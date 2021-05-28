Saturday, May 29
BASEBALL
Canastota at Cooperstown 5 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
BASEBALL
Greene at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs/CVS at Schenevus 4:15 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Walton 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Greene at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys
Stamford, Worcester, Schenevus, Richfield Springs, Morris, Franklin, Edmeston, Downsville, Andes, South Kortright, Laurens, Milford at Cherry Valley Springfield 4 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Oxford 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.