The South Kortright boys basketball team defeated Walton 71-47 on Wednesday to win the Pat Grasso Tournament in Laurens.
Connor Quarino had the hot hand for the Rams, finishing with a game-high 30 points in the victory. Trenton Cole added 19 points of his own while Josh Anderosn and Adam Champlin each scored eight.
Walton was led in the score column by Zach Gardner’s 11 points. Ransom Dtucher, and Seth Hunter, meanwhile, each netted eight points.
South Kortright will be at Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday while Walton will visit Harpursville the same day.
Morris 64, Edmeston 49
Morris rebounded from an early deficit to defeat Edmeston 64-49 on Wednesday to win the Edmeston Christmas Tournament.
After trailing 15-12 after the first quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Panthers 15-1 in the second quarter and never looked back from there.
Asa Dugan led Morris with 20 points while Scott Murphy followed close behind with 17 points. Tiger Ross was also in double-figures with 11 points. Murphy was named tournament MVP while Duga earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
For Edmeston, Gunnar Schoellig led the way with 14 points and Gavin McEnroe scored 10. Collin McEnroe and Preston Graham were the all-tournament selections for Edmeston.
Laurens/Milford 59, Afton 43
The Laurens/Milford boys defeated Afton 59-43 on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Pat Grasso Tournament in Laurens.
Braden Murphy scored 22 points in the win on the strength of six three-pointers. Cyller Cimko added 15 points and six assists while Mike Virtell had seven points and 11 rebounds.
For Afton, Ryan Dawson and Equan Patterson scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Cimko and Patterson were each selected for the all-tournament team.
Richfield Springs 52, Oxford 40
Richfield Springs held off Oxford for a 52-40 victory on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Dick White Tournament in Cooperstown.
Dylan Hosford was the game’s top scorer with 25 points for Richfield Springs while Brayden Dunckel had a nice game of his own with 17 points.
Leading Oxford were Donovan Rickard with 14 points and Caden Rittenberg with 13.
Richfield Springs will host Morrsville on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Sherburne-Earlville 42, Unadilla Valley 40
The Unadilla Valley boys lost a heartbreaker to Sherburne-Earlville 42-40 on Wednesday.
Trason Murray led the Storm in scoring with 10 points, while Haywood Edwards had nine points and Zach Smith had seven.
UV will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Walton 49, Laurens/Milford 44 OT (Tuesday)
Walton was able to recover from a second-half rally by Laurens/Milford to win Tuesday’s Pat Grasso Tournament game 49-44 in overtime.
After trailing by 10 at halftime, Laurens/Milford roared back to tie things up but couldn’t complete the comeback as they were outscored by the Warriors 9-4 in the extra period.
Robert Conklin led Walton with 14 points with Meyer Little following close behind with 13 points and Ransom Dutcher chipping in eight.
Braden Murphy hit six three-pointers to lead Laurens/Milford with 22 points. Cyller Cimko finished with seven points and five assists.
South Kortright 106, Afton 23 (Tuesday)
The Rams hit triple-digits in the opening round of the Pat Grasso Tournament in Laurens on Tuesday, defeating Afton 106-23.
Connor Quarion led the scoring for SK with 24 points, as he was one of five players to finish in double-digits. The others were Trenton Cole (18), Josh Anderson (15), Troy Dianich (13), and Jack Byrne (12).
Bainbridge-Guilford 61, Susquehanna Valley 40 (Tuesday)
The Bobcats went on the road Tuesday and topped Susquehanna Valley 61-40 for a non-league victory.
David Emerson netted 23 points to lead B-G while James Hogroian had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds. Elsewhere, Isaac Seiler scored 12 points and Ilias Wilson provided five assists.
Bainbridge-Guilford is off until Thursday, Jan. 5 when it hosts Unadilla Valley.
Notre Dame Utica 63, Richfield Springs 39 (Tuesday)
Richfield Springs fell to Notre Dame Utica 63-39 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Dick White Tournament in Cooperstown.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with 18 points in his first game back from an ACL injury suffered in the spring. Jordan Diliberto, meanwhile, added 11 points.
Schoharie 69, Cherry Valley-Springfield 36 (Tuesday)
The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys fell to Schoharie 69-36 on Tuesday in the Andy Palmer Christmas Classic in Canajoharie.
Duane Lafavre led the Patriots with 17 points and Max Horvath also finished in double-figures with 13. Schoharie hit 10 three-pointers as a team.
