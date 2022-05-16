Thorsland strikes out 18 in no-hitter for Laurens/Milford

Martin Thorsland threw his second no-hitter in three days on Saturday as Laurens/Milford defeated Jefferson/Stamford 2-1 in a non-league contest.
Thorsland struck out 18 of the 21 batters he faced while also going 2-for-3 at the plate and scoring the winning run. He had also thrown a no-hitter against Richfield Springs on Thursday.
Laurens/Milford was actually trailing 1-0 entering the fifth inning despite not allowing any hits. Christian Lawson tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice play that scored Ethan Martindale. Thorsland then scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on an errant throw by Jefferson/Stamford.
Kurt McMahon and Jacob Staroba combined for 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits in the loss for J/S.
Clinton 11, Cooperstown 8 (Saturday)
Cooperstown fell on the road to Clinton 11-8 on Saturday.
After trailing by as many as seven runs, Cooperstown scored five runs in the sixth inning to close the gap to two but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Braydon Hascup went 2-for-4 with a double for the Hawkeyes while Bryson Whitsket went 2-for-3.
Cooperstown is now 8-5 overall and 7-2 in league play.
Cooperstown 13, Frankfort-Schuyler 3 (Friday)
The Hawkeyes defeated league foe Frankfort-Schuyler 13-3 at home on Friday.
Braydon Hascup went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Cooperstown while Emerson Toulson and Liam Ford each had two hits including a double. Abe Lippitt also had a double in the win.
Treston Emerick picked up the win on the mound.
Laurens/Milford 2, Jefferson/Stamford 1 (Saturday)
L/M … 000 011 X — 2 3 0
J/S … 000 100 0 — 1 0 1
L/M: Martin Thorsland (W)
J/S: Kurt McMahon, Jacob Staroba (L)
Clinton 11, Cooperstown 8 (Saturday)
Coop … 010 025 0 — 8 6 6
Clint … 330 311 X — 11 7 3
Coop: Liam Ford (L), Kalen Dempsey (2), Ford, and Emerson Toulson
Clint: Constanzo (W), and Soika
2B: Braydon Hascup (Coop)
Cooperstown 13, Frankfort-Schuyler 3 (Friday)
F-S … 010 002 0 — 3 4 0
C … 003 145 X — 13 10 1
F-S: Wisheart (L), and Eck
C: Treston Emerick (W), and Emerson Toulson
2B: Braydon Hascup (Coop), Emerson Toulson (Coop), Liam Ford (Coop), Abe Lippitt (Coop)
SOFTBALL
Roxbury 4, Laurens 1 (Saturday)
Bryanna Meehan threw a complete game one-hitter to lift Roxbury to a 4-1 win over Laurens on Saturday in the Milford Weir-Chase Tournament.
Meehan notched eight strikeouts in the win while also adding a base hit at the plate.
Lacey German led the Rockets’ offense, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Kimora Brown added a double.
Brooke Mann recorded five strikeouts in the loss for Laurens.
The title game between Roxbury and Milford was called off due to rain.
Laurens 18, Downsville 3
The Leopards scored in all six innings of Saturday’s 18-3 victory over the Eagles in the Milford Tournament.
Gabby Andrades went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead Laurens. Elsewhere, Natasha Solovitch went 4-for-5 while Brooke Mann, Bailey Rondeau, and Nevaeh Norton each had three hits.
Mann was the winning pitcher, finishing the game with eight strikeouts.
Kerry Young went 2-for-3 with a double for Downsville.
Johnson City 12, Sidney 5 (Saturday)
Sidney was unable to recover from giving up nine runs in the first inning of Saturday’s 12-5 loss to Johnson City.
Ava Cirigliano had a big day at the plate for the Warriors, going 4-for-4 including a home run and two triples in the loss. She also recorded seven strikeouts in the circle. Katelynn Youngs added an RBI.
Annabel Burke struck out nine for Johnson City while also going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Roxbury 4, Laurens 1 (Saturday)
L … 010 000 0 — 1 1 2
R … 200 002 X — 4 6 1
L: Brooke Mann (L), and Kendra Dunham
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
HR: Lacey German (Rox)
2B: Kimora Brown (Rox)
Laurens 18, Downsville 3
D … 010 002 X — 3 3 2
L … 634 113 X — 18 21 1
D: Courtney Murphy (L), and Shantel Knorr
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kendra Dunham
HR: Gabby Andrades (L)
3B: Kerry Young (D)
Johnson City 12, Sidney 5 (Saturday)
S … 210 101 0 — 5 7 3
JC … 900 210 X — 12 10 0
S: Ava Cirigliano (L)
JC: Annabel Burke (W)
HR: Ava Cirigliano (S)
3B: Ava Cirigliano 2 (S)
2B: Olivia Colgan (JC), Annabel Burke (JC)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.