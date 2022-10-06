The South Kortright boys soccer team blanked Charlotte Valley 4-0 on the road Thursday in Delaware League play.
Josh Anderson, Jadyn Sturniolo, Jack Byrne, and Troy Dianich each scored once for the Rams while Declan McCracken had two assists and Connor Quarino had one helper.
South Kortright will visit Roxbury on Tuesday while Charlotte Valley will be at Gilboa on Tuesday.
No box score was provided for this game.
Worcester 8, Richfield Springs 0
The Worcester boys soccer team earned an 8-0 victory against Richfield Springs in their Senior Night game on Thursday.
Scoring for Worcester were Connor Fancher and Ben Ballard with two goals and two assists apiece, Alex Adams with two goals, John Brady and Dominic Critti each with one goal, Derek Land with three assists, and Roy Reynolds with one assist.
Tyler Head was in the net for the Wolverines and made six saves whileBrogan Graves made 16 saves for the Indians.
Both teams await the Tri-Valley League playoffs which will start next Tuesday.
Cooperstown 1, Mount Markham 0
The Hawkeyes earned a tight 1-0 victory over Mount Markham on Thursday for their 10th win of the season.
P.J. Kiuber broke the scoreless deadlock in the second half on an assist from Colby Diamond.
Goalie Charlie Lambert made five saves to earn the shutout for Cooperstown. His opposite number Nate Pecola also made five saves for Mount Markham.
Cooperstown will be at home against Utica Academy of Science on Tuesday.
Delhi 1, Sidney 0 (Wednesday)
The Bulldogs beat the Warriors 1-0 in a boys Midstate Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.
Scoring for Delhi was Risdon Reed on an assist by Lucas Riera.
Along with scoring the only goal, Risdon Reed also made one save, while Louis Siegenthaler had 13 saves for Sidney.
Delhi plays their Senior Recognition game on Saturday against Greene.
Worcester 8, Richfield Springs 0
W … 5-3-8
RS … 0-0-0
W: Connor Fancher 2-2, Ben Ballard 2-2, Alex Adams 2-0, John Brady 1-0, Dominic Critti 1-0, Derek Land 0-3, Roy Reynolds 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 20-5; RS 9-3
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 6; Brogan Graves (RS) 16
Cooperstown 1, Mount Markham 0
Coop … 0-1-1
MM … 0-0-0
Coop: P.J. Kiuber 1-0, Colby Diamond 0-1
MM: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 9-5, MM 9-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 5, Nate Pecola (MM) 5
Delhi 1, Sidney 0 (Wednesday)
DA … 0-1-1
S … 0-0-0
DA: Risdon Reed 1-0, Lucas Riera 0-1
S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 16-6; S 1-2
Goalies: Risdon Reed (DA) 1; Louis Siegenthaler (S) 13
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta 104, Windsor 70
The Oneonta girls swim team improved to 7-0 on Thursday with a 104-70 win over Windsor.
Kaylen Turley led the way for the Yellowjackets with a pair of victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle swims.
Other individual winners for OHS were Adella Koehn in the 200 free, Peyton Gregory in the 500 free, Briegha Truesdell in the 100 backstroke, and Kinnley Wightman in the 100 breaststroke.
Oneonta also won all three relay events.
Oneonta will host Chenango Valley on Tuesday.
Cooperstown/Milford 95,
West Canada Valley 58
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team defeated West Canada Valley 95-58 on Thursday.
Caitlin O’Sullivan and Emily Kane each won two individual races for C/M. O’Sullivan took first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Kane won both the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Jaina Bischof, meanwhile, won the 100 backstroke. Cooperstown/Milford won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Cooperstown/Milford is off until next Thursday when it hosts Adirondack.
Oneonta 104, Windsor 70
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Turley, J. Privitera, Heiveil, Wightman, 2:14.36
200 Freestyle: 1. Adella Koehn, 2:14.54
200 Individual Medley: 1. Hailey Zakala, 2:48.84
50 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 26.98
Diving: 2. Sadie Baskin, 147.25
100 Butterfly: 2. Kinnley Wightman, 1:08.98
100 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 58.45
500 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 6:10.04
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Turley, Wightman, Koehn, Gregory, 1:52.80
100 Backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:10.02
100 Breaststroke: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 1:19.71
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Koehn, Rothenberger, G. Privitera, Gregory, 4:30.32
Cooperstown/Milford 95, West Canada Valley 58
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Bischof, Pietruszka, Walker, Phaugat, 2:33.27
200 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:19.50
200 Individual Medley: 1. Anne Walker, 3:00.72
50 Freestyle: 2. Alana Pietruszka, 31.81
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:10.98
100 Freestyle; 1. Emily Kane, 1:01.12
500 Freestyle: 2. Jaina Bischof, 7:02.53
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Walker, Patel, Kane, O’Sullivan, 2:03.63
100 Backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof, 1:17.25
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:17.77
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Riesenfeld, Patel, O’Sullivan, Kane, 4:48.29
