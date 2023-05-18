Every time an opposing team faced South Kortright in 2022-23, they knew they needed to pay special attention to number 11 in blue and white. And every time he took the court, junior Connor Quarino was still able to make a difference.
In helping to lead the Rams to back-to-back Section IV Class D titles, Quarino was named the Daily Star’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second year in a row. His coach Aaron Kaufman, meanwhile, also repeats as Coach of the Year.
Expectations were high for a South Kortright squad that brought back four starters from a team that made it all the way to the state final four the previous year. But Quarino said the team had high expectations for itself from the very beginning.
“It was a big discussion over the whole season, wanting to get back to the final four,” he said.
“The players feel it, the coaches feel it,” Kaufman said about the expectations via email. “It’s something that we’ve learned to deal with. As coaches we preach being a team and forming a brotherhood. We look out for each other and have each other's backs. When one is down, the rest pick him up.”
Josh Anderson, Adam Champlin, Trenton Cole, Troy Dianich and Darren Dengler were all key players who returned from the 2021-22 team, and Quarino said that years of playing with each other made things easy on and off the court.
“All the starters that I played with this year, we’ve been playing since picket league ball,” Quarino said. “We knew how each other played, we knew how everybody played.”
“They were a tight group that didn't let the hype get into their heads,” Kaufman said. “They came into the gym every day just looking to play the game that they have grown to love. The rest just fell into place from there.”
The result was a final record of 21-4 and a second straight sectional championship before falling in the state regional round to Chapel Field Christian 68-58.
Quarino averaged 26.8 points per game while earning Class D First Team All-State honors as well as being named the Section IV Class D Player of the Year by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY).
Despite knowing that opposing defenses would be focusing on stopping Quarino, Kaufman said the junior point guard handled the pressure well.
“He’s grown tremendously in his role as a point guard and someone who is our leading scorer,” Kaufman said. “He’s become a dominant force on the court and has definitely become a handful for teams to guard.”
Kaufman pointed to Quarino’s work ethic as the reason why he’s enjoyed so much success the past two seasons and his entire career in general.
“He realizes that a combination of hard work, practice and natural talent goes a long way in helping him become a great player, but he also knows that true greatness in basketball is achieved through developing the intangibles as well as those traits that aren't easily identifiable but are the most important for being successful,” Kaufman said.
Quarino said he was focused on improving all aspects of his game, not just on the offensive end.
“I was focusing a lot on my pull-up midrange [shot],” he said. “Facilitating a lot. I tried working on my defense a lot this year to help out my guy Adam. We went really hard in practice so I mostly focused on defense because that’s where we lacked this year was defense and rebounding. From the beginning of the season to the end of the season I felt my defense did improve.”
Quarino also gave credit to Kaufman and he emphasized preparation to his players every day at practice.
“He had to take a lot from us, in practice,” Quarino said. “Filming, giving us scouting reports, giving us papers on the way to the games, making sure that we’re prepared. He did a lot. He always does a lot. He’s a great coach. He pushes me to my best in practice.”
All of that hard work and preparation paid off with a career milestone that most players don’t achieve until their senior seasons: scoring 1,000 varsity points.
Quarino hit the vaunted milestone in dominant fashion, scoring 44 points in the Rams’ 83-65 win over Charlotte Valley in the sectional playoffs on Feb. 28. Reaching 1,000 points as a junior is impressive enough, but even more so considering Quarino missed his entire freshman campaign due to COVID.
Quarino spoke about hitting the milestone with the confidence of someone who knew it was a matter of when, not if.
“I knew that I would have to get 1,000 points in my junior year because senior year I want to focus on getting back to winning sectionals, getting back to winning regionals and hopefully getting back to states,” he said. “But doing it in two years was a lot. I did shoot a little bit too much. I’d rather get it done and over with than wait until my senior year.”
South Kortright achieved its goal of back-to-back sectional titles in dramatic fashion for the second year in a row. The Rams won the 2022 title in overtime against Richfield Springs, a game that went to OT because of Quarino’s buzzer-beating three-pointer.
This year, SK was taken to the brink once again, this time by Southern Cayuga in a 72-70 thriller. Quarino, per usual, was excellent, scoring a team-high 26 points in the victory.
“We knew that Southern Cayuga was going to put up a good fight and they did for sure,” Quarino said. “It went down to the final shot, the final seconds of the game. We did what we talked about in practice and we prepared really hard for that moment and it all worked out.”
Kaufman also praised his team’s preparation and mental toughness in a high-stakes game that came down to the final seconds.
“We made our runs early, and they made theirs late in the game,” he said. “I feel that our mental toughness, determination, game plan and ability to switch defenses on the fly allowed us to come out on top.”
While Quarino will be back next year for his senior season, the rest of the Rams’ lineup will look very different with Anderson, Champlin, Cole and Dianich all graduating. Quarino said it was disappointing that a season that began with such high hopes ended before he hoped it would, but gave a heartfelt shout out to his friends and teammates with whom he went through so much.
“It sucks the way it ended, boys, but next year I’ll hopefully get it done for you,” he said.
“The practices are going to be so much different without them because we always had fun in practice. We goofed off but there was a time when we didn’t goof off when we needed to prepare for a big game. I’m going to miss them so much.”
Player of the Year: Connor Quarino, South Kortright, junior
Coach of the Year: Aaron Kaufman, 21-4, South Kortright
All-State Class C: Luke Schnabel, Delhi (First Team); James Hogroian, Bainbridge-Guilford (Ninth Team); Charlie Lambert, Cooperstown (Tenth Team); Angelo Krzyston, Delhi (honorable mention); Braeden Johnson, Unatego/Franklin (honorable mention)
All-State Class D: Connor Quarino, South Kortright (First Team); Scott Murphy, Morris (Second Team); Josh Anderson, South Kortright (Fourth Team); Tiger Ross, Morris (Fifth Team); Jamison Quigley, Charlotte Valley (Seventh Team); Trevor Waid, Charlotte Valley (honorable mention); Braden Murphy, Milford (honorable mention); Dylan Hosford, Richfield Springs (honorable mention); Troy Dianich, South Kortright (honorable mention)
BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS 2022-23
Center State Conference: Charlie Lambert, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Ezra Ontl, Charlotte Valley; Jamison Quigley, Charlotte Valley; Trevor Waid, Charlotte Valley; Gavin Brunner, Downsville; Joe Wille, Gilboa; Ryan McVitty, Margaretville; Connor Wayman, Margaretville; George Proctor, Roxbury; Josh Anderson, South Kortright; Adam Champlin, South Kortright; Trenton Cole, South Kortright; Troy Dianich, South Kortright; Connor Quarino, South Kortright
Midstate Athletic Conference: James Hogroian, Bainbridge-Guilford; Angelo Krzyston, Delhi; Luke Schnabel, Delhi; Rocco Schnabel, Delhi; Blake Fortunato, Deposit-Hancock; Jaden Eroshevich, Greene; Jalen Reardon, Sidney; Connor Van Der Sommen, Sidney; Braeden Johnson, Unatego/Franklin
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Brady Carr, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Kyle Ough, Edmeston; Cyller Cimko, Laurens/Milford; Braden Murphy, Laurens/Milford; Garrett Aikins, Morris; Scott Murphy, Morris; Tiger Ross, Morris; Dylan Hosford, Richfield Springs; Brady Law, Sharon Springs
