The Schenevus baseball team defeated Gilboa 3-1 Wednesday behind a no-hitter from Ryan Spranger.
Spranger struck out seven batters in the win while allowing two walks. Gilboa was able to score in the second inning due to a fielding miscue by the Dragons. Ethan Reed drove in a run at the plate.
Joe Wille struck out nine over six innings for Gilboa and allowed only two hits in the loss.
Schenevus will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs Friday.
Afton 11, Walton 0
Afton blanked Walton 11-0 Wednesday behind Ryan Wright’s complete game shutout.
Wright struck out 17 for the Crimson Knights, allowing no walks and just two hits.
Jacob Stiner, Braden Sadlemire, Jacob Wright and Hunter Baciuska each tallied two hits in the win. Jacob Wright and Justin Reeve each drove in a pair of runs.
Colby Phraner tripled for one of Walton’s two hits.
Afton will visit Sidney Monday while Walton will host Sidney Thursday.
Schenevus 3, Gilboa 1
G 010 000 0 — 1 0 3
S 001 020 X — 3 2 6
G: Joe Wille (L), Sean Wille (6), and Will Capolla
S: Ryan Spranger (W), and Tim Green
Afton 11, Walton 0
W 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
A 214 013 X — 11 12 0
W: D. Gardepe (L), H. Church (3), B. Brown (6), D. Sullivan (6), and H. Halstead
A: Ryan Wright (W), and Matthew Carman
3B: Colby Phraner (W)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 21, Stamford/Jefferson 12
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs rode a strong offensive performance to a 21-12 victory over Stamford/Jefferson Wednesday.
Lexi Dygert went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for the Patriots, while Brin Whiteman went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Lydia Lusk went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the win.
Mia Dubben struck out eight over seven innings in the circle for CV-S/SS.
Paige VanEtten went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Stamford/Jefferson.
CV-S/SS will be at Charlotte Valley Thursday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 21, Stamford/Jefferson 12
S/J 303 140 1 — 12 6 7
CV-S/SS 260 238 X — 21 13 4
S/J: S. Hartwell (L), and A. Stannard
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
HR: Paige VanEtten (S/J), Lexi Dygert (CV-S/SS)
2B: Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS), Lydia Lusk (CV-S/SS)
The Edmeston/Morris track and field teams swept Wednesday’s tri-meet against Schenevus/Worcester and Stamford/Jefferson.
The E/M girls finished with 78 points to just edge S/W’s 73 while the boys cruised with 101 points.
Maiya King notched four individual victories for Edmeston/Morris, taking first in the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
Joining her on the first-place podium were Izzy White in the 3000 meter run and Abby White in the shot put. E/M also won the 1600 relay.
Schenevus/Worcester had a trio of winners on the girls side in Cassidy Howard (100, 400), Izzy Odell (800, discus) and Anna Serdy (200, high jump). Haylee Poliseno added a win in the 1500, and S/W also took first in the 400 and 3200 relays.
Hayden Kolvick, Izek Richards and Thomas Bennett each won a pair of events for the E/M boys. Kolvick took first in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, Richards won the 200 and high jump, and Bennett won the shot put and discus.
Also winning for E/M were Bryce Bolton (100), Austin Galley (400), Aaron Pondolfino (800), Collin McEnroe (long jump) and Everett Pondolfino (triple jump).
Edmeston/Morris won both the 1600 and 3200 relays.
William Brady won both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs for Schenevus/Worcester, while the team also won the 400 relay.
