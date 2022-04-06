A three-run sixth inning helped the South Kortright baseball team defeat Gilboa 4-3 in a Delaware League contest on Wednesday.
After trailing 3-1 entering the sixth, Patrick Dengler hit a two-run triple to tie the game and subsequently scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
Dengler also earned the win out of the bullpen, as he and starter Adam Champlin combined for 15 strikeouts while allowing just four hits.
Sean Willie pitched brilliantly for the Wildcats despite taking the loss, racking up 13 strikeouts and allowing just two hits in five-plus innings of work.
South Kortright will host Jefferson on Thursday.
Walton 6, Harpursville 5
Walton defeated Harpursville 6-5 in walk-off fashion in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Holden Church worked a walk to bring in the game-winning run for the Warriors.
Colby Phraner led the way at bat for Walton, going 3-for-4 with one double while Brendan Barlow had two hits and scored three runs in the victory. Barlow also earned the win out of the bullpen in relief of starter Hazzie Halstead.
Walton will host Deposit-Hancock on Thursday.
G … 300 000 0 — 3 5 1
SK … 100 003 X — 4 4 3
G: Sean Willie (L), William Cipolla (6), and Merwin; Willie
SK: Adam Champlin, Patrick Dengler (5, W), and Darren Dengler; Champlin/Dengler
3B: Patrick Dengler (SK)
W … 100 112 0 — 5 3 5
H … 201 100 2 — 6 7 4
W: Hazzie Halstead, Brendan Barlow (6, W), and Holden Church
H: Akulis, Franklyn (6, L), and Yerevan
2B: Phraner (W)
SOFTBALL
Schenevus 23, Worcester 0
Schenevus rolled past Worcester 23-0 on Wednesday in Tri-Valley League softball action.
Schenevus pitcher Kelsey Burton walked only one and struck out five to earn the victory.
At the plate, Sam Osborne had a hit with three RBIs and Abby Kearney was 1-for-1 with one RBI. Serenity Hopkins also had a single for the Dragons, who took advantage of 24 Worcester walks.
Worcester was led by Kim Rock with two singles, along with Hailey Shalor, Sophia Adams, and Madison Schultz all hitting singles.
Schenevus is off until April 19 when the Dragons visit Richfield Springs.
Laurens 28, Stamford/Jefferson 26
The Leopards outlasted Stamford/Jefferson 28-26 on Wednesday in a game that was called after five innings due to darkness.
Brooke Mann got the win for Laurens, striking out eight batters in five innings and allowing five walks. Kendra Dunham went 3-for-3 at the plate.
For Stamford/Jefferson, Seneca Shafer hit a three-run home run as part of a 3-for-4 performance. Annie Shulz, meanwhile, went a perfect 5-for-5 with a triple. Page VanEtten added a double while Tryhnati Donato (3-for-5) and Chloe Mead (2-for-4) each had multi-hit games.
Unfortunately, Stamford/Jefferson issued 22 walks in the game, allowing Laurens to score eight runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Laurens will visit Worcester on Friday.
W … 000 20X X — 0 5 2
S … 7(11)5 00X X — 23 3 0
W: Rianna Otero, Sophia Adams (2, L), and Hailey Shalor
S: Kelsey Burton (W), and Samantha Osborne
S/J … 938 60X X — 26 20 2
L … (11)36 8XX X — 28 3 7
S/J: Chloe Mead, Georgia Lynch (1, L), Mead (4), and Stannard
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kendra Dunham
HR: Seneca Shafer (S/J)
3B: Annie Shulz (S/J)
2B: Page VanEtten (S/J)
TENNIS
The Oneonta tennis team earned a 6-1 victory over Chenango Valley on Wednesday.
Winning in singles action for OHS were Jayden Zakala, Dylan Shaughnessy, and Bella Holleran.
The Yellowjackets swept the doubles matches, with the duos of Isaac Wooden and Tobi Carter, Simmone Segal and Stevie Mendez III, and Ryan VanValkenberg and Logan Temming all winning.
Oneonta will be off until April 18 when it visits Chenango Forks.
Singles: Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Austen Hewison 6-2, 6-2; Gavin Mercik (CV) def. Tyler Zakala 6-6 (6-8), 6-1, 10-4; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Kyle Santi 6-0, 6-3; Bella Holleran (OHS) def. Dylan Ford 6-1, 6-4
Doubles: Isaac Wooden and Tobi Carter (OHS) def. Chad Cole and Cameron Singer 6-3, 7-5; Simmone Segal and Stevie Mendez III (OHS) def. Devin Miller and Fenner Sisson 5-7, 6-4, 10-6; Ryan VanValkenberg and Logan Temming (OHS) def. Andrew Clark and Kolin Parks 6-1, 6-0
TRACK & FIELD
Unadilla Valley hosted a Midstate Athletic Conference track and field meet on Tuesday that included competitors from Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Harpursville/Afton, and Oxford.
Harpursville/Afton’s Josh Powell won three individual events, taking first in the 200 and 400 meter runs as well as the long jump. Ben Gorrell of UV/GMU and Nelson VanMaaren of Delhi were both double winners, with Gorrell taking first in the 110 and 400 hurdles and VanMaaren winning the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
The other individual boys winners included Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren (pole vault) and Rocco Schnabel (shot put), and UV/GMU’s Blake Wright (discus).
Kaylee Cluck and Riley Lindsay each won two events for Harpursville/Afton. Cluck was first in the 1500 and 3000 meter runs while Lindsay won the shot put and discus.
Rounding out the winners on the girls side were Jaiden Schrag (100 hurdles), Gracie Gorrell (400), and Chloe Patrick (800) of UV/GMU, Ellie Lees (400 hurdles), Jayle Leonard (high jump), and Megan Hadley (triple jump) of Delhi, and Hailey Fleury of Oxford (long jump).
