-high 24 points, followed by teammate Donovan Nelson with 13 points.
Sauquoit Valley 55, Cooperstown 26
SV … 19 13 9 14 — 55
C … 5 7 8 6 — 26
SV: Donovan Nelson 6 0-2 13, Garrett Stalker 10 3-7 24, Andrew Price 0 0-0 0, Ben Logalbo 1 2-2 5, Colin Jones 0 0-0 0, Jacob Jouben 0 0-0 0, James Henck 2 2-2 6, Aiden McKenney 0 0-0 0, Nick Miller 1 3-4 5, Zachary Latino 1 0-0 2, Nick Guiliano 0 0-0 0, Josh Logalbo 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 10-19 55
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 2 3-6 8, Kalen Dempsey 2 0-0 4, PJ Kiuber 0 1-2 1, Troy Davis 0 0-1 0, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Dillan Burns 0 0-0 0, Charlie Lambert 3 0-2 8, 2 0-0 5, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-11 26
Three-point baskets: SV 2 (Nelson, Stalker); C 4 (Lambert 2, Kukenburger, Criqui)
