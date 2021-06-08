South Kortright defeated Schenevus 6-2 in a Section IV Class D Quarterfinal baseball game on Tuesday. The game was called after five innings due to weather.
After Schenevus scored two runs in the top of the first inning, the Rams answered with four of their own in the bottom half. South Kortright added two insurance runs in the fourth inning.
Patrick Dengler was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in five innings while allowing five hits. At the plate, Darren Dengler went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, and 2 RBIs. Patrick Dengler and Damon Pietrantoni also had doubles for South Kortright.
Mehki Rigg and Zach Burton both had doubles for Schenevus.
South Kortright will play the winner of Gilboa-Afton in the semifinal round.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 24, Delhi 1 (Monday)
UV/GMU got contributions from up and down the lineup in Monday’s 24-1 victory over Delhi.
Cameron Osborne led the way, going 5-for-5 with three doubles, five runs, and 4 RBIs for UV/GMU. Gavin Bonczkowski went 3-for-5 with a double and 3 RBIs while Drew Emrich had a triple, a double, and 2 RBIs. Devon Fairchild and Dalton Proskine also had multi-hit games for UV/GMU.
Colin Grant was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 in seven innings while allowing no walks and eight hits.
Kyle Pagillo and Logan Nealis both had two hits for Delhi.
South Kortright 6, Schenevus 2
SCH … 200 00X X — 2 5 2
SK … 400 2XX X — 6 9 2
SCH: Schneider (L), and LaPre
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), and Darren Dengler
3B: Darren Dengler (SK)
2B: Darren Dengler (SK), Patrick Dengler (SK), Damon Pietrantoni (SK), Mehki Rigg (SCH), Zach Burton (SCH)
DA … 000 010 0 — 1 8 8
UV/GMU … 615 651 X — 24 19 2
DA: Kyle Pagillo (L), Garrett Fitch
UV/GMU: Colin Grant
3B: Drew Emrich (UV/GMU)
2B: Cameron Osborne 3 (UV/GMU), Gavin Bonczkowski (UV/GMU), Drew Emrich (UV/GMU), Brandon Kneale (UV/GMU), Trent Marinelli (UV/GMU), Dalton Proskine (UV/GMU)
SOFTBALL
Stamford 16,
South Kortright 7 (Monday)
Stamford used a nine-run second inning to defeat South Kortright 16-7 in Monday’s Delaware League contest.
Emily Clark had a four-hit game to lead the Stamford offense. Gwen Tompkins was the winning pitcher for the Indians with eight strikeouts, one hit, and nine walks.
Carli Pardee took the loss for South Kortright.
Stamford 16, South Kortright 7
STA … 391 102 0 — 16 15 4
SK … 212 010 1 — 7 1 6
STA: Gwen Tompkins (W), and Skylar Aldrich
SK: Carli Pardee (L), and Ailee McCracken, Hannah Collins
