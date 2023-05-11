South Kortright scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Charlotte Valley 5-2 in Thursday’s Delaware League Baseball Championship at Neahwa Park in Oneonta.
After Adam Champlin tripled and Darren Dengler was issued an intentional walk, Logan Reinshagen drove them both in for the go-ahead runs on a double. Cole Thomas then brought Reinshagen in on an RBI single.
Champlin earned the win for SK after striking out 18 and allowing three walks and five hits. Jacob Staroba struck out two in the seventh to notch the save.
Trevor Waid finished with eight strikeouts for Charlotte Valley while allowing two walks and five hits.
Dengler opened the scoring when he notched an RBI triple in the first inning then came around to score to make it 2-0 Rams.
Ethan Barrett cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the second on an RBI triple and Waid tied it an inning later with an RBI double.
Deposit-Hancock 1, Unatego/Franklin 0
Unatego/Franklin fell to Deposit-Hancock 1-0 in nine innings in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference Championship.
Braeden Johnson struck out 20 over eight innings while going 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in the loss.
Xander Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double, while Brayden Nichols tallied two hits for U/F.
Brody Matthews came up with the walk-off RBI single in the ninth to give the Eagles the win. Thomas Reis went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for D-H.
Oneonta 3, Norwich 1
Bruce Mistler’s strong outing on the mound lifted Oneonta to a 3-1 road win over Norwich Thursday.
Mistler went the distance for the Yellowjackets, striking out nine batters while allowing no walks and just three hits.
Owen Burnsworth and Britten Zeh each had a double in the win. Oneonta scored two key insurance runs in the fourth inning on Zeh’s RBI double and an RBI single by Cameron Horth.
Oneonta (15-3) will be at Maine-Endwell Saturday taking on Horseheads in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Semifinals. The winner will play in the title game at 4 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville 9, Sidney 8
Delhi/Downsville held off Sidney for a 9-8 victory in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Delhi/Downsville used a four-run fourth inning to take a 9-1 lead but Sidney made things interesting by scoring six runs in the fifth and another in the sixth but ultimately came up short.
Travis Houck and Lane Ackerly had two hits and two RBI apiece for Delhi/Downsville while Isaac Marsiglio came up with a key three-run triple in the fourth inning. Matt Griswold and Luke Sanford added doubles in the win.
For Sidney, Quinton Beckwith notched a two-run triple while Chris Moreno had a double.
Delhi/Downsville will face S.S. Seward Friday at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown.
Afton 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 4
Afton defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 5-4 in nine innings Thursday in the Midstate Athletic Conference playoffs.
The Bobcats pulled ahead with two runs in the top of the eighth, but Afton was able to tie the game with two of their own in the bottom half. B-G scored once in the ninth to take the lead once again, but Afton scored two in the bottom of the ninth to earn the walk-off victory.
Justin Reeve and Carter Burns each doubled, with Reeve and Matthew Carman each tallying two hits in the win.
Ryan Wright struck out 17 over eight innings for the Crimson Knights.
Julian Pruskowski struck out 10 in seven and one third innings while going 2-for-5 with a triple for B-G.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 22, Margaretville 8 (Wednesday)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville defeated Margaretville 22-8 Wednesday in its season finale.
Jacob Schwartz went 2-for-2 with a triple and four runs, Connor Aplin had two hits, three runs and three RBI and Luke Maeurer went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBI.
Leon Honge was the winning pitcher after striking out eight batters in five innings.
Margaretville’s Chris Fairbairn went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
WAJ/H-T finishes the season with an overall record of 2-8 and a league mark of 2-4.
South Kortright 5, Charlotte Valley 2
S. Kortright 200 000 3 — 5 5 0
Charlotte Val. 011 000 0 — 2 6 0
SK: Adam Champlin (W), Jacob Staroba (7) and Darren Dengler
CV: Trevor Waid (L), Michael Camarata
3B: Adam Champlin (SK), Darren Dengler (SK), Ethan Barrett (CV)
2B: Logan Reinshagen (SK), Trevor Waid (CV)
Deposit-Hancock 1, Unatego/Franklin 0
U/F 000 000 000 — 0 7 1
D-H 000 000 001 — 1 5 0
U/F: Braeden Johnson, Logan Utter (9, L), and Xander Johnson
D-H: Blake Fortunato (W), and Noah Bass
3B: Thomas Reis (D-H), Noah Bass (D-H)
2B: Thomas Reis (D-H), Braeden Johnson (U/F), Xander Johnson (U/F)
Oneonta 3, Norwich 1
Oneonta 100 200 0 — 3 5 0
Norwich 000 010 0 — 1 3 2
OHS: Bruce Mistler (W) and Jameson Brown
N: Brady Reid (L) and Sastri
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS), Britten Zeh (OHS)
Delhi/Downsville 9, Sidney 8
DA/D 023 400 0 — 9 9 3
Sidney 010 061 0 — 8 7 2
DA/D: Isaac Marsiglio (W), Luke Sanford (5), Andrew Liddle (7) and Lane Ackerly
S: Lucas Demott (L), Justin Lange (4) and Quinton Beckwith
3B: Isaac Marsiglio (DA/D), Quinton Beckwith (S)
2B: Matt Griswold (DA/D), Luke Sanford (DA/D), Chris Moreno (S)
Afton 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 4
B-G 001 000 021 — 4 6 2
Afton 100 000 022 — 5 8 3
B-G: Julian Pruskowski, Kaiden Seymour (8, L), and Damon Seymour
A: Ryan Wright, Braydon Baciuska (9, W), and Matthew Carman
3B: Julian Pruskowski (B-G)
2B: Justin Reeve (A), Carter Burns (A)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 22, Margaretville 8 (Wednesday)
WAJ/H-T 426 19X X — 22 10 4
Margaretville 070 10X X — 8 6 7
WAJ/H-T: Leon Honge (W)
M: Connor Wayman (L)
3B: Jacob Schwartz (WAJ/H-T)
2B: Luke Maeurer (WAJ/H-T), Chris Fairbairn (M)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.