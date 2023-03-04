There’s just something about South Kortright and dramatic sectional finals.
In last year’s basketball title game, the Rams hit a buzzer-beating three to go to overtime and eventually notch a one-point victory over Richfield Springs. This past fall, the SK soccer team fell to Southern Cayuga in penalty kicks in the sectional final.
On Saturday at SUNY Delhi — once again taking on Southern Cayuga — the SK basketball team needed every last second to claim a 72-70 victory over the Chiefs to secure back-to-back Class D championships.
“We talked about this,” South Kortright coach Aaron Kaufman said. “We had practice yesterday, we looked up at the banners in the gym. I said to the boys, ‘We haven’t had back-to-back sectionals since 2008. We’ve got a chance to make some history.’ I guess the basketball gods were with us today.”
After chipping away at what had been a double-digit deficit, Southern Cayuga had a chance to tie or possibly win the game in the final seconds. But the Chiefs’ last-second heave fell short and South Kortright walked away with a dramatic sectional final victory for the second year in a row.
Connor Quarino and Troy Dianich each had big games for the Rams, scoring 26 and 23 points, respectively. Trenton Cole also finished in double-figures with 14 points while Josh Anderson added eight.
Isaac Brozon scored 26 points to lead Southern Cayuga while Brandon Vanacore followed close behind with 24.
“All gas, no brakes” was the strategy of both teams in the game’s opening minutes. The first quarter saw frenetic end-to-end play with points and turnovers piling up in equal numbers. South Kortright used the fast pace to its advantage, going up 14-2 on a Quarino three-pointer with 3:03 left in the quarter.
“I think the best part of our game is our fast break,” Kaufman said. “But I also knew that they like to run. I think the two teams were evenly matched, I really do. We might’ve had ‘em a little bit in height, but speed-wise it was the same kind of game plan.”
The Chiefs were able to stop the bleeding a bit to cut the deficit to 18-9 after eight minutes.
The pace of the game slowed down in the second quarter, but the Rams were still forcing numerous turnovers on defense. These takeaways led to fast breaks that often resulted in easy layups for Quarino and Dianich, who were responsible for SK’s first 21 points of the game.
After a Southern Cayuga run near the end of the half, Dianich hit a three to give the Rams a 41-27 halftime lead. Dianich had 16 points at the break while Quarino registered 14.
Kaufman spoke about how important it was for someone like Dianich to step up to support Quarino, last year’s Daily Star Player of the Year.
“Troy stepped up big time today,” Kaufman said. “He had one heck of a game. I said to my assistant coaches, ‘Troy played a fantastic game today.’ He really stepped up. I think he took some of the pressure off Connor today. But that’s what makes a team; you can’t always be one guy. It’s gotta be somebody else there and a couple other guys.
In the third quarter, Southern Cayuga began to find its stride on offense, with Brozon in particular hitting several big shots. The Chiefs cut the lead to single digits midway through the quarter when Vanacore hit a free throw to make it 48-39. Less than two minutes later, Vanacore scored again on a layup to make it 50-45 South Kortright.
The Rams would take a 55-47 lead into the fourth, but there was an uneasy feeling amongst the SK faithful. The team’s offense was forced into tough shots all quarter long, getting bogged down in the halfcourt instead of using their speed to their advantage.
“I think we just came out flat in that third quarter,” Kaufman said. “That’s the one thing that we dread and it’s the one thing that we talk about in the locker room: we do not want to come out flat, and we came out flat. They couldn’t miss in the third quarter; they were draining threes left and right. I’m just glad that we survived the run.”
South Kortright had better offensive rhythm to begin the fourth, upping their lead to double-digits once again. It wouldn’t last long, however: midway through the quarter, Vanacore converted a three-point play to make it 66-60. Moments later, Logan Batzer hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 66-63.
Things took a turn, though, when the Chiefs were called for a technical foul, their second of the game, and South Kortright’s free throws made the score 69-63.
Southern Cayuga wouldn’t go away, however. The Chiefs once again came back to cut the lead to 72-68 with 1:18 to go and then scored again with 50 seconds left to make it 72-70.
South Kortright responded with a lengthy possession but couldn’t get a basket, and a Chiefs rebound and timeout with 12.7 seconds left set up the dramatic finish.
A pair of close-range misses led to a non-shooting foul by SK, giving the Chiefs one last chance with 4.7 seconds left on the clock. The Rams, who gave up nine three-pointers in the game, came up with their best perimeter defense of the afternoon, forcing a difficult shot from long-range that passed just under the rim as time expired, setting off the celebrations for the blue and white.
South Kortright will play a State Subregional contest against Section I Champion Greenburgh-North Castle on Tuesday at Yorktown High School at 4 p.m.
It will represent the next step for a team that has faced high expectations all year long after returning almost every key player from a squad that went to the state final four. But Kaufman said the approach will be the same as ever: one game at a time.
“We talked about it the other night that we have five games to get to that last thing if we want to go there; we’ve just gotta scratch them off the board one at a time as we go through,” he said. “We try not to look ahead. We try to just focus on what that next game is. We’ll be focused on that subregional now, and that’s as far as we’re looking. We’ll see what happens.
South Kortright 72, Southern Cayuga 70
SK … 18 23 14 17 — 72
SC … 9 18 20 23 — 70
SK: Troy Dianich 9 3-4 23, Jack Byrne 0 0-0 0, Darren Dengler 0 0-0 0, Trenton Cole 5 2-2 14, Connor Quarino 8 7-12 26, Josh Anderson 4 0-0 8, Adam Champlin 0 1-2 1. Totals: 26 13-20 72
SC: Isaac Brozon 9 2-2 26, Nate Thurston 2 0-0 5, Dan Davis 1 0-0 2, Ben Kermidas 0 0-0 0, Logan Batzer 4 0-0 9, Brandon Vanacore 9 5-7 24, Brandon Ryan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 7-9 70
Three-point baskets: SK 7 (Dianich 2, Cole 2, Quarino 3); SC 9 (Brozon 6, Thurston, Batzer, Vanacore)