South Kortright 71, Walton 47
SK … 22 17 19 13 — 71
W … 13 15 9 10 — 47
SK: L. Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, J. Byrne 1 0-0 2, D. Dengler 2 0-0 4, T. Cole 7 4-5 19, C. Quarino 14 2-3 30, J. Anderson 3 2-2 8, A. Champlin 3 2-5 8, A. Haynes 0 0-2 0, J. Palmatier 0 0-0 0, J. Regazzi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 10-17 71
W: Z. Gardner 4 0-0 11, A. Quinn 0 0-0 0, C. LeBarge 2 0-0 5, D. Gatachalian 0 0-1 0, R. Dutcher 3 1-2 8, P. MacDonald 2 0-0 4, C. Phraner 2 0-0 4, S. Hunter 3 0-0 8, M. Little 0 0-0 0, R. Conklin 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 1-3 47
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Cole); W 8 (Gardner 3, LeBarge, Dutcher, Hunter 2, Conklin)
Morris 64, Edmeston 49
M … 12 15 25 12 —64
E … 15 1 11 22 — 49
M: T. Ross 5 1-1 11, K. Fraser 1 0-1 2, A. Dugan 8 0-0 20, G. Aikins 4 0-0 8, S. Murphy 4 4-6 17, J. Child 1 0-0 2, E. Franklin 1 0-0 2, K. Burke 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 5-7 64
E: B. Clark 2 0-0 6, K. Ough 1 2-4 5, C. Zinger 1 0-0 3, G. McEnroe 5 0-2 10, C. McEnroe 3 1-1 7, G. Schoellig 5 2-5 14, A. Galley 0 0-0 0, I. Richards 0 0-0 0, P. Graham 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 7-12 49
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Dugan 6, Murphy 2); E 6 (Clark 2, Ough, Zinger, Schoellig 2)
Laurens/Milford 59, Afton 43
L/M … 15 9 19 16 — 59
A … 9 11 13 10 — 43
L/M: Carter Stevens 2 1-2 7, Christian Lawson 1 2-2 4, Cyller Cimko 5 5-6 15, Wendell Agustin 0 0-1 0, Jacob Burkhart 1 0-0 2, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 3 1-7 7, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 8 0-0 22, Logan Conklin 1 0-0 2, Evan Clark 0 0-2 0, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-20 59
A: Ryan Wright 2 1-2 7, Tyler Kelly 2 0-0 5, Matthew Carmen 0 0-0 0, Ryan Dawson 5 1-3 13, Equan Patterson 4 2-3 12, Spencer Wrench 2 0-0 4, Braden Sadelmire 1 0-0 2, Carter Burns 0 0-2 0, Jacob Stinee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-10 43
Three-point baskets: L/M 8 (Murphy 6, Stevens 2); A 7 (Wright 2, Dawson 2, Patterson 2, Kelly)
Richfield Springs 52, Oxford 40
RS … 14 10 13 15 — 52
O … 10 9 7 14 — 40
RS: Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Bowman 1 0-2 2, Diliberto 0 0-0 0, Dunckel 6 2-3 17, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Schultz 2 0-0 4, Hosford 8 3-4 25. Totals: 19 5-10 52
O: Rickard 4 3-6 14, Rovente 2 0-0 4, Bennett 4 0-0 9, Rittenberg 5 0-0 13. Totals: 15 3-6 40
Three-point baskets: RS 5 (Dunckel 3, Hosford 2); O 7 (Rickard 3, Bennett, Rittenberg 3)
Sherburne-Earlville 42, Unadilla Valley 40
S-E … 21 3 9 9 — 42
UV … 11 7 12 10 — 40
S-E: D. Macede 3 4-6 13, B. O’Hara 0 0-0 0, D. Miles 2 2-2 6, N. Hull 0 0-0 0, A. Key 1 0-0 2, Rylan S. 4 0-2 8, J. Rodman 6 1-6 13, A. Damon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-16 42
UV: H. Edwards 4 1-2 9, M. Thompson 0 0-0 0, T. Cattanach 1 1-2 3, K. Platt 0 0-0 0, Z. Smith 3 1-2 7, T. Murray 4 0-1 10, T. Marinelli 1 2-2 5, K. Butts 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 5-9 40
Three-point baskets: S-E 3 (Macede 3); UV 3 (Murray 2, Marinelli)
Walton 49, Laurens/Milford 44 OT (Tuesday)
W … 14 12 4 10 9 — 49
L/M … 10 6 8 16 4 — 44
