Baseball

Matthew Vroman - Charlotte Valley

Paul Coman - Downsville

Ethan Halat - Gilboa-Conesville

Erica Parker - Jefferson

Seneca Shafer - Jefferson

Connor Joedicke - Margaretville

Brett Morrison - Roxbury

Lee Marigliano - South Kortright/Andes

Softball

Natalie Amadon - Charlotte Valley

Kayla Houck - Downsville

Kara Dumas - Gilboa-Conesville

Sasha Gazoorian - Hunter-Tannersville

Sydney Asher - Margaretville

Ryleigh Goodchild - Roxbury

Christina Chakar - South Kortright/Andes

Emma Dibble - South Kortright/Andes

Gwen Tompkins - Stamford

Tennis

Katherine Edelson - Andes

Elizabeth Gerster - Charlotte Valley

Kurt Vitin - Hunter-Tannersville

Holly Von Bernewitz - Margaretville

Diego Sanchez - Margaretville

Catherine Jankowski - Roxbury

Michaela Lynch - Stamford

Erik Langdon Potts - Windham

Track & Field

Emily Andersen - Andes/Charlotte Valley/South Kortright

Lacey Eckert - Andes/Charlotte Valley/South Kortright

Emerson Comer - Andes/Charlotte Valley/South Kortright

Joey Ontl - Andes/Charlotte Valley/South Kortright

Alaniz Ruiz Gongora - Downsville

Samantha Severing - Downsville

Sam Krum - Stamford

Girls Basketball

Abigail Vroman - Charlotte Valley

Brianna Murphy - Downsville

Boys Basketball

Joey Ontl - Charlotte Valley

Riley Brown - Downsville

Girls Soccer

Abigail Vroman - Charlotte Valley

Boys Soccer

Joey Ontl - Charlotte Valley

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you