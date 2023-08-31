As the 2023 high school soccer season gets underway, many of the top boys teams in the area will be looking to replace a great deal of talent lost from last season.
No local team has had more recent success than Frank Miosek and the Cooperstown Hawkeyes, who are coming off back-to-back Section III Class C titles and trips to the state Final Four.
This year’s squad will have big shoes to fill. Much of the core of those two Final Four squads — including Daily Star All-Stars Colby Diamond, P.J. Kiuber, Ethan Kukenberger and Ollie Wasson — has graduated. But Miosek said Cooperstown will have a full roster between its JV and varsity as the next crop of promising young players are poised to step up.
“We lost a number of quality players but we feel that we have a competitive team coming back,” he said. “I would never say we’re going to be as good as last year but we’ll never know until we get to play people.”
The Hawkeyes will have several players who were key contributors on last year’s squad returning to the starting lineup.
Charlie Lambert returns to man the net and figures to be one of the top keepers in the area. Three starters are gone from last year’s dominant defense, but Conrad Erway and Colyn Criqui both return with big-game experience.
“My whole philosophy is you’ve got to build up the defense before you have an offense,” Miosek said. “I’d rather win a game 1-0 than win it 6-5.”
Miosek said the team will be looking to the likes of Riley Diamond, Roland Gardner-Olesen and Cooper Bradley to provide offense, while Frank Panzarella, Janak Pandit, Owen Marling and Paul Crowell make up a talented midfield.
“I don’t see us coming out and blowing people out but I hope that we don’t give up any easy goals,” Miosek said. “I hope people have to work hard against our defense.”
Talent has undeniably played a part in Cooperstown’s recent success, but Miosek said the key has been building a culture and team chemistry that allows for that success even when the lineup card looks different from the year before.
“I hope that we can build on our team chemistry that we’ve had over the last few years and I think that’s the biggest part of the program over the years I’ve been there,” he said. “You can have all the talent in the world but if you don’t have chemistry, you don’t have a solid defense or offense.”
Oneonta is another squad that will be relying on a lot of new faces; graduation hit the Yellowjackets hard, as last year’s roster featured 13 seniors.
The biggest loss was undoubtedly the program’s all-time leading scorer and 2022 Daily Star Player of the Year Finlay Oliver, who leaves OHS with 97 career goals and 234 points.
While it certainly won’t be easy to replace all of that production from Oliver and company, the Yellowjackets have several key players returning from last year’s squad that went 12-4 and made it to the Section IV Class B Final.
Senior keeper Makya Morrison was an all-league selection in 2022, as were juniors and team captains Matthew Rubin and Jason Miller.
Fullback Britten Zeh, only a sophomore, was also named a captain and will be an underclassmen who could have a significant impact.
Oneonta also returns Zach Grygiel — who scored the team’s only goal in its 5-1 season-opening loss to Seton Catholic on Wednesday — Brett Holleran, Alan Michael Rubin and Jayden Zakala.
But what had Brannan particularly optimistic was just how many new faces came out to play this year. Despite those large graduation numbers, the Yellowjackets will have a full roster.
“I was very surprised that we had so many players,” he said.
While many of those newcomers have little competitive soccer experience, Brannan said their physical ability gives them potential to help the team.
“They’ve come a long way in just a week,” he said. “They’ve got some good speed, they’re good athletes, but they’ve never played soccer before.”
One newcomer to keep an eye on is sophomore Darren Rose, a big forward whom Brannan said bears some similarities to Oliver.
In the Tri-Valley League, Morris will look to build on a strong 2022 campaign that saw it finish 13-3 with a share of the TVL title and a trip to the sectional semifinals.
The Mustangs will need to replace eight seniors from last year, but do return five players who will be seniors this year.
Captain Asa Dugan is back to lead the defense while fellow seniors Tiger Ross and Keegan Fraser will also provide needed experience and leadership.
Coach Brian Roser said he expects strong contributions from a sophomore class highlighted by Ryan Murphy, Carter Sawyer and Jonah Baldo.
Murphy’s older brother Scott scored 23 goals last year and Roser sees Ryan as a key piece of the team’s offense in 2023.
“I’m expecting him to get a lot more than he did last year so that would be huge up top,” Roser said.
On the back end, Dugan and Sawyer will need to be stout as the Mustangs will have a brand new set of goalies.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how well our defense can help these new goalies out to start the season so that they can get a couple games under their feet and really get a hang of the live pace of the game, which is obviously different from the goalie drills we do in practice,” Roser said.
Roser, who is in his third year as varsity coach after a couple of years with the modified squad, has multiple years of experience with the core of this year’s team and he said that connection has helped build a strong foundation that will hopefully lead to more success.
“We have some good leaders on our team,” he said. “I’ve coached a bunch of these guys at modified and my first year here, I’ve been coaching a lot of them for three years on varsity. I’ve talked about what it’s like to have a winning culture, a winning tradition here at Morris and how we’re going to build that.”
The Morris boys have won multiple Tri-Valley League titles in recent years in basketball and baseball in addition to soccer, a tradition that Roser said he expects to continue this season.
“Even though we lost eight seniors, they’re looking at this season to defend the Tri-Valley championship and we fully expect to be right back where we were last year at sectionals,” he said.
Another local squad that will likely be a fixture come playoff time is two-time defending section champion South Kortright.
The Rams lose a good deal of talent from last year’s team that shared the Class D title after falling in penalties to Southern Cayuga. But they also bring back several players who earned postseason honors including Darren Dengler, Connor Quarino and Jack Byrne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.