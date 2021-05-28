Saturday, May 29

BASEBALL

Canastota at Cooperstown 5 p.m.

GOLF

Oxford at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

BASEBALL

Greene at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs/CVS at Schenevus 4:15 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Walton 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Greene at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus vs TBD 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Worcester 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys

Stamford, Worcester, Schenevus, Richfield Springs, Morris, Franklin, Edmeston, Downsville, Andes, South Kortright, Laurens, Milford at Cherry Valley Springfield 4 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Oxford 4 p.m.

