With Gov. Andrew Cuomo extending New York’s stay-at-home order to May 15 on Thursday, April 16, the window to complete the already-delayed spring season of high school sports got even tighter.
Section IV Interscholastic Sports Coordinator Ben Nelson released a statement March 23 that said, among other things, that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association will decide on the status of the 2020 spring state championships no later than April 27.
Thursday’s announcement from Cuomo further diminished the likelihood of state championships being played, according to Nelson.
“I’m guessing no state championships,” Nelson told The Daily Star on Thursday. “If you can get league playoffs and championships, start with that. We have to see first of all what they do with the state championships.”
Nelson said a decision from NYSPHSAA on state championships is still scheduled for April 27, and stressed that salvaging the spring season is the goal.
“We would really like to try to get (games) in,” Nelson said. “It depends a little bit. May 15 still gives us some time to get some things in.”
Nelson also said having the season stretch into the summer months is unlikely, leaving programs about a month of time to work with, barring further delays.
“That’d be up to each league, if they wanted to do a condensed schedule they certainly could,” Nelson said.
If another stay-at-home extension rolls around after May 15, Nelson said that would likely end any hopes of spring sports being played.
Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of NYSPHSAA, posted to Twitter on Thursday, saying “(We) realize there are many questions pertaining to spring sports. We need to be patient and focus on safety at this time. Students must be permitted to be in classrooms before they will have opportunity to participate in sports.”
When that will be is anybody’s guess.
