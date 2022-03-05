South Kortright wins Section IV title in overtime classic vs. Richfield Springs

As his players celebrated winning the Section IV Class D Championship with friends and family, South Kortright boys basketball coach Aaron Kaufman needed a moment to collect himself.
“I need a second so I can stop shaking,” he said.
He was hardly alone in that regard.
The Rams defeated Richfield Springs 68-67 in overtime on Saturday at SUNY Delhi in a game that will go down as an instant classic. Big momentum swings, chippy play, a fan ejection, huge rallies, a buzzer-beater: Saturday’s game had it all.
The play of the game, and the one that allowed the Rams to triumph in overtime, was a buzzer-beating three-pointer by SK sophomore Connor Quarino.
With just 6.2 seconds left, South Kortright ran a perfectly-executed play that saw Quarino receive a pass from Logan Firment in the left-hand corner and promptly sink the long-range shot as the buzzer sounded.
“That was the plan,” Kaufman said of his team’s execution on the game-tying play. “We drew that up out of the timeout. We wanted him to go to the corner off the inbounds play and he did his job.
“I’m proud of the boys; they played hard, they worked hard to get this far.”
Neither offense was exactly lighting things up in the early going. South Kortright was dominating the boards but Richfield Springs hung tough by getting to the rim. The Rams would go on an 11-0 run to take a 30-19 lead spurred by a pair of Quarino three-pointers.
SK led 34-23 at the half, with Quarino scoring 14 of his 24 points in the first two quarters.
The physicality really began to ramp up in the third quarter; at one point after a violent midcourt collision, a South Kortright fan was ejected from the game after stepping on the court and yelling at an official.
The second half followed a similar pattern to the first: South Kortright continued to rebound the ball well, while Richfield Springs was able to make enough baskets to keep things close.
One key reason why the game became as tight as it did was South Kortright’s struggles at the free throw line, as the Rams finished the game just 19-of-40 at the charity stripe.
“We were a little weak as far as foul shots,” Kaufman said. “If we had been able to make foul shots it would’ve been a different kind of game; it wouldn’t have been this close.”
With two minutes left in regulation, the Indians were able to close the gap to 52-47. It was in the final minute of the fourth quarter, though, when things really got exciting.
With about 40 seconds left, Richfield’s Bradyn Dunckel hit a trey to cut the deficit to 53-50. Seconds later, he caught a perfect deep inbound pass from Austin Bowman and drew a foul on a layup to make it 53-52. After the free throw was missed, Bowman came up with the rebound and converted the layup to give the Indians the lead for the first time since the game’s opening minute.
Another Bowman layup made the score 56-53 Richfield Springs with less than seven seconds to go before Quarino hit his buzzer-beater to send the game into overtime.
The Rams took back the lead early in OT thanks to the continued great play of both Quarino and Troy Dianich, who finished with 22 points on the night.
But as they had done all game, the Indians mustered a rally, with standout sophomore Dylan Hosford leading the way. The recent 1,000-point scorer, who added 25 more points to his career ledger on Saturday, hit several big shots down the stretch for Richfield.
He made a layup with under a minute left in OT to cut the deficit to 66-64, then made a deep three to bring the score to 68-67.
But with only seconds left, Richfield Springs could not come up with a buzzer-beater of its own as South Kortright got the stop it needed to clinch the sectional crown.
“I think it was a well-played game by both sides,” Kaufman said. “It was a game of runs for sure. Both sides had their runs. We managed to get that last stop which really helped us.”
Josh Anderson joined Quarino and Dianich in double figures with 11 points on the night for South Kortright. For Richfield Springs, Bowman had 12 points while Dunckel had seven.
Like the rest of his team, Richfield Springs coach Jeff Busch was emotional after the loss. Beginning the sectional tournament as the nine seed, the Indians had to play on the road in every game of the tourney. They also pushed a South Kortright team that had defeated them 91-42 in the regular season to the brink. Before the medal ceremony, Busch brought his entire team into a close huddle to express how much this season meant to him.
“The message was that I couldn’t be prouder of them,” a teary-eyed Busch said. “Last year we were 0-9 and we started this year 1-3.
“At any moment they could’ve let go of the rope, at any time this year… They battled. They didn’t question, they didn’t argue. They just hung onto the rope and stuck together as a family. When we got together we said, ‘One, two, three, family,’ because that’s what we are.
“They’re a great, great bunch of kids and they gave me everything they had. They’ve been in the weight room at seven in the morning since July, all the way through to October, two or three days a week all season.
“We just fell a little short.”
Kaufman had similar praise for his team that consisted of exactly zero players that had previous varsity experience entering this season.
“This is a team that, coming into the season, we didn’t have a single minute of varsity experience of any player that was on our team this year,” he said. “Out of the fifteen kids we’ve got on the team, not one of them played one single minute of varsity ball until this year. That’s a big feat and a big accomplishment for them too.”
Next up for South Kortright is the state Subregional round in Johnson City on Tuesday. The Rams will face Section I Champion Greenburgh Academy at 6 p.m.
Kaufman expects his squad to keep doing what’s gotten them this far.
“That’s the game plan,” he said. “We’re going to practice this weekend and get ready. From what I understand we’re playing a pretty tough team from Yonkers; they’ve got some size. But we’re looking forward to it; we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
South Kortright 68, Richfield Springs 67, Overtime
SK … 13 21 9 13 12 — 68
RS … 10 13 11 22 11 — 67
SK: Eoin Byrne 0 0-0 0, Troy Dianich 9 3-9 22, Chase Serrapica 0 0-0 0, Lance McClure 0 0-0 0, Jack Byrne 0 0-0 0, Darren Dengler 1 0-1 2, Trenton Cole 0 0-0 0, Connor Quarino 7 7-10 24, Logan Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, Adam Champlin 0 4-6 4, Josh Anderson 3 4-6 11, Anthony Martinez 0 0-0 0, Damien Gloster 0 0-0 0, Adin Haynes 0 0-0 0, Ben Andersen 0 0-0 0, Jeff Palmatier 0 0-0 0, Logan Firment 2 1-9 5. Totals: 22 19-40 68
RS: Aiden Dibble 0 0-0 0, Clay Bobnick 3 0-0 6, Vladimir Hula 0 0-0 0, Austin Bowman 5 2-2 12, Jesse Bowman 0 0-0 0, Gabriel Kilburn 0 0-0 0, Andrew Oakley 2 1-3 5, Brogan Graves 1 0-0 2, Damon Boss 1 0-0 2, Dylan Hosford 9 4-8 25, Bradyn Dunckel 3 0-1 7, Jordan Diliberto 2 0-1 5, Landon Schultz 1 0-0 3, Cameron Mercer 0 0-0 0, Aric Steenburg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-15 67
Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Dianich, Quarino 3, Anderson); RS 6 (Hosford 3, Dunckel, Diliberto, Schultz)
