Stark's hot bat lifts Oneonta past Seton Catholic 12-5

A big game at the plate from Nolan Stark helped the Oneonta baseball team defeat Seton Catholic 12-5 at home on Friday.
The eighth-grader went 4-for-4 with a triple and three doubles while driving in four runs for the Yellowjackets. Also pitching in on offense were Owen Burnsworth, who went 3-for-4 with a double, Cameron Horth, who had a double and a single, and Seamus Catella, who had two hits.
Horth was the winning pitcher after striking out five and allowing three hits in four innings of work. Bruce Mistler, Liam Blair, and Burnsworth each pitched one inning of relief.
Oneonta (7-3) is scheduled to play Seton Catholic again on Wednesday.
Morris/Edmeston 18, Richfield Springs 2
Morris/Edmeston defeated Richfield Springs 18-2 in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
Ronnie Hickling went 3-for-3 and led the way with a double and five RBIs for M/E, while Preston Graham also hit a double and Jon Child had another five RBIs in the win. Both Graham and Child had two base hits.
Asa Dugan led the way at the mound with 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits.
Austin Bowman hit a triple for Richfield Springs.
Cooperstown 7, Sauquoit Valley 0
Some great pitching lifted Cooperstown to a 7-0 victory over Sauquoit Valley at home on Friday.
Treston Emerick earned the win after striking out five and allowing just three hits and one walk in five and two-thirds innings. Liam Ford pitched the final inning and a third to preserve the shutout.
At the plate, Braydon Hascup had a triple while Frank Panzarella drove in two runs.
Cooperstown (4-2 overall, 4-1 league) will visit Adirondack on Saturday.
Oneonta 12, Seton Catholic 5
SCC … 000 112 1 — 5 5 2
OHS … 322 401 X — 12 14 2
SCC: Lee (L), Grassi (4), Hopf (6), and Dennison
OHS: Cameron Horth (W), Bruce Mistler (5), Liam Blair (6), Owen Burnsworth (7), and Lou Bonnici
3B: Nolan Stark (OHS)
2B: Cameron Horth (OHS), Owen Burnsworth (OHS), Nolan Stark 3 (OHS), Burke (SCC), Lashier (SCC), Bucko (SCC), Givins (SCC)
Morris/Edmeston 18, Richfield Springs 2
RS … 000 11X X — 2 3 7
M/E … 823 5XX X — 18 14 1
RS: Dunkel (L), Justin Bowman (2) and Austin Bowman
ME: Asa Dugan (W) and Kyle Ough
3B: Austin Bowman (RS)
2B: Ronnie Hickling (M/E), Preston Graham (M/E)
Cooperstown 7, Sauquoit Valley 0
SV … 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
C … 030 004 X — 7 4 1
SV: Miller (L), Perry (6), and Farrel
C: Treston Emerick (W), Liam Ford (6), and Emerson Toulson
3B: Braydon Hascup (Coop)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.