Monday, May 3

BASEBALL

Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton/Unadilla Valley vs. Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta vs. Seton, 5 p.m.

Cooperstown vs. Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney vs. Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton/Unadilla Valley vs. Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at. Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Afton vs Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta vs Seton, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

BASEBALL

Unatego at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and girls

Oneonta vs. Chenango Valley 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown vs. Oriskany 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Richfield Springs at Edmeston

Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Schenevus at Milford

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs. TBD,  4:45 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney vs. Greene 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown vs. Hamilton 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Bainbridge at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you