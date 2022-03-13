South Kortright wins 68-52 to advance to state final four

A few months after its boys soccer team made the state final four, the South Kortright boys basketball team decided it wanted in on the action too.
The Rams defeated Section IX’s Chapel Field Christian 68-52 on Sunday at S.S. Seward Institute to capture the Class D Region Championship and advance to the state final four in Glens Falls.
The game was never all that close, as SK led 16-6 after the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime, and never allowed the Lions to get within single digits in the second half.
The Rams hit nine three-pointers in the game, four of them coming from Connor Quarino who finished with a team-best 20 points. Josh Anderson hit three threes of his own as part of an 18-point performance. Logan Firment and Adam Champlin each pitched in 10 points as well.
With the victory, South Kortright advances to the final four for the first time since its 2009 state championship run.
“It feels fantastic,” SK coach Aaron Kaufman said. “It’s been a long time coming; we’ve worked hard for this, the boys worked hard for it, I worked my entire life for this. Looking forward to going to Glens Falls.”
The game was a bit chaotic in the early going with both teams turning the ball over numerous times in the first few minutes. South Kortright settled down, however, taking advantage of Chapel Field’s errant passing and converting on several fast-break opportunities.
“Our guys played some pretty good defense,” Kaufman said. “We mixed it up a little bit: we played a little 2-3 [zone], a little two-man. We mixed a couple different pressures that I think kept them off-balance for most of the game.”
Anderson scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, including back-to-back three-pointers late in the second quarter that put a charge into the South Kortright cheering section.
The Rams’ offense was even better to open the second half, putting up 23 points in the third quarter alone. This time, it was Champlin and Quarino who were feeling it from deep. Champlin hit both of his treys in the third quarter while Quarino ended the period with a beautiful step-back three from the right wing that gave the Rams a 58-36 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Kaufman said while it wasn’t the plan to rely so heavily on the three-point shot, he knows he has the players to win that kind of game if necessary.
“That’s just kind of the flow of the game,” he explained. “We don’t try to live or die by the three-pointer. If the opportunity’s there, we have a couple kids that we give the green light to shoot the ball. If it’s open for them, we allow them to shoot it. If not, we try to play the inside game.”
As has been the case all season, Firment was the key to that inside game on Sunday. His modest 10-point performance didn’t reflect his all-around contributions, as he consistently won 50-50 rebound opportunities while mixing in several terrific passes that set up easy buckets for hit teammates.
“Logan did a great job on the boards tonight,” Kaufman said. “He did a great job posting up. He definitely brought the inside game into play for us, and when we have the inside game going on it opens up the outside shot for the other shooters.”
The Lions were able to narrow the gap a bit in the fourth quarter, but by that point the game was well in hand. Jonah McDuffie finished with a game-high 28 points, including four three-pointers, to lead Chapel Field.
South Kortright will face Section X Champion Heuvelton on Friday in the Class D State Semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls at 9:30 a.m.
“Everybody’s in a good mindset,” Kaufman said. “We’ve been taking it one game at a time and that’s all we’re looking for. We’re looking forward to that semifinal game and that’s as far as we’re looking.”
He couldn’t help adding, though, “And we’ll look forward from there hopefully.”
South Kortright 68, Chapel Field Christian 52
SK … 18 17 23 10 — 68
CFC … 6 14 16 16 — 52
SK: Eoin Byrne 0 0-0 0, Troy Dianich 3 0-0 6, Darren Dengler 0 0-0 0, Connor Quarino 7 2-3 20, Adam Champlin 3 2-2 10, Josh Anderson 6 3-6 18, Damien Gloster 1 0-0 2, Adin Haynes 0 0-0 0, Ben Andersen 1 0-0 2, Logan Firment 5 0-0 10. Totals: 26 7-11 68
CFC: Damien Storch 1 0-0 2, Noah Swart 5 0-0 10, Tyler Hossink 3 2-2 8, Jonah McDuffie 10 4-4 28, Bryce Hollo 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 6-6 52
Three-point baskets: SK 9 (Quarino 4, Champlin 2, Anderson 3); CFC 4 (McDuffie 4)
