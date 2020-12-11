State body calls off  winter championships

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has postponed winter sports again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association announced Friday that it has canceled 2021 winter championships and postponed all “high-risk” sports until further authorization from state officials.
The decision, which NYSPHSAA discussed throughout the week, was made by the NYSPHSAA membership and its 11 section executive directors.
NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said that as infection rates and hospitalizations have continued to increase, the Jan 4. start date proposed earlier was no longer a viable option.
Friday’s announcement came after earlier postponements of “high-risk” winter sports until Nov. 16, Nov. 30 and then Jan. 4.
“We do have the goal of hosting ‘high-risk’ winter sports this season,” Zayas said via Zoom. “If and when that goal does not look as if it it is going to be a reality, we have no problem making the decision and informing the general public and our schools of that decision, but right now we are still optimistic that this can be done.”
“High-risk” sports, as designated by the New York State Department of Health, affected by the decision are basketball, competitive cheer, football, ice hockey, lacrosse and wrestling.
The winter championships affected are bowling, basketball, boys swimming and diving, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, indoor track and field, ice hockey, skiing and wrestling. According to Zayas, the venues contracted to host the 2021 winter championships will be given the right of refusal for the 2022 winter state championships.
“One of the things we have tried to do over the course of the last eight months is not to speculate or cast too far into the future because of how quickly this situation continues to develop,” Zayas said. “We’re not delaying the inevitable. We’re hoping for the best outcome.”
“We are working every single day to get authorization to give student-athletes the opportunity to participate, but it’s contingent upon authorization from state officials,” he continued.
Locally, Sections III and IV have indefinitely postponed indoor track and field for the winter season. Section IV has not made decisions regarding all other winter sports regardless risk distinction.
Section III announced Nov. 5 that winter sports seasons for basketball, ice hockey, swimming and diving, bowling, competitive cheerleading, rifle, wrestling, winter volleyball and skiing could proceed with their seasons beginning Dec. 14.
In that announcement, basketball, ice hockey, cheerleading, wrestling and volleyball were listed with asterisks awaiting further recommendations from NYSPHSAA that were given today.
Low- and moderate-risk sports include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing and swimming and diving.
Zayas said Friday’s announcement was influenced by concerns from schools regarding increased travel, hotel accommodations, transportation and logistics involved with travel for state championships Zayas said. Venue capacity restrictions and social distancing were also contributing factors, according to the NYSPHSAA media release.
“As an educator, I am witnessing first-hand the challenges our member schools are facing each day in addressing this pandemic,” said NYSPHSAA President Julie Bergman in a media release. “It is important we continue listening to the concerns being expressed by our membership when making decisions impacting interscholastic athletics.”
The state has not given NYSPHSAA an indication of when authorization will be given to proceed with “high-risk” sports, nor has it given the association a quantifiable barometer for rate of infection/cases for them to go by, Zayas said.
“The communication that we have with state officials has been beneficial,” he continued.
Several sports, including volleyball, lacrosse, ice hockey and basketball, have appealed their decision to the New York state Department of Health on their COVID risk designations, which were originally released June 18. So far, the DOH has not amended any of its original designations, Zayas said.
Questions regarding athletic competition at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences have been directed towards state Budget Director Robert Mujica, sparking rumors that state decisions regarding athletic competition are primarily budget-related. Zayas rebutted this idea, saying it is coincidence that Mujica is the person Cuomo tapped to field those questions.
In Friday’s postponement, Zayas offered additional guidance for virtual swimming and diving and gymnastic events.
“Although ‘high risk’ sports right now are postponed, that does not mean that a school district, on their own, cannot host an off-season conditioning activity in accordance with our bylaws and the DOH guidance,” Zayas said.