GIRLS Edmeston/Morris 78, Schenevus/Worcester 73, Stamford/Jefferson 2
3200 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester (H. Poliseno, I. Odell, C. Ritton, B. Carvin) 12:50.2, 2. Edmeston/Morris; 100 hurdles: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 19.3, 2. A. Serdy (S/W), 3. T. Lund (E/M); 100: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 13.2, 2. L. Competiello (S/W), 3. A. Vibbard (E/M); 1500: 1. Haylee Poliseno (S/W) 6:43.1, 2. I. Odell (S/W), 3. C. Bond (E/M); 400: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 1:10.7, 2. T. Lund (E/M), 3. H. Sarter (S/W); 400 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester (C. Howard, A. Serdy, C. Ritton, L. Competiello) 55.5, 2. Edmeston/Morris; 400 hurdles: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 1:22.7, 2. L. Keator (S/W), 3. E. White (E/M0; 800: 1. Izzy Odell (S/W) 3:11.3, 2. H. Poliseno (S/W), 3. O. Conklin (E/M); 200: 1. Anna Serdy (S/W) 29.7, 2. C. Howard (S/W), 3. A. Vibbard (E/M); 3000: 1. Izzy White (E/M) 16:49.4; 1600 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (C. Bond, A. Ray, E. Burke, E. Tomlins) 6:14.1; Shot put: 1. Abby White (E/M) 26-02, 2. H. Rifanburg (E/M), 3. S. Arias (S/W); Discus: 1. Izzy Odell (S/W) 65-06, 2. E. Tomlins (E/M), 3. A. Ray (E/M); High jump: 1. Anna Serdy (S/W) 4-02, 2. T. Lund (E/M), 3. O. Conklin (E/M); Long jump: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 13-05, 2. L. Keator (S/W), 3. E. White (E/M); Triple jump: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 27-06, 2. E. White (E/M)
BOYS Edmeston/Morris 101, Schenevus/Worcester 39, Stamford/Jefferson 6
3200 relay: 1. Edemston/Morris (C. Smith, B. Bolton, A. Goodrich, S. King) 11:57.6; 110 hurdles: 1. Hayden Kolvick (E/M) 23.3; 100: 1. Bryce Bolton (E/M) 12.7, 2. A. Burgos (S/W), 2. C. Ritton (S/W); 1600: 1. William Brady (S/W) 5:57.4, 2. M. Dorosky (S/J), 3. S. Brown (S/W); 400: 1. Austin Galley (E/M) 1:00.5, 2. A. Pondolfino (E/M), 3. C. Tuttle (E/M); 400 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester (J. Hoag, C. Morell, E. Reynolds, C. Ritton) 51.8, 2. Edmeston/Morris; 400 hurdles: 1. Hayden Kolvick (E/M) 1:16.0, 2. W. Brady (S/W), 3. S. Brown (S/W); 800: 1. Aaron Pondolfino (E/M) 2:46.5, 2. M. Dorosky (S/J); 200: 1. Izek Richards (E/M) 25.6, 2. B. Bolton (E/M), 3. A. Galley (E/M); 3200: 1. William Brady (S/W) 13:19.4, 2. S. King (E/M); 1600 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (E. Pondolfino, J. Reinert, R. Wolfe, L. Cruz) 5:05.6; Shot put: 1. Thomas Bennett (E/M) 38-03.75, 2. B. Schecter (S/W), 3. J. Reinert (E/M); Discus: 1. Thomas Bennett (E/M) 120-00, 2. J. Kehoe (S/W), 3. A. Hogan (S/W); High jump: 1. Izek Richards (E/M) 5-07, 2. C. McEnroe (E/M), 3. C. Graham (E/M); Long jump: 1. Collin McEnroe (E/M) 17-06, 2. I. Richards (E/M), 3. A. Goodrich (E/M); Triple jump: 1. E. Pondolfino (E/M) 35-10, 2. C. McEnroe (E/M), 3. S. King (E/M)
Margaretville 5, Middleburgh 0
The Margaretville tennis team defeated Middleburgh 5-0 in Wednesday’s non-league match.
Winning in singles for the Blue Devils were Ryan McVitty, Tristan McVitty, Christian Bravo, Caden Anfimovas and John Caamano.
No doubles matches were held due to rainy conditions.
Margaretville improves to 10-0 on the season.
Margaretville 5, Middleburgh 0
Singles: Ryan McVitty (Marg) def. Troy Cammer 6-4, 4-6, 7-1; Tristan McVitty (Marg) def. Quin Smith 6-2, 6-1; Christian Bravo (Marg) def. Liam Harper 6-0, 6-0; Caden Anfimovas (Marg) def. Stuart Shaul 6-4, 6-3; John Caamano (Marg) def. Megan Bramer 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: rained out
