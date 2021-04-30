Monday, May 3
BASEBALL
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton/Unadilla Valley vs. Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta vs. Seton, 5 p.m.
Cooperstown vs. Norwich, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney vs. Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton/Unadilla Valley vs. Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at. Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Afton vs Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta vs Seton, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
BASEBALL
Unatego at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and girls
Oneonta vs. Chenango Valley 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown vs. Oriskany 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Richfield Springs at Edmeston
Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Schenevus at Milford
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs. TBD, 4:45 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney vs. Greene 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown vs. Hamilton 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Bainbridge at Greene 4:30 p.m.
