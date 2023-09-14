The South Kortright boys soccer team defeated Gilboa 3-2 on the road Thursday.
Connor Quarino scored two goals for the Rams while Skylar McIntyre scored one.
Jack Byrne and Cole Thomas each had an assist in the win.
Donovan Fermin and Burton Strauch each scored for the Wildcats while Josh Haslam had an assist in the loss.
Brayden Sparkes had five saves for SK while David Cammer had eight for Gilboa.
South Kortright will play in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Saturday while Gilboa will host Walton/Downsville Tuesday.
Walton/Downsville 2, Charlotte Valley 1
The Walton/Downsville boys edged Charlotte Valley 2-1 at home Thursday.
Gavin Harrington and David Gatchalian were the goalscorers in the victory while Phil Eggers provided an assist.
Darrion Matz scored the only goal of the game for Charlotte Valley.
W/D’s Nate Harrington made one stop while Travis Blumberg had three saves for the Wildcats.
Walton/Downsville (3-1) will host Greene Monday while Charlotte Valley visits Morris on Saturday.
Laurens/Milford 2, Oxford 1
Laurens/Milford scored two first-half goals against Oxford and held on to win 2-1 at home Thursday.
Rhys Calleja had a goal and an assist while Aidan Mertz scored a goal in the win.
Jared Sheridan scored for Oxford.
Chase Long had two saves for L/M while Degam Endress had three for Oxford.
L/M will take on Schenevus Saturday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup while Oxford will visit Bainbridge-Guilford Monday.
Sauquoit Valley 2, Cooperstown 1
The Cooperstown boys suffered their first loss of the season Thursday, falling to Sauquoit Valley 2-1.
Miles Nelen scored the Hawkeyes’ only goal off an assist by Riley Diamond. Charlie Lambert made six saves in net in the loss.
Nicholas Giuliano scored both of Sauquoit Valley’s goals, one of which came on a penalty after a Cooperstown handball. Alex Prichard stopped six shots in goal.
Cooperstown (2-1) will be at Mount Markham Saturday.
Roxbury 3, Hunter-Tannersville 1
Roxbury defeated Hunter-Tannersville 3-1 at home Thursday in Delaware League action.
Collin Lyke, Roni Grieco and Logan Vamosy all scored for Roxbury.
Jayden Dixion scored for H-T on a goal assisted by Grady Glennon.
Taran Davis had seven saves in the win while Thomas Houlihan had 10 in the loss.
Bainbridge-Guilford 7, Delhi 0 (Wednesday)
Bainbridge-Guilford cruised to a 7-0 victory over Delhi at home Wednesday.
Benjamin Porter scored three goals to lead B-G while Connor Borowski, Corbin Germund, Tyler Engel and Blake Tuttle all scored once.
Tabor Reed had seven saves for Delhi while Cullen Riera had two in the loss.
B-G will visit Sidney Saturday while Delhi will host Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Friday.
Sidney 219, Bainbridge-Guilford 250
Sidney’s golf team improved its perfect record to 5-0 Thursday with a 219-250 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney Golf and Country Club.
Caidyn Lambrecht was the low shooter of the day with a round of 39. He was followed close behind by teammates Anthony Conroy (40) and Kyle Smith (42)
Michael Lipani led the Bobcats with a round of 42.
Sidney will be at Oneonta Country Club Friday taking on the Yellowjackets. B-G is off until Tuesday when it faces Deposit-Hancock at French Woods Golf Course.
Sidney 219, Bainbridge-Guilford 250
At Sidney Golf and Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Sid: Caidyn Lambrecht 39, Anthony Conroy 40, Kyle Smith 42, Connor van der Sommen 48, Reece Yeomans 50
B-G: Michael Lipani 42, Brock Porter 48, Easton Porter 50, Collin Dicks 52, Nevan Baller 58
