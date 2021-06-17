Baseball
Matthew Vroman - Charlotte Valley
Paul Coman - Downsville
Ethan Halat - Gilboa-Conesville
Erica Parker - Jefferson
Seneca Shafer - Jefferson
Connor Joedicke - Margaretville
Brett Morrison - Roxbury
Lee Marigliano - South Kortright/Andes
Softball
Natalie Amadon - Charlotte Valley
Kayla Houck - Downsville
Kara Dumas - Gilboa-Conesville
Sasha Gazoorian - Hunter-Tannersville
Sydney Asher - Margaretville
Ryleigh Goodchild - Roxbury
Christina Chakar - South Kortright/Andes
Emma Dibble - South Kortright/Andes
Gwen Tompkins - Stamford
Tennis
Katherine Edelson - Andes
Elizabeth Gerster - Charlotte Valley
Kurt Vitin - Hunter-Tannersville
Holly Von Bernewitz - Margaretville
Diego Sanchez - Margaretville
Catherine Jankowski - Roxbury
Michaela Lynch - Stamford
Erik Langdon Potts - Windham
Track & Field
Emily Andersen - Andes/Charlotte Valley/South Kortright
Lacey Eckert - Andes/Charlotte Valley/South Kortright
Emerson Comer - Andes/Charlotte Valley/South Kortright
Joey Ontl - Andes/Charlotte Valley/South Kortright
Alaniz Ruiz Gongora - Downsville
Samantha Severing - Downsville
Sam Krum - Stamford
Girls Basketball
Abigail Vroman - Charlotte Valley
Brianna Murphy - Downsville
Boys Basketball
Joey Ontl - Charlotte Valley
Riley Brown - Downsville
Girls Soccer
Abigail Vroman - Charlotte Valley
Boys Soccer
Joey Ontl - Charlotte Valley