W: Robert Conklin 5 3-8 14, Ransom Dutcher 1 0-1 2, Zach Gardner 1 0-0 2, Seth Hunter 3 0-0 6, Parker MacDonald 2 3-4 8, Colby Phraner 2 1-1 5, Caden LeBarge 0 0-0 0, Meyer Little 3 4-6 12. Totals: 17 11-20 49
L/M: Carter Stevens 1 2-2 5, Christian Lawson 0 0-0 0, Cyller Cimko 3 1-1 7, Wendell Agustin 0 0-1 0, Jacob Burkhart 0 2-2 2, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 2 2-10 6, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 8 0-0 22, Logan Conklin 1 0-0 2, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-16 44
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Little 2, MacDonald); L/M 7 (Murphy 6, Stevens)
South Kortright 106, Afton 23 (Tuesday)
SK … 35 24 28 19 — 106
A … 8 6 7 2 — 23
SK: L. Reinshagen 1 0-0 3, T. Dianich 5 2-2 13, J. Byrne 5 1-2 12, D. Dengler 3 0-1 7, T. Cole 8 0-0 18, C. Quarino 11 0-0 24, J. Anderson 7 0-0 15, A. Champlin 4 1-2 9, A. Haynes 1 0-0 2, J. Palmatier 1 1-2 3, J. Regazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 45 6-8 106
A: A. Obeida 1 0-0 3, R. Wright 1 0-0 3, T. Kelly 2 0-0 4, M. Carman 0 0-0 0, R. Dawson 0 1-4 1, S. Wrench 0 0-0 0, B. Sadelmire 0 2-5 2, J. Stiner 0 0-0 0, C. Born 3 1-2 10. Totals: 7 4-11 23
Three-point baskets: SK 7 (Dianich, Byrne, Cole 2, Quarino 2, Anderson); A 3 (Obeida, Wright, Born)
Bainbridge-Guilford 61, Susquehanna Valley 40 (Tuesday)
B-G … 14 21 10 16 — 61
SV … 12 7 16 5 — 40
B-G: David Emerson 11 0-0 23, James Hogroian 8 0-4 17, Nick McKown 0 0-0 0, Ilias Wilson 1 2-2 4, Lukas McKown 1 0-0 2, Isaac Seiler 5 0-0 12, Garrett O’Hara 1 0-0 3, Michael Liponi 0 0-0 0, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 2-6 61
SV: Mason Karns 2 3-4 9, Malik Wimberly 1 0-0 2, Dylan Root 2 0-0 6, Luke Kariam 2 3-6 7, Sam Miller 1 0-0 3, Brady Connors 0 0-0 0, Kaylab Smith 4 0-0 9, Seb MacNamee 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 6-10 40
Three-point baskets: B-G 5 (Emerson, Hogroian, Seiler 2, O’Hara); SV 6 (Karns 2, Root 2, Miller, Smith)
Notre Dame Utica 63, Richfield Springs 39 (Tuesday)
NDU … 23 17 15 8 — 63
RS … 7 10 8 14 — 39
NDU: Hwammaker 3 0-0 6, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Babiare 5 0-0 10, Joseph 1 0-0 3, Car. Gowe 1 1-2 3, C. Gowe 0 1-2 1, Dates 1 0-0 2, Lim 1 0-0 3, Bianci 2 0-0 4, Watson 3 1-2 7, Massey 8 4-6 22. Totals: 26 7-12 63
RS: Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Bowman 1 0-2 2, Diliberto 4 1-2 11, Dunckel 1 1-2 3, Wolfe 1 1-3 3, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Hosford 7 1-1 18. Totals: 15 4-8 39
Three-point baskets: NDU 4 (Joseph, Lim, Massey 2); RS 5 (Diliberto 2, Hosford 3)
Schoharie 69, Cherry Valley-Springfield 36 (Tuesday)
S … 18 19 22 10 — 69
CV-S … 9 9 13 5 — 36
S: Hellstrom 2 1-x 5, Wayman-Bender 1 0-x 2, Gell 2 3-x 7, Bemhardt 8 0-x 18, Ballard 0 0-x 0, Martin 1 0-x 2, Kruzinski 3 0-x 8, DiGiovanni 3 0-x 9, Towle 1 0-x 3, Rivera 1 0-x 3, Burke 4 1-x 9, Lansing 1 0-x 3. Totals: 27 5-x 69
CV-S: Cade 0 0-x 0, Lafavre 6 1-x 17, Stocking 1 0-x 2, Campagna 1 0-x 2, Horvath 5 2-x 13, O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Decker 0 0-x 0, Hurley 1 0-x 2, Meade 0 0-x 0, Benson 0 0-x 0, Mollen 0 0-x 0, Rockwell 0 0-x 0. Totals: 14 3-x 36
Three-point baskets: S 10 (Bemhardt 2, Kruzinski 2, DiGiovanni 3, Towle, Rivera, Lansing); CV-S 5 (Lafavre 4, Horvath)
