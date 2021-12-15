The Milford boys basketball team won its matchup with Schenevus on Wednesday 65-26 thanks to a big game by Martin Thorsland.
Thorsland poured in a game-high 30 points and eight rebounds in helping to propel the Wildcats to victory. Teammate Sawyer Eckberg added 13 points and eight rebounds for Milford.
Schenevus was led by Jordan Regg with 10 points.
Milford will play Walton at the Stamford Tournament on Friday.
Worcester 52, Laurens 25
Worcester defeated Laurens 52-25 on Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Worcester was led by Jalen Reardon with 17 points, and followed by Connor Fancher and Tyler Head with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Brock Mann of Laurens led his team with 10 points.
Worcester will host Edmeston on Friday.
Edmeston 60,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 36
Edmeston rolled to a decisive 60-36 victory over CV-S in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Edmeston was led by Kyle Ough with 15 points and followed up by Colin McEnroe with 12 points.
Kyle France led the Patriots with 16 points while Allen Parker scored 11 points.
The Panthers will travel to face Worcester on Friday.
Harpursville 57, Walton 49
Harpursville defeated Walton 57-49 in Wednesday’s league game.
For Harpursville, Luke Merrill led with a game-high total of 25 points, followed by Ryan Akulis and Brayden Sakowsky each with 12 points. Walton was led by Parker MacDonald with 10 points.
Milford 65, Schenevus 26
M … 18 18 20 9 — 65
S … 3 9 4 10 — 26
Milford: Carter Stevens 3 0-0 7, Riley Stevens 2 0-0 4, Martin Thorsland 14 2-4 30, Dalton Adams 2 0-1 4, Braden Murphy 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Eckberg 5 2-3 13, Zach Brown 0 1-2 1, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-10 65
Schenevus: Wyndham Spooner 0 3-6 3, Cory Keator 1 0-0 3, Jackson Reed 3 0-4 6, Mehki Regg 2 0-0 4, Owen Bryant 0 0-1 0, Jordan Regg 4 0-1 10. Totals 10 3-12 26
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Stevens, Eckberg); S 3 (Regg 2, Keator)
Worcester 52, Laurens 25
Worcester: Tyler Haley 1 0-0 3, Connor Fancher 2 0-0 13, Jalen Reardon 8 1-4 17, Colton Burton 2 0-0 4, Ben Ballard 1 0-0 2, Joey Geiskopf 0 1-4 1, Tyler Head 5 2-2 12. Totals 19 4-10 52
Laurens: Adam Peddie 3 0-2 9, Brock Mann 2 0-0 10, Logan Conklin 2 0-0 4, Anthony Provost 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 0-2 25
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Fancher 3, Haley); L 3 (Peddie, Mann 2)
Edmeston 60, Cherry Valley-Springfield 36
E … 17 19 9 15 — 60
CV-S … 8 2 10 16 — 36
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 0 1-2 1, Kyle Ough 4 5-9 15, Jason Reinart 1 0-3 3, Gavin McEnroe 3 0-1 6, Colin McEnroe 5 2-2 12, Gunner Schoellig 2 2-4 6, Austin Galley 1 1-4 3, Izek Richards 5 0-0 10, Preston Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 11-25 60
CV-S: William Heinrich 2 0-0 4, Allan Parker 5 1-2 11, Kyle France 5 3-4 16, Max Horvath 1 1-4 3, Oskar Webster 1 0-0 2, Oren Prine 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 5-10 36
Three-point baskets: E 3 (Ough 2, Reinart); CV-S 3 (France 3)
Harpursville 57, Walton 49
H … 11 16 19 12 — 57
W … 15 8 10 16 — 49
Harpursville: Ryan Akulis 6 0-1 12, Nolan Crocker 2 1-2 6, Brayden Sakowsky 4 4-6 12, Luke Merrill 11 3-4 25, Jayden Yereb 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-14 57
Walton: Zack Gardner 3 0-0 7, Jorge Delpino 2 0-0 4, Gideon Backus-Wildey 1 0-0 2, Ransom Dutcher 2 1-2 5, Parker MacDonald 4 0-0 10, Colby Phraner 2 0-2 4, Anthony Mirabal 2 0-0 5, Meyer Little 1 0-0 3, Deacon Phoenix 1 1-2 4, Robert Conklin 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 3-8 49
Three-point baskets: H 1 (Crocker), W 6 (MacDonald 2, Little, Gardner, Mirabel, Phoenix)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.